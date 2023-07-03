EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 53. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

03.07.2023 / 13:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 53rd Interim Announcement

Mannheim – July 3rd, 2023 – In the period from June 26, 2023, until and including June 30, 2023, 38,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 21,138 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchaseAggregated volume (number of shares)Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)Trading venue
(MIC Code)
26/06/20236634.46AQEU
26/06/202360634.23CEUX
26/06/202314834.18TQEX
26/06/20236,88034.29XETR
27/06/202335434.47AQEU
27/06/20231,35534.42CEUX
27/06/202328734.60TQEX
27/06/20235,70434.41XETR
28/06/202392435.03AQEU
28/06/202326934.73CEUX
28/06/202334034.87TQEX
28/06/20236,16734.92XETR
29/06/202338734.79AQEU
29/06/202368334.78CEUX
29/06/20231534.86TQEX
29/06/20236,61534.63XETR
30/06/202318635.52AQEU
30/06/202347536.05CEUX
30/06/20235535.76TQEX
30/06/20236,98435.89XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchaseAggregated volume (number of shares)Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)Trading venue
(MIC Code)
26/06/202370729.91AQEU
26/06/202380829.89CEUX
26/06/202314429.90TQEX
26/06/20232,48229.92XETR
27/06/202373329.57AQEU
27/06/202396029.61CEUX
27/06/202315029.58TQEX
27/06/20233,09929.59XETR
28/06/202375130.16AQEU
28/06/202394930.15CEUX
28/06/202315130.19TQEX
28/06/20233,01530.13XETR
29/06/202375229.09AQEU
29/06/202392529.09CEUX
29/06/202314828.97TQEX
29/06/20233,07529.05XETR
30/06/20231,06929.47AQEU
30/06/20231,18229.48CEUX
30/06/202321729.49TQEX
30/06/20233,82129.40XETR
    

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including June 30, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,991,650 preference shares and 2,032,900 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 03/07/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


03.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet:www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1671445  03.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1671445&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp