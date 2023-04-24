CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 43rd Interim Announcement

Mannheim – April 24th, 2023 – In the period from April 17, 2023, until and including April 21, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 34,644 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 17/04/2023 363 37.43 AQEU 17/04/2023 845 37.29 CEUX 17/04/2023 83 37.42 TQEX 17/04/2023 6,379 37.31 XETR 18/04/2023 265 37.21 AQEU 18/04/2023 1,254 37.47 CEUX 18/04/2023 129 37.22 TQEX 18/04/2023 6,022 37.24 XETR 19/04/2023 246 37.48 AQEU 19/04/2023 7,424 37.55 XETR 20/04/2023 220 38.63 CEUX 20/04/2023 118 38.50 TQEX 20/04/2023 7,332 38.63 XETR 21/04/2023 125 38.16 AQEU 21/04/2023 22 38.26 CEUX 21/04/2023 7,523 38.13 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

.(MIC Code) 17/04/2023 1,030 31.04 AQEU 17/04/2023 1,367 31.01 CEUX 17/04/2023 413 31.08 TQEX 17/04/2023 4,131 30.96 XETR 18/04/2023 996 31.28 AQEU 18/04/2023 976 31.24 CEUX 18/04/2023 373 31.20 TQEX 18/04/2023 4,618 31.23 XETR 19/04/2023 997 31.62 AQEU 19/04/2023 1,336 31.60 CEUX 19/04/2023 258 31.53 TQEX 19/04/2023 4,176 31.57 XETR 20/04/2023 974 32.19 AQEU 20/04/2023 1,312 32.14 CEUX 20/04/2023 298 32.00 TQEX 20/04/2023 4,070 32.14 XETR 21/04/2023 966 32.33 AQEU 21/04/2023 1,307 32.33 CEUX 21/04/2023 396 32.35 TQEX 21/04/2023 4,650 32.32 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including April 21, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,669,250 preference shares and 1,818,642 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 24/04/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com