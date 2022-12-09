EQS-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Changes in the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE



09.12.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Changes in the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE



The Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the FUCHS Group, Dr. Lutz Lindemann (62), will retire in 2023. Dr. Sebastian Heiner (44) will take over as his successor. He is already his deputy today.



Dr. Lutz Lindemann has been working for the FUCHS Group for 24 years and since 2009 he is a member of the Executive Board. In this function, he is responsible for the technical area of the FUCHS Group. In addition, he is responsible for the global business of automotive original equipment and mining. Dr. Lindemann, who holds a doctorate in chemistry, came to FUCHS via DEA Mineralöl AG. He initially had regional responsibilities and managed the large German company for several years. In 2009, he became Chief Technology Officer and since then accompanied the international expansion of the FUCHS Group. Dr. Lindemann has further expanded the high innovative strength of FUCHS and thus made a very valuable contribution from which FUCHS will benefit significantly in the future. In addition, Dr. Lindemanns’ work has successfully expanded the business with OEM customers from the automotive industry and the mining business. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board thank him sincerely for his loyal and very successful work and wish him all the best for the next stage of his life.



Dr. Sebastian Heiner will take over the entire technical area of responsibility from Dr. Lindemann as of January 1, 2023 and will join the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB as new CTO. Dr. Sebastian Heiner has been working at FUCHS for two years, gaining international experience in purchasing and in his role as Deputy CTO. Prior to FUCHS, Dr. Heiner was responsible for various management tasks during his 13-year tenure at a large German chemical company. During this time, he lived in Hong Kong for five years and in the USA for three years.



As of April 1, 2023, Dr. Timo Reister (43), who has been a member of the Executive Board since 2016, will assume responsibility for the global automotive original equipment and mining businesses in addition to his existing duties. These changes result in a further rejuvenation of the Executive Board and set clear focus on the topics of sustainability, digitalization and internationality. With the newly formed Executive Board team, FUCHS is well positioned for the future.









Dr. Lutz Lindemann Dr. Sebastian Heiner

Mannheim, December 9, 2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Public Relations

Einsteinstr. 11

68169 Mannheim

Tel. +49 621 3802-1104

tina.vogel@fuchs.com

www.fuchs.com/group



The following information is available online:

Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/



About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.