CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 37th Interim announcement

Mannheim – March 14th, 2023 – In the period from March 6, 2023, until and including March 10, 2023, a number of 38,228 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 44,564 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 06/03/2023 41 39.58 AQEU 06/03/2023 482 39.48 CEUX 06/03/2023 238 39.49 TQEX 06/03/2023 6,909 39.52 XETR 07/03/2023 331 39.42 CEUX 07/03/2023 375 39.26 TQEX 07/03/2023 6,964 39.24 XETR 08/03/2023 135 36.78 CEUX 08/03/2023 7,535 37.20 XETR 09/03/2023 231 37.10 AQEU 09/03/2023 58 37.04 CEUX 09/03/2023 25 37.04 TQEX 09/03/2023 7,356 36.91 XETR 10/03/2023 544 37.60 CEUX 10/03/2023 7,004 37.92 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 06/03/2023 866 31.88 AQEU 06/03/2023 1,996 31.91 CEUX 06/03/2023 418 31.92 TQEX 06/03/2023 5,320 31.91 XETR 07/03/2023 824 31.81 AQEU 07/03/2023 1,920 31.86 CEUX 07/03/2023 397 31.81 TQEX 07/03/2023 5,392 31.82 XETR 08/03/2023 883 30.39 AQEU 08/03/2023 2,073 30.24 CEUX 08/03/2023 394 30.48 TQEX 08/03/2023 5,529 30.14 XETR 09/03/2023 916 29.56 AQEU 09/03/2023 2,164 29.49 CEUX 09/03/2023 418 29.58 TQEX 09/03/2023 5,876 29.47 XETR 10/03/2023 929 30.14 AQEU 10/03/2023 2,017 30.14 CEUX 10/03/2023 412 29.96 TQEX 10/03/2023 5,820 30.13 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 10, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,454,490 preference shares and 1,575,282 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 14/03/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

