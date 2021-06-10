DGAP-DD : FUCHS PETROLUB SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
10.06.2021 / 19:44
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Anna-Louisa
Last name(s): Fuchs
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fuchs
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005790406
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
34.2000 EUR 6840.00 EUR
34.1500 EUR 3141.80 EUR
34.1000 EUR 6479.00 EUR
34.2500 EUR 13631.50 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
34.1958 EUR 30092.30 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-10; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe
68801 10.06.2021
