  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Fuchs Petrolub SE
  News
  Summary
    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:17:07 2021-10-05 am EDT
38.08 EUR   -1.50%
CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

03/20/2023 | 06:24am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 38. Interim announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

20.03.2023 / 11:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 38th Interim announcement

Mannheim – March 20th, 2023 – In the period from March 13, 2023, until and including March 17, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 49,155 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
13/03/2023 124 36.94 XETA
13/03/2023 7,546 36.91 XETR
14/03/2023 341 37.86 AQEU
14/03/2023 717 37.90 CEUX
14/03/2023 6,612 37.16 XETR
15/03/2023 119 37.30 AQEU
15/03/2023 20 37.30 XETA
15/03/2023 7,531 37.29 XETR
16/03/2023 131 38.04 AQEU
16/03/2023 7,539 37.66 XETR
17/03/2023 126 37.80 AQEU
17/03/2023 155 37.80 CEUX
17/03/2023 7,389 37.88 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
13/03/2023 1,036 29.50 AQEU
13/03/2023 2,218 29.48 CEUX
13/03/2023 425 29.51 TQEX
13/03/2023 6,321 29.46 XETR
14/03/2023 1,066 29.75 AQEU
14/03/2023 2,218 29.80 CEUX
14/03/2023 424 29.83 TQEX
14/03/2023 62 30.20 XETA
14/03/2023 5,748 29.77 XETR
15/03/2023 1,074 29.93 AQEU
15/03/2023 2,210 29.92 CEUX
15/03/2023 422 29.92 TQEX
15/03/2023 161 29.75 XETA
15/03/2023 6,333 29.92 XETR
16/03/2023 1,055 30.13 AQEU
16/03/2023 2,211 30.19 CEUX
16/03/2023 354 29.95 TQEX
16/03/2023 6,017 30.17 XETR
17/03/2023 1,090 30.43 AQEU
17/03/2023 2,196 30.45 CEUX
17/03/2023 418 30.48 TQEX
17/03/2023 153 30.15 XETA
17/03/2023 5,943 30.41 XETR
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 17, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,492,840 preference shares and 1,624,437 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 20/03/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


20.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1586805  20.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1586805&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
