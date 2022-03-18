Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fuchs Petrolub SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FUCHS PETROLUB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/18/2022 | 07:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.03.2022 / 12:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

b) Nature of the transaction
Stefan Fuchs instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the obligation of the members of the executive board to invest in each case parts of their variable cash compensation in FUCHS PETROLUB SE preference shares with a holding period of several years. The execution of the standing order is in each case subject to the condition precedent of the payment by FUCHS PETROLUB SE of the amount for which preference shares are to be acquired. The condition precedent has now occurred, the bank is accordingly instructed to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE for up to EUR 397,150.00 in a market sensitive manner until April 1, 2022.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
18/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73491  18.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1301995&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FUCHS PETROLUB SE
07:24aFUCHS PETROLUB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:28aFUCHS PETROLUB : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
04:51aFUCHS PETROLUB : 18th March, Analyst Conference Call Full Year 2021 results
PU
04:42aFUCHS PETROLUB : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
02:11aFUCHS PETROLUB : 18. März, Analystentelefonkonferenz Ergebnisse Geschäftsjahr 2021
PU
02:02aFUCHS successfully completes challenging year 2021
EQ
03/14FUCHS PETROLUB : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
03/07FUCHS PETROLUB : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
02/28FUCHS PETROLUB : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02/02FUCHS PETROLUB : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FUCHS PETROLUB SE
More recommendations
Chart FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Duration : Period :
Fuchs Petrolub SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Stefan Rudolf Fuchs Chairman-Executive Board
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lutz Lindemann Chief Technology Officer
Ingeborg Neumann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUCHS PETROLUB SE-18.00%4 588
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION9.83%101 863
AIR LIQUIDE-0.52%80 363
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-20.26%39 845
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.12.99%34 182
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-10.56%27 092