FUCHS PETROLUB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.06.2021 / 19:44

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Anna-Louisa Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Fuchs Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005790406

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 34.2000 EUR 6840.00 EUR 34.1500 EUR 3141.80 EUR 34.1000 EUR 6479.00 EUR 34.2500 EUR 13631.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 34.1958 EUR 30092.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

