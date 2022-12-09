Advanced search
Changes in the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE
EQ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
Changes in the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE

12/09/2022 | 04:02am EST
EQS-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Changes in the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE

09.12.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Changes in the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE
 

The Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the FUCHS Group, Dr. Lutz Lindemann (62), will retire in 2023. Dr. Sebastian Heiner (44) will take over as his successor. He is already his deputy today.
 

Dr. Lutz Lindemann has been working for the FUCHS Group for 24 years and since 2009 he is a member of the Executive Board. In this function, he is responsible for the technical area of the FUCHS Group. In addition, he is responsible for the global business of automotive original equipment and mining. Dr. Lindemann, who holds a doctorate in chemistry, came to FUCHS via DEA Mineralöl AG. He initially had regional responsibilities and managed the large German company for several years. In 2009, he became Chief Technology Officer and since then accompanied the international expansion of the FUCHS Group. Dr. Lindemann has further expanded the high innovative strength of FUCHS and thus made a very valuable contribution from which FUCHS will benefit significantly in the future. In addition, Dr. Lindemanns’ work has successfully expanded the business with OEM customers from the automotive industry and the mining business. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board thank him sincerely for his loyal and very successful work and wish him all the best for the next stage of his life.
 

Dr. Sebastian Heiner will take over the entire technical area of responsibility from Dr. Lindemann as of January 1, 2023 and will join the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB as new CTO. Dr. Sebastian Heiner has been working at FUCHS for two years, gaining international experience in purchasing and in his role as Deputy CTO. Prior to FUCHS, Dr. Heiner was responsible for various management tasks during his 13-year tenure at a large German chemical company. During this time, he lived in Hong Kong for five years and in the USA for three years.
 

As of April 1, 2023, Dr. Timo Reister (43), who has been a member of the Executive Board since 2016, will assume responsibility for the global automotive original equipment and mining businesses in addition to his existing duties. These changes result in a further rejuvenation of the Executive Board and set clear focus on the topics of sustainability, digitalization and internationality. With the newly formed Executive Board team, FUCHS is well positioned for the future.

Dr. Sebastian Heiner

Dr. Lutz Lindemann

 

Mannheim, December 9, 2022

 

FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Public Relations
Einsteinstr. 11
68169 Mannheim
Tel. +49 621 3802-1104
tina.vogel@fuchs.com
www.fuchs.com/group 
 

The following information is available online:

Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/


About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.

 


09.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
E-mail: ir@fuchs.com
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
WKN: A3E5D6, A3E5D5
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1509445

 
End of News EQS News Service

1509445  09.12.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
