09.10.2023 / 10:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 67th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – October 9th, 2023 – In the period from October 02, 2023, until and including October 06, 2023, 38,000 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 46,632 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchaseAggregated volume (number of shares)Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)Trading venue
(MIC Code)
02/10/202351335.97CEUX
02/10/20237,08736.27XETR
03/10/202322735.81AQEU
03/10/202338035.62CEUX
03/10/20231135.98TQEX
03/10/202339635.78XETA
03/10/20236,58635.54XETR
04/10/202364835.55CEUX
04/10/20234535.36TQEX
04/10/20236,90735.41XETR
05/10/202324335.59AQEU
05/10/202336435.65CEUX
05/10/20237935.60TQEX
05/10/20236,91435.68XETR
06/10/202316235.88AQEU
06/10/20231,10135.83CEUX
06/10/202313335.71TQEX
06/10/20236,20435.86XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchaseAggregated volume (number of shares)Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)Trading venue
(MIC Code)
02/10/20231,41230.24AQEU
02/10/20232,28330.25CEUX
02/10/20236,14330.20XETR
03/10/20231,41829.90AQEU
03/10/20232,34530.01CEUX
03/10/202385230.05XETA
03/10/20235,48029.97XETR
04/10/20231,42129.66AQEU
04/10/20232,33729.73CEUX
04/10/20236,22629.73XETR
05/10/20231,42529.81AQEU
05/10/20231,99829.76CEUX
05/10/20233,22929.84XETR
06/10/20231,42129.93AQEU
06/10/20232,32129.91CEUX
06/10/20236,32129.91XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including October 06, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,526,717 preference shares and 2,687,499 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 09/10/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


Language:English
Company:FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet:www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
