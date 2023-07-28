3

"After a good first quarter, with an EBIT of € 97 million we also achieved our plan in the second quarter. The first half of the year saw an 11% increase in EBIT, reaching € 200 mil- lion, putting us on track to meet our full-year forecast. Mainly the EMEA region, with contributions from a variety of countries, showed significant growth compared to previous year. We are especially pleased with the positive development in the Nordic Region.

In the past two years, we faced substantial increases in raw material costs and availability issues, resulting in a significant rise in inventories and receivables. During the first half of this year, we managed to turn this trend around, leading to an overall free cash flow before acquisitions of € 164 mil- lion. Based on this performance, we are raising our forecast for free cash flow before acquisitions to around € 300 mil- lion. We are moving forward with confidence despite the well-known market volatility. At the same time, we are investing in our future, particularly focusing on digitali­