FUCHS GROUP
Investor Presentation
| September 2023
| Lutz Ackermann, Head of Investor Relations
| Claudia Rippke, Specialist Investor Relations
Agenda
| Business Model
02
| Financial Results H1 2023
03
| FUCHS2025
04 | Megatrends
- Sustainability
- E-Mobility
- Digitalization
05
| Financial targets
- | FUCHS - a convincing investment
- | Appendix
01 Business Model
FUCHS AT A GLANCE
Established 3
generations ago as a
family-owned business
No. 1
among the independent suppliers of lubricants
€3.4 bn
sales in 2022
The Fuchs family holds
55% of
ordinary shares
A full range of over
Around 6,100 employees
Preference share is listed in the MDAX
56 companies worldwide
10,000
lubricants and related specialties
THE LEADING INDEPENDENT LUBRICANTS COMPANY
Number 1 independent lubricant company
Manufacturers
Independent
Major oil
lubricant
companies
manufacturers1
>100
>800
- High degree of fragmentation
- Concentration especially amongst smaller companies
Market Shares
>700
Top 10
manufacturers
manufacturers
<50%
>50%
1 > 1000 tons
