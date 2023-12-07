EQS-Ad-hoc: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

FUCHS SE expands and extends buyback programme of ordinary and preference shares



07-Dec-2023 / 11:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

FUCHS SE expands and extends buyback programme of ordinary and preference shares

The Executive Board of FUCHS SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has today resolved to extend and prolong the current share buyback programme with regard to ordinary shares and preference shares of the company, which was announced on June 21, 2022 by ad hoc release and commenced on June 27, 2022. For this purpose, the company makes use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Section 71 (1) No. 8 AktG.

In addition to the existing scope of the current share buyback programme, up to a further 2,000,000 shares, of which up to a further 1,000,000 ordinary shares and up to a further 1,000,000 preference shares of the company are to be acquired. An additional amount of up to a maximum of EUR 80 million will be made available for the extension of the share buyback programme. The period of the share buyback programme will be extended until September 30, 2024.

In total, the expanded and extended share buyback programme thus includes the acquisition of up to 8,000,000 shares (previously 6,000,000 shares), of which up to 4,000,000 ordinary shares (previously 3,000,000 ordinary shares) and up to 4,000,000 preference shares (previously 3,000,000 preference shares) of the company at a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to a maximum of EUR 280 million (previously up to a maximum of EUR 200 million) in the period from June 27, 2022 until September 30, 2024 at the latest (previously until March 29, 2024 at the latest).

The company will cancel the acquired treasury shares.

The share buyback and the planned cancellation of the acquired shares will have the effect of reducing the number of outstanding ordinary and preference shares. Furthermore, the capital structure of FUCHS SE will be improved.

Information on the transactions related to the share buyback programme will be regularly provided on the company's website under Investor Relations.

Mannheim, December 7, 2023

FUCHS SE

Investor Relations

Lutz Ackermann

Tel. +49 621 3802-1201

Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com