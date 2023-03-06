CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 36th Interim announcement

Mannheim – March 6th, 2023 – In the period from February 27, 2023, until and including March 3, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 34,554 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 27/02/2023 284 37.58 AQEU 27/02/2023 164 37.90 CEUX 27/02/2023 7,222 37.65 XETR 28/02/2023 125 37.92 AQEU 28/02/2023 679 37.90 CEUX 28/02/2023 6,866 37.87 XETR 01/03/2023 120 38.78 TQEX 01/03/2023 7,550 38.54 XETR 02/03/2023 7,670 39.01 XETR 03/03/2023 236 39.36 CEUX 03/03/2023 26 39.24 TQEX 03/03/2023 7,408 39.25 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 27/02/2023 621 30.94 AQEU 27/02/2023 933 30.92 CEUX 27/02/2023 147 30.90 TQEX 27/02/2023 3,999 30.92 XETR 28/02/2023 671 30.98 AQEU 28/02/2023 964 30.99 CEUX 28/02/2023 156 30.98 TQEX 28/02/2023 4,409 30.97 XETR 01/03/2023 803 31.14 AQEU 01/03/2023 1,409 31.14 CEUX 01/03/2023 262 31.24 TQEX 01/03/2023 5,026 31.15 XETR 02/03/2023 851 31.37 AQEU 02/03/2023 1,314 31.41 CEUX 02/03/2023 173 31.25 TQEX 02/03/2023 4,910 31.43 XETR 03/03/2023 853 31.62 AQEU 03/03/2023 1,578 31.59 CEUX 03/03/2023 191 31.60 TQEX 03/03/2023 5,284 31.58 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 3, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,416,262 preference shares and 1,530,718 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 06/03/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

