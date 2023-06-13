CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 50th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – June 13th, 2023 – In the period from June 5, 2023, until and including June 9, 2023, 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 21,467 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 05/06/2023 392 34.54 AQEU 05/06/2023 791 34.56 CEUX 05/06/2023 6,487 34.47 XETR 06/06/2023 225 34.14 AQEU 06/06/2023 331 34.10 CEUX 06/06/2023 7,114 34.02 XETR 07/06/2023 731 34.37 AQEU 07/06/2023 457 34.63 CEUX 07/06/2023 6,482 34.46 XETR 08/06/2023 418 34.63 AQEU 08/06/2023 1,703 34.65 CEUX 08/06/2023 48 34.72 TQEX 08/06/2023 5,501 34.62 XETR 09/06/2023 438 34.27 AQEU 09/06/2023 481 34.24 CEUX 09/06/2023 6,751 34.17 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 05/06/2023 601 30.29 AQEU 05/06/2023 590 30.31 CEUX 05/06/2023 168 30.30 TQEX 05/06/2023 3,002 30.29 XETR 06/06/2023 617 29.89 AQEU 06/06/2023 631 29.88 CEUX 06/06/2023 179 29.93 TQEX 06/06/2023 147 29.50 XETA 06/06/2023 2,726 29.87 XETR 07/06/2023 617 29.81 AQEU 07/06/2023 646 29.77 CEUX 07/06/2023 189 29.65 TQEX 07/06/2023 2,948 29.79 XETR 08/06/2023 583 29.90 AQEU 08/06/2023 656 30.01 CEUX 08/06/2023 85 29.85 TQEX 08/06/2023 2,790 29.98 XETR 09/06/2023 596 29.70 AQEU 09/06/2023 784 29.66 CEUX 09/06/2023 160 29.64 TQEX 09/06/2023 2,752

29.65

XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including June 9, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,876,340 preference shares and 1,960,770 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 13/06/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com