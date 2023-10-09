CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information
October 09, 2023 at 04:52 am EDT
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 67th Interim Announcement
Mannheim – October 9th, 2023 – In the period from October 02, 2023, until and including October 06, 2023, 38,000 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 46,632 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
Trading venue
(MIC Code)
02/10/2023
513
35.97
CEUX
02/10/2023
7,087
36.27
XETR
03/10/2023
227
35.81
AQEU
03/10/2023
380
35.62
CEUX
03/10/2023
11
35.98
TQEX
03/10/2023
396
35.78
XETA
03/10/2023
6,586
35.54
XETR
04/10/2023
648
35.55
CEUX
04/10/2023
45
35.36
TQEX
04/10/2023
6,907
35.41
XETR
05/10/2023
243
35.59
AQEU
05/10/2023
364
35.65
CEUX
05/10/2023
79
35.60
TQEX
05/10/2023
6,914
35.68
XETR
06/10/2023
162
35.88
AQEU
06/10/2023
1,101
35.83
CEUX
06/10/2023
133
35.71
TQEX
06/10/2023
6,204
35.86
XETR
Ordinary shares
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
Trading venue
(MIC Code)
02/10/2023
1,412
30.24
AQEU
02/10/2023
2,283
30.25
CEUX
02/10/2023
6,143
30.20
XETR
03/10/2023
1,418
29.90
AQEU
03/10/2023
2,345
30.01
CEUX
03/10/2023
852
30.05
XETA
03/10/2023
5,480
29.97
XETR
04/10/2023
1,421
29.66
AQEU
04/10/2023
2,337
29.73
CEUX
04/10/2023
6,226
29.73
XETR
05/10/2023
1,425
29.81
AQEU
05/10/2023
1,998
29.76
CEUX
05/10/2023
3,229
29.84
XETR
06/10/2023
1,421
29.93
AQEU
06/10/2023
2,321
29.91
CEUX
06/10/2023
6,321
29.91
XETR
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including October 06, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,526,717 preference shares and 2,687,499 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.
Fuchs Petrolub SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the development, production and supply of lubricants and related products for industry. Its portfolio of products includes lubricants for a range of applications, including engine and gear oils for vehicles and motorcycles; mould release agents for concrete and cement casting; metalworking fluids, which are used for cooling, lubricating and flushing in machine operations; metal forming lubricants, including prelube oils and process-compatible deep drawing oils, which are tailor-made for a range of metal forming processes; corrosion preventives, designed to protect bare metal surfaces of machinery and components; quenching oils, used in the heat treatment of metal; diverse greases for automobiles and heavy industry; industrial lubricants, and rapidly biodegradable lubricants. The Company operates within three geographic segments: Europe; Asia-Pacific, Africa, and North and South America.