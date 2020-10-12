Fuchs Petrolub : 13th / 20th / 22th October, Roadshow US

| The Leading Independent Lubricants Company | FUCHS2025
| H1 2020
| Shares
| Appendix
Download relevant
documents
01 The Leading Independent Lubricants Company
FUCHS at a glance
Established 3 generations ago as a family-owned business
Around 5,800
Preference share is listed
employees
in the MDAX
4
No. 1
among the independent suppliers of lubricants
€2.6 bn
sales in 2019
62 companies worldwide
The Fuchs family holds
55% of
ordinary shares
A full range of over
10,000
lubricants and related specialties
Top 20 lubricant manufacturers1
Number 1 independent
lubricant company
Manufacturers
Independent
Major oil
lubricant
companies
manufacturers2
>100
>600
High degree of fragmentation
Concentration especially amongst smaller companies
Market Shares
>700
Top 10
manufacturers
manufacturers
<50%
>50%
1
Market Shares 2019
l 5
2
> 1000 tons
Our unique business model is the basis for our competitive advantage
Technology and innovation leadership in strategically important product areas
FUCHS is fully focussed on lubricantsFUCHS is a full-line supplier
Independency allows reliability, customer &
Global presence, R&D strength,
market proximity (responsiveness and
know-how transfer, speed
flexibility) and continuity
Advantage over
Advantage over
major oil companies
independent companies
6
We are where our customers are
62 Operating Companies
33 Production Sites
70%*
13%
17%
Regional
workforce structure
l 7
*Incl. Holding
As of Dec. 2019
Full-line supplier advantage
Sales 2019: €2.6 bn
(~80% international)
by customer location
Automotive lubricants
Industrial lubricants
~45%
~55%
e.g. Engine & gear oils, hydraulic oils, shock absorber fluids, etc.
e.g. Industrial oils, MWF/CP* and greases
100,000 customers in more than 150 countries
Car industry
Manufacturing
Engineering
Construction
Mining
Trade, Services &
Transportation
Heavy Duty
Steel & Cement
Aerospace
Agriculture industry
Wind energy
Food
8
*metalworking fluids/corrosion preventives
Well balanced customer structure
Top 20 Customers account for ~ 25% sales
Engineering / Machinery construction
Industrial goods manufacturing
Agriculture and construction
7%
18%
6%
Sales 2019:
Trade, transport and services
28%
€2.6 bn
31%
10%
Vehicle manufacturing
Energy and mining
9
Organic growth potential in emerging countries
Market Demand
36.4 mn t
+1 %
36.8 mn t
FUCHS Sales (by customer location)
€ 902 mn
+185 %
€ 2,572 mn
27%
19%
53%
(1,371)
27%
34%
54%
39%
20002019
17%
(436)
59% (531)
30%
24% (219)(765)
17% (152)
20002019
l 10
Asia-Pacific
Americas
EMEA
Investment in the future
R&D expenses and Capex
€ mn
R&D expenses 2019: €55 mn
60
52
55
180
160
50
44
47
140
40
39
120
30
100
80
20
60
10
40
20
0
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
11
Capex 2019: €154 mn
154
121
93
105
73
50
47
53
58
11 PPA
11
39
10
11
5
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Capex
Scheduled amortisation/depreciation
Investment program
Capex 2016-2021 ~ €670 mn
In 2016 - 2018 over€300 mn capex was spent with focus on the expansion of Mannheim, Kaiserslautern and Chicago as well as new plants in China, Australia and Sweden
Capex peaked in 2019 at€154 mn. In 2020 €120 mn and 2021 €80 mn will be spent on growth and replacement as well as efficiency improvements due to significant volume increases, technological changes and a changed product mix
From 2022 onwards, capex should be back on par with the new level of depreciation
M&A transactions with more than € 10mn sales (p.a.)
