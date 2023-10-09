Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 67th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – October 9th, 2023 – In the period from October 02, 2023, until and including October 06, 2023, 38,000 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 46,632 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 02/10/2023 513 35.97 CEUX 02/10/2023 7,087 36.27 XETR 03/10/2023 227 35.81 AQEU 03/10/2023 380 35.62 CEUX 03/10/2023 11 35.98 TQEX 03/10/2023 396 35.78 XETA 03/10/2023 6,586 35.54 XETR 04/10/2023 648 35.55 CEUX 04/10/2023 45 35.36 TQEX 04/10/2023 6,907 35.41 XETR 05/10/2023 243 35.59 AQEU 05/10/2023 364 35.65 CEUX 05/10/2023 79 35.60 TQEX 05/10/2023 6,914 35.68 XETR 06/10/2023 162 35.88 AQEU 06/10/2023 1,101 35.83 CEUX 06/10/2023 133 35.71 TQEX 06/10/2023 6,204 35.86 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 02/10/2023 1,412 30.24 AQEU 02/10/2023 2,283 30.25 CEUX 02/10/2023 6,143 30.20 XETR 03/10/2023 1,418 29.90 AQEU 03/10/2023 2,345 30.01 CEUX 03/10/2023 852 30.05 XETA 03/10/2023 5,480 29.97 XETR 04/10/2023 1,421 29.66 AQEU 04/10/2023 2,337 29.73 CEUX 04/10/2023 6,226 29.73 XETR 05/10/2023 1,425 29.81 AQEU 05/10/2023 1,998 29.76 CEUX 05/10/2023 3,229 29.84 XETR 06/10/2023 1,421 29.93 AQEU 06/10/2023 2,321 29.91 CEUX 06/10/2023 6,321 29.91 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including October 06, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,526,717 preference shares and 2,687,499 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 09/10/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com