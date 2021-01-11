Log in
FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
01/11/2021
45.99 EUR   +0.68%
FUCHS PETROLUB : Upgraded to Neutral by DZ Bank
MD
DGAP-ADHOC : FUCHS successfully completed the difficult financial year 2020
DJ
FUCHS PETROLUB : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
FUCHS PETROLUB : Upgraded to Neutral by DZ Bank

01/11/2021 | 12:32pm EST
DZ Bank upgrades shares of FUCHS PETROLUB from Sell to Neutral.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 339 M 2 843 M 2 843 M
Net income 2020 196 M 238 M 238 M
Net cash 2020 168 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
Yield 2020 2,17%
Capitalization 5 708 M 6 990 M 6 938 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 5 751
Free-Float 45,2%
Technical analysis trends FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 41,41 €
Last Close Price 45,68 €
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target -9,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Rudolf Fuchs Chairman-Executive Board
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Lutz Lindemann Chief Technology Officer
Lars-Eric Reinert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUCHS PETROLUB SE-1.64%6 990
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.55%84 453
AIR LIQUIDE2.16%79 288
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.19.37%52 875
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.18.45%35 204
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.55%32 307
