Half-year Financial Report as at June 30, 2023

H1/2023

1 Half-year management report

2 Half-year financial statements

3 Further information

2

1

2

3

Half-year management report

Half-year financial statements

Further information

FUCHS at a glance

3

2.1 Consolidated financial statements

12

Responsibility statement

24

   Income statement

12

Financial calendar

25

1.1

Development of sales revenues in the Group

4

   Statement of comprehensive income

13

Contact and imprint

25

   Balance sheet

14

1.2

Development of sales revenues

   Statement of cash flows

16

by regions / segments

5

   Statement of changes in equity

17

1.3

Group results of operations

6

   Segments

18

1.4

Results of operations of the regions / segments

7

2.2 Notes to the consolidated financial statements

19

1.5

Employees

8

1.6

Net assets

8

1.7

Financial position

9

1.8

Opportunities and risks

10

1.9

Outlook

10

1.10

Share price development of FUCHS shares

11

1 Half-year management report

2 Half-year financial statements

3 Further information

FUCHS at a glance

FUCHS at a glance

FUCHS Group

Change

Amounts in € million

H1 2023

H1 2022

in % 

Sales revenues 1

1,822

1,640

11

Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA)

1,067

987

8

Asia-Pacific

491

454

8

North and South America

352

300

17

Consolidation

- 88

- 101

-

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)

200

180

11

Earnings after tax

141

129

9

Investments

31

24

29

Free cash flow before acquisitions

164

0

Earnings per share (in €)

Ordinary share

1.03

0.92

12

Preference share

1.04

0.93

12

Employees as at June 30

6,167

6,058

2

1 By company location.

3

"After a good first quarter, with an EBIT of € 97 million we also achieved our plan in the second quarter. The first half of the year saw an 11% increase in EBIT, reaching € 200 mil- lion, putting us on track to meet our full-year forecast. Mainly the EMEA region, with contributions from a variety of countries, showed significant growth compared to previous year. We are especially pleased with the positive development in the Nordic Region.

In the past two years, we faced substantial increases in raw material costs and availability issues, resulting in a significant rise in inventories and receivables. During the first half of this year, we managed to turn this trend around, leading to an overall free cash flow before acquisitions of € 164 mil- lion. Based on this performance, we are raising our forecast for free cash flow before acquisitions to around € 300 mil- lion. We are moving forward with confidence despite the well-known market volatility. At the same time, we are investing in our future, particularly focusing on digitali­

  • Good first half of the year amid ongoing
    uncertainty­ regarding the further development of the economic environment
  • Sales revenues, mainly driven by prices, at
    1,822 million (1,640), up 11% or €182 million year-on-year
  • Earnings (EBIT) improve by 11% or €20 million to €200 million (180)
  • Forecast for free cash flow before acquisitions raised:
  • Sales revenues: around € 3.6 billion
  • EBIT: around €390 million
  • FVA: above the previous year (€ 172 million)
  • Free cash flow before acquisitions: around €300 million
    (before: around €250 million)

zation."

Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board of

FUCHS SE

1 Half-year management report

2 Half-year financial statements

3 Further information

1.1  Development of sales revenues in the Group

1 Half-year management report

1.1 Development of sales revenues in the Group

Development of sales revenues in the Group (in € million)

2,100

234

-

- 52

(14 %)

(- 3 %)

1,800

1,500

1,200

1,822

1,640

(11 %)

900

600

300

H1 2022

Organic

External

Currency

H1 2023

4

Sales revenues in the Group despite currency losses due to high price increases initiated last year, were up 11% year-on-year to € 1,822 million (1,640)

  • Organic growth in the first half of the year driven by prices
  • Negative currency effects from all regions of the world

1 Half-year management report

2 Half-year financial statements

3 Further information

5

1.2  Development of sales revenues by regions / segments

1.2 Development of sales revenues by regions / segments

Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) (in € million)

103

-

- 23

1,200

(10 %)

(- 2 %)

1,000

800

600

1,067

987

(8 %)

400

200

0

H1 2022

Organic

External

Currency

H1 2023

Asia-Pacific(in € million)

63

-

- 26

500

(14 %)

(- 6 %)

400

300

454

491

(8 %)

200

100

H1 2022

Organic

External

Currency

H1 2023

North and South America (in € million)

55

-

- 3

400

(18 %)

(- 1 %)

300

200

352

300

(17 %)

100

0

H1 2022

Organic

External

Currency

H1 2023

EMEA records price-driven increase in sales revenues of €80 million or 8% to €1,067 million

  • Strong organic growth due to price adjustments imple- mented in the course of the year2022
  • High double-digit growth rates in almost all companies; strong absolute and relative growth mainly from Great Britain, Poland and Ukraine
  • Negative currency effects mainly from South Africa, Great Britain, Sweden and Ukraine

Despite significant currency losses, Asia-Pacific sales ­revenues at € 491 million, 8% or €37 million above the previous year

  • Organic growth mainly price-driven
  • Australia and South-East Asia showing strong increases, thanks to positive business and price development; China still affected by a moderate economic recovery, but primarily price-driven also significantly above pre­ vious year
  • Asian currencies with further weakening in the first half of the year

Sales revenues in the Region North and South America due to strong organic growth 17% or €52 million above prior year

  • High organic growth in North America thanks to positive business performance and significant price increases
  • South America driven by prices with high increases
  • Negative currency effects from Argentina cannot be offset by positive currency effects from the rest of the region South America

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fuchs Petrolub SE published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 05:04:04 UTC.