EQS Voting Rights Announcement: FUCHS SE
FUCHS SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

14.07.2023 / 16:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
13 Jul 2023 

4. Share-position
 Share-position in %total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation3.00942014388489 %2091547
Previous publication %/

5. Details
absolutein %
directindirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		directindirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
20915473.00942014388489 % %


14.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet:www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1680481  14.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1680481&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp