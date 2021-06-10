Log in
    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
DGAP-DD : FUCHS PETROLUB SE english

06/10/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
10.06.2021 / 19:44 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Anna-Louisa 
 
 Last name(s):  Fuchs 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Stefan 
 
 Last name(s): Fuchs 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 FUCHS PETROLUB SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005790406 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 34.2000 EUR    6840.00 EUR 
 
 34.1500 EUR    3141.80 EUR 
 
 34.1000 EUR    6479.00 EUR 
 
 34.2500 EUR    13631.50 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 34.1958 EUR   30092.30 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-06-10; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      FUCHS PETROLUB SE 
              Friesenheimer Str. 17 
              68169 Mannheim 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.fuchs.com/gruppe 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

68801 10.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2021 13:45 ET (17:45 GMT)

