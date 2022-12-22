Advanced search
    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:17 2021-10-05 am EDT
38.08 EUR   -1.50%
DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Anna-Louisa Fuchs, 60 shares received through donation.

12/22/2022 | 08:03am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2022 / 14:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Anna-Louisa
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fuchs
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D56

b) Nature of the transaction
60 shares received through donation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

79981  22.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1515797&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Managers and Directors
Stefan Rudolf Fuchs Chairman-Executive Board
Isabelle Adelt Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Loos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lutz Lindemann Chief Technology Officer
Ingeborg Neumann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUCHS PETROLUB SE-18.00%4 598
AIR LIQUIDE-2.53%75 083
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-29.74%67 645
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.50%40 408
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-10.77%26 799
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-27.12%20 433