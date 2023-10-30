EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 70. Interim Announcement

30.10.2023 / 17:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 70th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – October 30th, 2023 – In the period from October 23, 2023, until and including October 27, 2023, 38,200 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 33,115 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 23/10/2023 93 34.74 AQEU 23/10/2023 237 34.85 CEUX 23/10/2023 157 34.72 TQEX 23/10/2023 7,163 34.64 XETA 24/10/2023 528 35.06 AQEU 24/10/2023 1,583 35.02 CEUX 24/10/2023 17 35.02 TQEX 24/10/2023 5,472 34.99 XETA 25/10/2023 343 34.65 CEUX 25/10/2023 7,307 34.72 XETA 26/10/2023 51 34.76 AQEU 26/10/2023 728 34.87 CEUX 26/10/2023 75 34.90 TQEX 26/10/2023 6,796 34.87 XETA 27/10/2023 459 37.12 CEUX 27/10/2023 7,191 36.72 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 23/10/2023 987 29.39 AQEU 23/10/2023 1,089 29.37 CEUX 23/10/2023 3,999 29.41 XETA 24/10/2023 963 29.39 AQEU 24/10/2023 1,555 29.48 CEUX 24/10/2023 4,477 29.40 XETA 25/10/2023 977 29.22 AQEU 25/10/2023 1,442 29.18 CEUX 25/10/2023 3,757 29.20 XETA 26/10/2023 959 29.02 AQEU 26/10/2023 1,528 29.01 CEUX 26/10/2023 4,477 29.02 XETA 27/10/2023 930 30.21 AQEU 27/10/2023 1,574 30.12 CEUX 27/10/2023 4,401 30.14 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including October 27, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,640,367 preference shares and 2,797,679 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 30/10/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

