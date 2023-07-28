EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

FUCHS successfully concludes first half-year



28.07.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

FUCHS successfully concludes first half-year

Sales revenues increased price-driven significantly by 11% to EUR 1,822 million

EBIT of EUR 200 million 11% above prior year

Free Cashflow before acquisitions at EUR 164 million significantly above prior year

Forecast for free cash flow before acquisitions raised to around EUR 300 million

(previously: around EUR 250 million)

FUCHS at a glance

in EUR million H1 2023 H1 2022 Change Change in % Sales revenues (1) 1,822 1,640 182 11 Europe, Middle East, Africa 1,067 987 80 8 Asia-Pacific 491 454 37 8 North and South America 352 300 52 17 Consolidation -88 -101 13 - EBIT 200 180 20 11 Earnings after tax 141 129 12 9 Investments 31 24 7 29 Free cash flow before acquisitions 164 0 164 Earnings per share in EUR Ordinary share 1.03 0.92 0.11 12 Preference share 1.04 0.93 0.11 12 Employees as at June 30 6,167 6,058 109 2

By company location

“After a good first quarter, with an EBIT of EUR 97 million we also achieved our plan in the second quarter. The first half of the year saw an 11% increase in EBIT, reaching EUR 200 million, putting us on track to meet our full-year forecast. Mainly the EMEA region, with contributions from a variety of countries showed significant growth compared to previous year, with contributions from many countries. We are especially pleased with the positive development in the Nordic region.

In the past two years, we faced substantial increases in raw material costs and availability issues, resulting in a significant rise in inventories and receivables. During the first half of this year, we managed to turn this trend around, leading to an overall free cash flow before acquisitions of EUR 164 million. Based on this performance, we are raising our forecast for free cash flow before acquisitions to around EUR 300 million. We are moving forward with confidence despite the well-known market volatility. At the same time, we are investing in our future, particularly focusing on digitalization.”

Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board FUCHS SE

Business development in the Group

In the first six months of 2023, FUCHS recorded sales revenues of EUR 1,822 million (1,640), which were 11% above the prior-year period.

Growth in all regions was predominantly driven by price increases of the prior year, while all regions recorded negative currency effects.

EBIT also benefitted from the price increases of the prior year and increased by EUR 20 million or 11% to EUR 200 million, compared to the prior-year period.

At 11.0%, the EBIT margin was on level of the first half of 2022.

While both regions, EMEA and North and South America, increased their EBIT, the Asia-Pacific region recorded a slight decline.

Earnings after tax increased by 9% to EUR 141 million (129).

The earnings per share was EUR 1.03 (0.92) for the ordinary share and 1.04 (0.93) for the preference share.

Free cashflow before acquisitions was at EUR 164 million (0) significantly above the prior-year figure and benefited despite higher investments from a lower built-up in net operating working capital.

Business development in the regions

At EUR 1,067 million (987), sales revenues in the EMEA region were 8% higher than in the first six months of 2022, driven by price increases. EBIT rose by 18% to EUR 99 million (84). Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Poland and in particular Sweden contributed to the earnings increase.

The Asia-Pacific region increased sales revenues by 8% to EUR 491 million (454), driven by price increases. EBIT was slightly lower than the prior-year period at EUR 52 million (55) due to a restrained economic recovery in China.

The North and South America region recorded the highest sales revenues growth of 17% to EUR 352 million (300). EBIT increased by 11% to EUR 39 million (35) due to the positive business development, especially in the USA and Brazil, despite slightly negative currency effects.

Forecast for free cashflow before acquisitions raised

FUCHS continues to operate in a highly volatile environment. Uncertainty with regard to the economic development as well as raw material and thus also sales prices must be taken into account. Due to a positive development of funds tied up in net operating working capital, FUCHS is slightly adjusting its forecast for free cash flow before acquisitions:

Sales revenues: around EUR 3.6 billion

EBIT: around EUR 390 million

FVA: above the previous year (EUR 172 million)

Free cash flow before acquisitions: around EUR 300 million

(before: around EUR 250 million)

The global positioning and solid financial base remain robust, and FUCHS continues to focus on profitable growth and the implementation of FUCHS2025.