(GLOBAL)
(DE)
(SE)
(AU)
(US)
€ 21 mn
€ 135 mn
€ 140 mn
€ 25 mn
€ 46 mn*
2010
2015
2019
2014
2016
(ZA)
(GB)
(US)
Lubricants
(US)
€ 15 mn
€ 15 mn
€ 15 mn
€ 11 mn
* Closing January 24, 2020
13
Acquisitions 2019 & 2020
Automotive retail business
Chemical Process
Automotive, medical, aerospace
Sales 2018 AUD 40mn
Management (CPM)
and in-vacuum industry
(~ €25 mn), 65 employees
Sales 2018 €4 mn,
Sales 2018 USD 51mn
Closing April 1, 2019
60 employees
(~ €46 mn), 180 employees
Closing November 1, 2019
Closing January 24, 2020
2020
Longstanding trading partner
Sales 2019 of around €4 mn
of FUCHS Italy
Acquisition includes customer
l 14
base and workforce
Growth market Africa
Africa represents 6% of the global lubricant market
FUCHS intends to increase its presence in this rapidly growing market
FUCHS South Africa generates € 75 million in sales p.a. with 280 employees
Joint ventures were founded in Tanzania and Egypt in 2019
At the beginning of 2020, FUCHS acquired 50% of the shares in three distributors each in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique. The three joint ventures employ 90 people and generate sales of around € 21 million p.a.
In other African countries, FUCHS has license partners and distributors
15
FUCHS CO2-neutral as of 2020
Since 2010 already 30% reduction of energy consumption-specific CO2 emissions per ton of FUCHS lubricant produced
From 2020 onwards, all FUCHS locations worldwide will be CO2-neutral - from energy consumption in production to consumables in administration
Emissions not yet avoided are offset by compensation measures
Investment in high-quality climate protection projects for the expansion of renewable energies
On track to deliver as promised
l 16
02 FUCHS2025
New Mindset for Future Challenges
The FUCHS2025 Strategy
FUCHS2025
New Mindset for Future Challenges
Digitization
New solutions require new ways of operating. And new ways of operation require a new approach and a fresh mindset.
E-Mobility
18
Global customer
requirements
New business
models
FUCHS2025
Key Elements
Culture
We want to use these challenges as an opportunity. That is why we are responding to them with a new mindset - an attitude that brings strategy, structure and culture into line in a purposeful way.
StrategyStructure
19
FUCHS2025 - growing from a solid foundation
Based on …
•
•
•
Our full product offering and global setup
Our local entrepreneurship in 60+ subsidiaries
Our performance driven culture and loyal employee base
We want to …
Bethepartner of our customers around their needs in lubrication solutions
Achieve a better global alignment through harmonized standards and procedures
Leverage our experience and explore exisiting opportunities, especially in Asia and the Americas
Continously improve the CO2 footprint of our products based on a lifecycle assessment
Become the employer of choice
20
FUCHS2025 Strategy
Strategic Pillars
Global
Customer &
Technology
Six strategic pillars form the base of
Strength
Market Focus
Leader
our strategy. They are the guiding principles for our strategic actions to reach our vision for FUCHS20205.
