FUCHS PETROLUB SE    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FUCHS PETROLUB : Gets a Sell rating from DZ Bank

11/04/2020 | 12:17pm EST

DZ Bank's analyst Axel Herlinghaus maintains his Sell rating on the stock.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 2 319 M 2 715 M 2 715 M
Net income 2020 194 M 227 M 227 M
Net cash 2020 153 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
Yield 2020 2,20%
Capitalization 5 534 M 6 493 M 6 479 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 5 792
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Duration : Period :
Fuchs Petrolub SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 39,18 €
Last Close Price 45,22 €
Spread / Highest target 6,15%
Spread / Average Target -13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Rudolf Fuchs Chairman-Executive Board
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Lutz Lindemann Chief Technology Officer
Lars-Eric Reinert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUCHS PETROLUB SE2.40%6 493
AIR LIQUIDE4.60%73 047
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-4.69%71 592
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.48.00%37 646
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-22.88%24 329
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.29.60%21 772
