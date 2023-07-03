Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 53rd Interim Announcement

Mannheim – July 3rd, 2023 – In the period from June 26, 2023, until and including June 30, 2023, 38,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 21,138 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 26/06/2023 66 34.46 AQEU 26/06/2023 606 34.23 CEUX 26/06/2023 148 34.18 TQEX 26/06/2023 6,880 34.29 XETR 27/06/2023 354 34.47 AQEU 27/06/2023 1,355 34.42 CEUX 27/06/2023 287 34.60 TQEX 27/06/2023 5,704 34.41 XETR 28/06/2023 924 35.03 AQEU 28/06/2023 269 34.73 CEUX 28/06/2023 340 34.87 TQEX 28/06/2023 6,167 34.92 XETR 29/06/2023 387 34.79 AQEU 29/06/2023 683 34.78 CEUX 29/06/2023 15 34.86 TQEX 29/06/2023 6,615 34.63 XETR 30/06/2023 186 35.52 AQEU 30/06/2023 475 36.05 CEUX 30/06/2023 55 35.76 TQEX 30/06/2023 6,984 35.89 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 26/06/2023 707 29.91 AQEU 26/06/2023 808 29.89 CEUX 26/06/2023 144 29.90 TQEX 26/06/2023 2,482 29.92 XETR 27/06/2023 733 29.57 AQEU 27/06/2023 960 29.61 CEUX 27/06/2023 150 29.58 TQEX 27/06/2023 3,099 29.59 XETR 28/06/2023 751 30.16 AQEU 28/06/2023 949 30.15 CEUX 28/06/2023 151 30.19 TQEX 28/06/2023 3,015 30.13 XETR 29/06/2023 752 29.09 AQEU 29/06/2023 925 29.09 CEUX 29/06/2023 148 28.97 TQEX 29/06/2023 3,075 29.05 XETR 30/06/2023 1,069 29.47 AQEU 30/06/2023 1,182 29.48 CEUX 30/06/2023 217 29.49 TQEX 30/06/2023 3,821 29.40 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including June 30, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,991,650 preference shares and 2,032,900 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 03/07/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