Operational
People &
Sustainability
Excellence
Organization
l 21
FUCHS2025 Strategy
Actions
Extensive market segment approach: holistic segmentation of all operations regarding customers and markets and effective alignment of organization towards it
In addition initiation of several strategic initiatives with globally staffed cross-functional teams to introduce the strategic objectives from a group perspective
Stronger emphasis on innovation, service solutions and new market perspectives to expand full-line supplier claim
Joint approach with continuous development of corporate culture program to be able to leverage our strong cultural foundation for further strategy execution
FUCHS2025 Strategy
Highlights
Sustainable revenue growth with operational excellence at a 15% EBIT margin and corresponding FVA growth
Technology leadership
in the segments we target until 2025
Be the employer of choice for our existing and future workforce
23
Better market penetration through market segmentation
Overproportionate growth in Asia-Paciﬁc & the Americas
CO2-neutrality in production "gate-to-gate" since 2020 and CO2-neutral products "cradle-to-gate" by 2025
03 Financial Results H1 2020
Highlights H1 2020
€1,120 mn
Sales down by 14 %
€112 mn
EBIT down by 29 %
l 25
New Outlook FY 2020
EBIT decline in the range of 25%
(Based on today's assessment of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic)
A second pandemic wave is not taken into account in the forecast
The effects of the crisis on supply chains, production and customer demand cannot be reliably estimated currently
Sales revenues and earnings heavily impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
Asia-Pacificrecords comparatively small decline in EBIT
Continued very sound balance sheet structure and sufficient liquidity
FUCHS2025 initiative further intensified and investment program continued
Sales development
€ mn
1,296
- 14% YoY
1,120
700
668
653
656
643
642
643
620
614
616
600
500
504
400
300
Q1 '18
Q2 '18
Q3 '18
Q4 '18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
l 26
H1 2020 Group sales
€ mn
1,500
- 186
26
- 16
(- 14%)
(1%)
(-1%)
1,300
1,296
1,100
1,120
- 176
900
(- 14%)
700
H1 2019
Organic Growth
External Growth
FX
H1 2020
l
27
Regional sales growth H1 2020
H1 2020
H1 2019
Growth
Organic
External
FX
(€ mn)
(€ mn)
Europe, Middle East, Africa
690
799
-14%
-13%
-
-1%
Asia-Pacific
320
355
-10%
-10%
+2%
-2%
Americas
181
212
-15%
-24%
+10%
-1%
Consolidation
-71
-70
-
-
-
-
Total
1,120
1,296
-14%
-14%
+1%
-1%
28
Income statement H1 2020
€ mn
H1 2020
H1 2019
€ mn
in %
Sales
1,120
1,296
-176
-14
Gross Profit
390
441
-51
-12
Gross Profit margin
34.8 %
34.0 %
-
+0.8 %-points
Other function costs
-282
-289
7
-2
EBIT before at Equity
108
152
-44
-29
At Equity
4
5
-1
-20
EBIT
112
157
-45
-29
Earnings after tax
79
112
-33
-29
29
EBIT development
(Q3 2018: €12 mn one-off effect from sale of at equity share)
€ mn
120
157
- 29% YoY
112
104
101
92
(92)
86
89
90
80
77
75
72
60
40
30
0
Q1 '18
Q2 '18
Q3 '18
Q4 '18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
l 30
EBIT by regions
H1 2020 (H1 2019)
€ mn 150
100
50
0
EBIT margin before at equity
14
1
112
(29)
(4)
(157)
41
(44)
56
(80)
EMEA
Asia-Pacific
Americas
Holding/cons.
Group
7.5% (9.4%)
12.8% (12.4%)
7.7% (13.7%)
9.6% (11.7%)
31
Cash flow H1 2020
€ mn
H1 2020
H1 2019
in € mn
in %
Earnings after tax
79
112
-33
-29
Amortization/Depreciation
40
36
4
11
Changes in net operating working capital (NOWC)
-39
-20
-19
95
Other changes
-7
-36
29
-81
Capex
-58
-76
18
-24
Free cash flow before acquisitions1
15
16
-1
-6
Acquisitions
-95
-10
-85
>100
Free cash flow
-80
6
-86
>-100
1 Free cash flow before cash paid for acquisitions and before cash acquired through acquisitions
32
H1 2020 earnings summary
Organic sales decrease in all three regions; Americas and EMEA impacted the most by the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic; June in APAC on pre-crisis level mainly due to China
External growth in APAC (NULON) and Americas (ZIMMARK & NYE)
Slight decrease of Gross Margin in Q2 due to product mix changes; Gross margin at 34.8% (34.0) above HY 2019
Cost savings take effect; Other function costs down by €7 million despite increased cost base driven by Capex and M&A (Australia and North America)
Depreciation and amortization higher due to the investment program
