Half-year Financial Report as at June 30, 2023
H1/2023
1 Half-year management report
2 Half-year financial statements
3 Further information
FUCHS at a glance
FUCHS at a glance
FUCHS Group
Change
Amounts in € million
H1 2023
H1 2022
in %
Sales revenues 1
1,822
1,640
11
Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA)
1,067
987
8
Asia-Pacific
491
454
8
North and South America
352
300
17
Consolidation
- 88
- 101
-
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
200
180
11
Earnings after tax
141
129
9
Investments
31
24
29
Free cash flow before acquisitions
164
0
Earnings per share (in €)
Ordinary share
1.03
0.92
12
Preference share
1.04
0.93
12
Employees as at June 30
6,167
6,058
2
1 By company location.
3
"After a good first quarter, with an EBIT of € 97 million we also achieved our plan in the second quarter. The first half of the year saw an 11% increase in EBIT, reaching € 200 mil- lion, putting us on track to meet our full-year forecast. Mainly the EMEA region, with contributions from a variety of countries, showed significant growth compared to previous year. We are especially pleased with the positive development in the Nordic Region.
In the past two years, we faced substantial increases in raw material costs and availability issues, resulting in a significant rise in inventories and receivables. During the first half of this year, we managed to turn this trend around, leading to an overall free cash flow before acquisitions of € 164 mil- lion. Based on this performance, we are raising our forecast for free cash flow before acquisitions to around € 300 mil- lion. We are moving forward with confidence despite the well-known market volatility. At the same time, we are investing in our future, particularly focusing on digitali
- Good first half of the year amid ongoing
uncertainty regarding the further development of the economic environment
- Sales revenues, mainly driven by prices, at
€1,822 million (1,640), up 11% or €182 million year-on-year
- Earnings (EBIT) improve by 11% or €20 million to €200 million (180)
- Forecast for free cash flow before acquisitions raised:
- Sales revenues: around € 3.6 billion
- EBIT: around €390 million
- FVA: above the previous year (€ 172 million)
- Free cash flow before acquisitions: around €300 million
(before: around €250 million)
zation."
Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board of
FUCHS SE
1 Half-year management report
2 Half-year financial statements
3 Further information
1.1 Development of sales revenues in the Group
1 Half-year management report
1.1 Development of sales revenues in the Group
Development of sales revenues in the Group (in € million)
2,100
234
-
- 52
(14 %)
(- 3 %)
1,800
1,500
1,200
1,822
1,640
(11 %)
900
600
300
H1 2022
Organic
External
Currency
H1 2023
4
Sales revenues in the Group despite currency losses due to high price increases initiated last year, were up 11% year-on-year to € 1,822 million (1,640)
- Organic growth in the first half of the year driven by prices
- Negative currency effects from all regions of the world
1 Half-year management report
2 Half-year financial statements
3 Further information
5
1.2 Development of sales revenues by regions / segments
1.2 Development of sales revenues by regions / segments
Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) (in € million)
103
-
- 23
1,200
(10 %)
(- 2 %)
1,000
800
600
1,067
987
(8 %)
400
200
0
H1 2022
Organic
External
Currency
H1 2023
Asia-Pacific(in € million)
63
-
- 26
500
(14 %)
(- 6 %)
400
300
454
491
(8 %)
200
100
H1 2022
Organic
External
Currency
H1 2023
North and South America (in € million)
55
-
- 3
400
(18 %)
(- 1 %)
300
200
352
300
(17 %)
100
0
H1 2022
Organic
External
Currency
H1 2023
EMEA records price-driven increase in sales revenues of €80 million or 8% to €1,067 million
- Strong organic growth due to price adjustments imple- mented in the course of the year2022
- High double-digit growth rates in almost all companies; strong absolute and relative growth mainly from Great Britain, Poland and Ukraine
- Negative currency effects mainly from South Africa, Great Britain, Sweden and Ukraine
Despite significant currency losses, Asia-Pacific sales revenues at € 491 million, 8% or €37 million above the previous year
- Organic growth mainly price-driven
- Australia and South-East Asia showing strong increases, thanks to positive business and price development; China still affected by a moderate economic recovery, but primarily price-driven also significantly above pre vious year
- Asian currencies with further weakening in the first half of the year
Sales revenues in the Region North and South America due to strong organic growth 17% or €52 million above prior year
- High organic growth in North America thanks to positive business performance and significant price increases
- South America driven by prices with high increases
- Negative currency effects from Argentina cannot be offset by positive currency effects from the rest of the region South America
