  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fuchs Petrolub SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:17:07 2021-10-05 am EDT
38.08 EUR   -1.50%
11:30aCms : FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
08:06aFUCHS PETROLUB : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/20FUCHS PETROLUB : Upgraded to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

04/24/2023 | 11:30am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 43. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

24.04.2023 / 17:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 43rd Interim Announcement

Mannheim – April 24th, 2023 – In the period from April 17, 2023, until and including April 21, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 34,644 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
17/04/2023 363 37.43 AQEU
17/04/2023 845 37.29 CEUX
17/04/2023 83 37.42 TQEX
17/04/2023 6,379 37.31 XETR
18/04/2023 265 37.21 AQEU
18/04/2023 1,254 37.47 CEUX
18/04/2023 129 37.22 TQEX
18/04/2023 6,022 37.24 XETR
19/04/2023 246 37.48 AQEU
19/04/2023 7,424 37.55 XETR
20/04/2023 220 38.63 CEUX
20/04/2023 118 38.50 TQEX
20/04/2023 7,332 38.63 XETR
21/04/2023 125 38.16 AQEU
21/04/2023 22 38.26 CEUX
21/04/2023 7,523 38.13 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
.(MIC Code)
17/04/2023 1,030 31.04 AQEU
17/04/2023 1,367 31.01 CEUX
17/04/2023 413 31.08 TQEX
17/04/2023 4,131 30.96 XETR
18/04/2023 996 31.28 AQEU
18/04/2023 976 31.24 CEUX
18/04/2023 373 31.20 TQEX
18/04/2023 4,618 31.23 XETR
19/04/2023 997 31.62 AQEU
19/04/2023 1,336 31.60 CEUX
19/04/2023 258 31.53 TQEX
19/04/2023 4,176 31.57 XETR
20/04/2023 974 32.19 AQEU
20/04/2023 1,312 32.14 CEUX
20/04/2023 298 32.00 TQEX
20/04/2023 4,070 32.14 XETR
21/04/2023 966 32.33 AQEU
21/04/2023 1,307 32.33 CEUX
21/04/2023 396 32.35 TQEX
21/04/2023 4,650 32.32 XETR
       

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including April 21, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,669,250 preference shares and 1,818,642 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 24/04/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


24.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1615567  24.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615567&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FUCHS PETROLUB SE
More recommendations
