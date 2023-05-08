Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Fuchs Petrolub SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:17:07 2021-10-05 am EDT
38.08 EUR   -1.50%
CMS : FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/04Fuchs Petrolub : 10. Mai, Berenberg Madrid Seminar
PU
05/04Fuchs Petrolub : 10th May, Berenberg Madrid Seminar
PU
CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

05/08/2023 | 06:11am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 45. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

08.05.2023 / 12:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 45th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – May 8th, 2023 – In the period from May 1, 2023, until and including May 5, 2023, 15,340 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 14,388 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
01/05/2023 0 0  
02/05/2023 0 0  
03/05/2023 0 0  
04/05/2023 7,554 34.26 XETR
05/05/2023 529 34.80 CEUX
05/05/2023 7,141 34.83 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
01/05/2023 0 0  
02/05/2023 0 0  
03/05/2023 0 0  
04/05/2023 965 29.08 AQEU
04/05/2023 1,192 29.10 CEUX
04/05/2023 367 29.13 TQEX
04/05/2023 4,672 29.11 XETR
05/05/2023 960 29.73 AQEU
05/05/2023 1,212 29.74 CEUX
05/05/2023 375 29.61 TQEX
05/05/2023 4,645 29.79 XETR
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including May 5, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,684,590 preference shares and 1,833,030 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 08/05/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


08.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1626551  08.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626551&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Managers and Directors
Stefan Rudolf Fuchs Chairman-Executive Board
Isabelle Adelt Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Loos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Heiner Chief Technology Officer
Ingeborg Neumann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUCHS PETROLUB SE-18.00%4 965
AIR LIQUIDE23.41%93 850
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.89%72 177
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.74%40 940
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.29%30 055
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION9.15%20 031
