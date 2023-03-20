CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 38th Interim announcement

Mannheim – March 20th, 2023 – In the period from March 13, 2023, until and including March 17, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 49,155 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 13/03/2023 124 36.94 XETA 13/03/2023 7,546 36.91 XETR 14/03/2023 341 37.86 AQEU 14/03/2023 717 37.90 CEUX 14/03/2023 6,612 37.16 XETR 15/03/2023 119 37.30 AQEU 15/03/2023 20 37.30 XETA 15/03/2023 7,531 37.29 XETR 16/03/2023 131 38.04 AQEU 16/03/2023 7,539 37.66 XETR 17/03/2023 126 37.80 AQEU 17/03/2023 155 37.80 CEUX 17/03/2023 7,389 37.88 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 13/03/2023 1,036 29.50 AQEU 13/03/2023 2,218 29.48 CEUX 13/03/2023 425 29.51 TQEX 13/03/2023 6,321 29.46 XETR 14/03/2023 1,066 29.75 AQEU 14/03/2023 2,218 29.80 CEUX 14/03/2023 424 29.83 TQEX 14/03/2023 62 30.20 XETA 14/03/2023 5,748 29.77 XETR 15/03/2023 1,074 29.93 AQEU 15/03/2023 2,210 29.92 CEUX 15/03/2023 422 29.92 TQEX 15/03/2023 161 29.75 XETA 15/03/2023 6,333 29.92 XETR 16/03/2023 1,055 30.13 AQEU 16/03/2023 2,211 30.19 CEUX 16/03/2023 354 29.95 TQEX 16/03/2023 6,017 30.17 XETR 17/03/2023 1,090 30.43 AQEU 17/03/2023 2,196 30.45 CEUX 17/03/2023 418 30.48 TQEX 17/03/2023 153 30.15 XETA 17/03/2023 5,943 30.41 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 17, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,492,840 preference shares and 1,624,437 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 20/03/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

