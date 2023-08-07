EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 58. Interim Announcement
Share buyback – 58th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – August 7th, 2023 – In the period from July 31, 2023, until and including August 04, 2023, 36,965 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 57,697 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchaseAggregated volume (number of shares)Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)Trading venue
(MIC Code)
31/07/202314137.68AQEU
31/07/202338837.82CEUX
31/07/20237,03137.82XETR
01/08/20239237.84AQEU
01/08/202325537.88CEUX
01/08/202324637.86TQEX
01/08/20237637.98XETA
01/08/20236,83637.79XETR
02/08/20236837.32AQEU
02/08/202367337.39CEUX
02/08/2023337.32TQEX
02/08/2023337.34XETA
02/08/20236,65337.41XETR
03/08/202351037.24CEUX
03/08/20236,79037.24XETR
04/08/202313837.50AQEU
04/08/202324837.45CEUX
04/08/20236,81437.48XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchaseAggregated volume (number of shares)Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)Trading venue
(MIC Code)
31/07/20232,33929.98AQEU
31/07/20232,35829.99CEUX
31/07/20236,24930.00XETR
01/08/20232,44229.98AQEU
01/08/20232,57729.99CEUX
01/08/20236,40630.00XETR
02/08/20232,50329.95AQEU
02/08/20232,69029.92CEUX
02/08/20236,53929.91XETR
03/08/20232,53829.95AQEU
03/08/20232,69529.96CEUX
03/08/20236,51029.93XETR
04/08/20232,58330.02AQEU
04/08/20232,72530.02CEUX
04/08/20236,54330.01XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022. until and including August 04, 2023. amounts to a number of 2,182,545 preference shares and 2,246,458 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 07/08/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


