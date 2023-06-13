Advanced search
    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:17:07 2021-10-05 am EDT
38.08 EUR   -1.50%
CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

06/13/2023 | 04:34am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 50. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

13.06.2023 / 10:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 50th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – June 13th, 2023 – In the period from June 5, 2023, until and including June 9, 2023, 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 21,467 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
05/06/2023 392 34.54 AQEU
05/06/2023 791 34.56 CEUX
05/06/2023 6,487 34.47 XETR
06/06/2023 225 34.14 AQEU
06/06/2023 331 34.10 CEUX
06/06/2023 7,114 34.02 XETR
07/06/2023 731 34.37 AQEU
07/06/2023 457 34.63 CEUX
07/06/2023 6,482 34.46 XETR
08/06/2023 418 34.63 AQEU
08/06/2023 1,703 34.65 CEUX
08/06/2023 48 34.72 TQEX
08/06/2023 5,501 34.62 XETR
09/06/2023 438 34.27 AQEU
09/06/2023 481 34.24 CEUX
09/06/2023 6,751 34.17 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
05/06/2023 601 30.29 AQEU
05/06/2023 590 30.31 CEUX
05/06/2023 168 30.30 TQEX
05/06/2023 3,002 30.29 XETR
06/06/2023 617 29.89 AQEU
06/06/2023 631 29.88 CEUX
06/06/2023 179 29.93 TQEX
06/06/2023 147 29.50 XETA
06/06/2023 2,726 29.87 XETR
07/06/2023 617 29.81 AQEU
07/06/2023 646 29.77 CEUX
07/06/2023 189 29.65 TQEX
07/06/2023 2,948 29.79 XETR
08/06/2023 583 29.90 AQEU
08/06/2023 656 30.01 CEUX
08/06/2023 85 29.85 TQEX
08/06/2023 2,790 29.98 XETR
09/06/2023 596 29.70 AQEU
09/06/2023 784 29.66 CEUX
09/06/2023 160 29.64 TQEX
09/06/2023 2,752
 		 29.65
 		 XETR
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including June 9, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,876,340 preference shares and 1,960,770 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 13/06/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


13.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1655407  13.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655407&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
