    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:17 2021-10-05 am EDT
38.08 EUR   -1.50%
06:22aFUCHS PETROLUB SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/18FUCHS PETROLUB : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
07/15FUCHS PETROLUB : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

07/19/2022 | 06:22am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 3. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

19.07.2022 / 12:20
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 3rd Interim announcement

Mannheim – July 19, 2022 – In the period from July 11, 2022 until and including July 15, 2022 a number of 36,100 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 47,739 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
11/07/2022 186 27.74 XETA
11/07/2022 7,014 27.67 XETR
12/07/2022 11 27.38 CEUX
12/07/2022 80 27.42 TQEX
12/07/2022 7,209 27.31 XETR
13/07/2022 201 27.58 CEUX
13/07/2022 6,999 27.56 XETR
14/07/2022 186 27.70 CEUX
14/07/2022 7,014 27.63 XETR
15/07/2022 7,200 27.92 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
11/07/2022 1,111 24.03 AQEU
11/07/2022 1,090 24.04 CEUX
11/07/2022 187 24.14 TQEX
11/07/2022 305 23.95 XETA
11/07/2022 7,407 24.03 XETR
12/07/2022 1,097 23.54 AQEU
12/07/2022 1,122 23.55 CEUX
12/07/2022 188 23.56 TQEX
12/07/2022 2,523 23.84 XETA
12/07/2022 5,070 23.64 XETR
13/07/2022 1,116 23.78 AQEU
13/07/2022 1,154 23.77 CEUX
13/07/2022 179 23.80 TQEX
13/07/2022 937 23.60 XETA
13/07/2022 6,414 23.74 XETR
14/07/2022 1,117 23.50 AQEU
14/07/2022 986 23.49 CEUX
14/07/2022 194 23.55 TQEX
14/07/2022 7,306 23.46 XETR
15/07/2022 1,204 23.68 AQEU
15/07/2022 636 23.69 CEUX
15/07/2022 205 23.75 TQEX
15/07/2022 6,191 23.71 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 15, 2022 amounts to a number of 116,100 preference shares and 134,836 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 19/07/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com


19.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1401097  19.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1401097&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
