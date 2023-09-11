FUCHS GROUP

Investor Presentation

| September 2023

| Lutz Ackermann, Head of Investor Relations

| Claudia Rippke, Specialist Investor Relations

Agenda

01

| Business Model

02

| Financial Results H1 2023

03

| FUCHS2025

04 | Megatrends

  • Sustainability
  • E-Mobility
  • Digitalization
  1. 2

05

| Financial targets

  1. | FUCHS - a convincing investment
  2. | Appendix

01 Business Model

FUCHS AT A GLANCE

Established 3

generations ago as a

family-owned business

No. 1

among the independent suppliers of lubricants

€3.4 bn

sales in 2022

The Fuchs family holds

55% of

ordinary shares

A full range of over

Around 6,100 employees

  1. 4

Preference share is listed in the MDAX

56 companies worldwide

10,000

lubricants and related specialties

THE LEADING INDEPENDENT LUBRICANTS COMPANY

Number 1 independent lubricant company

  1. 5

Manufacturers

Independent

Major oil

lubricant

companies

manufacturers1

>100

>800

  • High degree of fragmentation
  • Concentration especially amongst smaller companies

Market Shares

>700

Top 10

manufacturers

manufacturers

<50%

>50%

1 > 1000 tons

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fuchs Petrolub SE published this content on 11 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2023 07:34:01 UTC.