FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 3rd Interim announcement

Mannheim – July 19, 2022 – In the period from July 11, 2022 until and including July 15, 2022 a number of 36,100 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 47,739 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 11/07/2022 186 27.74 XETA 11/07/2022 7,014 27.67 XETR 12/07/2022 11 27.38 CEUX 12/07/2022 80 27.42 TQEX 12/07/2022 7,209 27.31 XETR 13/07/2022 201 27.58 CEUX 13/07/2022 6,999 27.56 XETR 14/07/2022 186 27.70 CEUX 14/07/2022 7,014 27.63 XETR 15/07/2022 7,200 27.92 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 11/07/2022 1,111 24.03 AQEU 11/07/2022 1,090 24.04 CEUX 11/07/2022 187 24.14 TQEX 11/07/2022 305 23.95 XETA 11/07/2022 7,407 24.03 XETR 12/07/2022 1,097 23.54 AQEU 12/07/2022 1,122 23.55 CEUX 12/07/2022 188 23.56 TQEX 12/07/2022 2,523 23.84 XETA 12/07/2022 5,070 23.64 XETR 13/07/2022 1,116 23.78 AQEU 13/07/2022 1,154 23.77 CEUX 13/07/2022 179 23.80 TQEX 13/07/2022 937 23.60 XETA 13/07/2022 6,414 23.74 XETR 14/07/2022 1,117 23.50 AQEU 14/07/2022 986 23.49 CEUX 14/07/2022 194 23.55 TQEX 14/07/2022 7,306 23.46 XETR 15/07/2022 1,204 23.68 AQEU 15/07/2022 636 23.69 CEUX 15/07/2022 205 23.75 TQEX 15/07/2022 6,191 23.71 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 15, 2022 amounts to a number of 116,100 preference shares and 134,836 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 19/07/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

