CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 36th Interim announcement
Mannheim – March 6th, 2023 – In the period from February 27, 2023, until and including March 3, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 34,554 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume (number of shares)
|Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
|Trading venue
(MIC Code)
|27/02/2023
|284
|37.58
|AQEU
|27/02/2023
|164
|37.90
|CEUX
|27/02/2023
|7,222
|37.65
|XETR
|28/02/2023
|125
|37.92
|AQEU
|28/02/2023
|679
|37.90
|CEUX
|28/02/2023
|6,866
|37.87
|XETR
|01/03/2023
|120
|38.78
|TQEX
|01/03/2023
|7,550
|38.54
|XETR
|02/03/2023
|7,670
|39.01
|XETR
|03/03/2023
|236
|39.36
|CEUX
|03/03/2023
|26
|39.24
|TQEX
|03/03/2023
|7,408
|39.25
|XETR
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume (number of shares)
|Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
|Trading venue
(MIC Code)
|27/02/2023
|621
|30.94
|AQEU
|27/02/2023
|933
|30.92
|CEUX
|27/02/2023
|147
|30.90
|TQEX
|27/02/2023
|3,999
|30.92
|XETR
|28/02/2023
|671
|30.98
|AQEU
|28/02/2023
|964
|30.99
|CEUX
|28/02/2023
|156
|30.98
|TQEX
|28/02/2023
|4,409
|30.97
|XETR
|01/03/2023
|803
|31.14
|AQEU
|01/03/2023
|1,409
|31.14
|CEUX
|01/03/2023
|262
|31.24
|TQEX
|01/03/2023
|5,026
|31.15
|XETR
|02/03/2023
|851
|31.37
|AQEU
|02/03/2023
|1,314
|31.41
|CEUX
|02/03/2023
|173
|31.25
|TQEX
|02/03/2023
|4,910
|31.43
|XETR
|03/03/2023
|853
|31.62
|AQEU
|03/03/2023
|1,578
|31.59
|CEUX
|03/03/2023
|191
|31.60
|TQEX
|03/03/2023
|5,284
|31.58
|XETR
|
|
|
|
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 3, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,416,262 preference shares and 1,530,718 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.
Mannheim, 06/03/2023
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
The Executive Board
