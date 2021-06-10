Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fuchs Petrolub SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FUCHS PETROLUB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/10/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.06.2021 / 19:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Anna-Louisa
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fuchs
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005790406

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
34.2000 EUR 6840.00 EUR
34.1500 EUR 3141.80 EUR
34.1000 EUR 6479.00 EUR
34.2500 EUR 13631.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
34.1958 EUR 30092.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


10.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News DGAP News Service

68801  10.06.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about FUCHS PETROLUB SE
01:46pFUCHS PETROLUB SE  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
01:46pDGAP-DD  : FUCHS PETROLUB SE english
DJ
06:52aPRESS RELEASE : FUCHS strengthens specialty business by acquiring the lubricants..
DJ
06:51aFUCHS PETROLUB  : strengthens specialty business by acquiring the lubricants bus..
EQ
06/02FUCHS PETROLUB  : 2. Juni, Credit Suisse Chemicals Conference, Virtuell
PU
05/12FUCHS PETROLUB  : 12. Mai, UBS Pan European Small and Mid-Cap Conference 2021, V..
PU
05/05FUCHS PETROLUB  : Raised to Buy by NorldLB
MD
05/05FUCHS PETROLUB SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/04FUCHS PETROLUB  : FUCHS actively reduces CO2 footprint by more than 8%
AQ
05/04FUCHS PETROLUB  : Independant Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 690 M 3 273 M 3 273 M
Net income 2021 238 M 289 M 289 M
Net cash 2021 153 M 186 M 186 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 5 209 M 6 338 M 6 339 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 742
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Duration : Period :
Fuchs Petrolub SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 44,90 €
Last Close Price 41,30 €
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Rudolf Fuchs Chairman-Executive Board
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lutz Lindemann Chief Technology Officer
Ingeborg Neumann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUCHS PETROLUB SE-11.07%6 348
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION24.26%99 989
AIR LIQUIDE5.76%81 651
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.24.90%56 432
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.22.25%37 464
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-0.46%30 527