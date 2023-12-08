EQS-News: FUCHS SE
FUCHS SE appoints Dr. Timo Reister as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board
Timo Reister joined FUCHS in 2009 after studying business administration and completing his doctorate and has been a member of the Executive Board based in Mannheim since 2016. After joining the company, he was responsible for the OEM and specialty business in the USA as well as for FUCHS Mexico for almost five years. He then moved to China in 2014, where he headed the Asia-Pacific region as a member of the Group Management Committee. Through these stays, Timo Reister got to know FUCHS' two most important foreign markets on the ground. Today, he is responsible for the two global regions Americas and Asia-Pacific as well as for three global sales divisions: OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Mining.
"The appointment is a sign of our recognition for his outstanding achievements and an important element of our long-term succession planning on the Executive Board. I am very pleased that with this step we can bind Timo Reister to our company in the long term," says Dr. Christoph Loos, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FUCHS SE. CEO Stefan Fuchs (55) adds: "I am very happy for Timo Reister. He has impressed in all his previous positions at FUCHS and is an entrepreneur with FUCHS DNA who, in addition to his professional expertise, also has great social skills."
Mannheim, December 8, 2023