EBIT at €112 mn (157) and Earnings after tax at €79 mn (112) down by 29% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
New Outlook for FY 2020 after suspending the FY outlook in April; EBIT decrease in the range of 25% for FY 2020
33
Outlook 2020 - New Outlook for FY 2020
Performance indicator
Sales
EBIT
FUCHS Value Added
Free cash flow before acquisitions
Capex
Actual 2019
Outlook 2020
(Pre-COVID-19)
€ 2,572 mn
+0% to +4%
€ 321 mn
+0% to +4%
€ 174 mn
~ € 170 mn
€ 175 mn
~ € 130 mn
€ 154 mn
€ 120 mn
As of March 4, 2020
Outlook
Outlook
H1 - 2020
FY - 2020
~ -30%
~ -25%
As of April 30, 2020
As of July 27, 2020
In April 2020 Outlook for the FY 2020 was suspended due to COVID-19
Earnings decline in the order of 25% (Based on today's assessment of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic)
Effects of the crisis on supply chains, production and customer demand cannot currently be reliably estimated
Statement is subject to great uncertainty and a second pandemic wave is not considered in the current forecast for FY
34
04 Shares
Breakdown ordinary & preference shares
(December 31, 2019)
Ordinary shares
Preference shares
Mawer
Norges
MDAX-listed
5%
3%
DWS
8%
Free
float
100%
Free
Fuchs
float
family
29%
55%
Basis: 69,500,000 ordinary shares
Basis: 69,500,000 preference shares
Characteristics:
Share data:
Characteristics:
Share data:
Dividend
Symbol: FPE
Dividend pluspreference profit share (0.01€)
Symbol: FPE3
Voting rights
ISIN: DE0005790406
Restricted voting rights in case of:
ISIN: DE0005790430
WKN: 579040
preference profit share has not been fully paid
WKN: 579043
exclusion of pre-emption rights (e.g. capital
increase, share buyback, etc.)
36
Stable dividend policy
Our target: Increase the absolute dividend amount each year or at least maintain previous year's level
Dividend per Preference Share
€
Payout Ratio 2019: 59%
18 years
0.97
1.00
of consecutive
dividend increases
0.80
13 %
0.60
CAGR over the
last 10 years
0.40
0.29
27 years
0.20
without dividend
decreases
0.00
37
Market Capitalization
mn
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
FUCHS - Key Investment Highlights
18 years of consecutive dividend increases
Strong FCF generation & CAPEX with returns above WACC We supply 100,000 customers in more than 150 countries with
a full range of >10,000 lubricants and related specialties
Improving operating profitability
Technology and innovation leadership in strategically important
product areas
Independency allows reliability, customer & market proximity and continuity
Well balanced customer & product portfolio as well as global footprint
M&A: Strong track record of integrating businesses
38
FUCHS-Long-Term Performance
vs. DAX & MDAX1
10000%
8000%
6000%
4000%
2000%
0%
Fuchs Petrolub Pref.
Fuchs Petrolub Ord.
DAX
MDAX
1 Share price development including reinvested dividends
05 Appendix
Top 20 lubricant countries
KT
8,000
2007
2019
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
40
China and the USA cover more than one third of the world lubricants market
FUCHS is present in every important lubricants consuming country
Regional per-capita lubricants demand
kg
25
2007
2019
20
15
10
5
0
41
Base oil / additives value split
Base oil prices do not necessarily follow crude oil prices
No direct link between additives and crude oil prices
We even face price increases for certain raw materials where supply/demand is not balanced, or special situations occur
Special lubricants consist of less base fluid and more additives
42
20%
60%
80%
40%
Standard Lubricants
FUCHS
Base Oils
Additives, etc.
Workforce Structure
5,627 employees globally
Regional Workforce Structure
Germany
1,670
(30%)EMEA w/o
Germany 2,280 (40%)
2019
Functional Workforce Structure
Marketing &
Production
Sales
1,772
2,428
(32%)
(44%)
2019*
Asia-Pacific 932 (17%)
43
Americas 745 (13%)
R&D
Admin
521
775
(10%)
(14%)
*Excl. 131 Trainees
FUCHS - Act together
Mission statement
Lubricants
Technology
People
Fully focused on lubricants
Technological leadership in
Basis for our success:
strategically important fields
loyal and motivated workforce
Values
Trust
Creating value
Respect
Trust is the basis of our self-
We deliver leading technology
We acknowledge our
understanding
and first class service
responsibility
Reliability
Integrity
Act in a responsive and
We believe in a high level of
l 44
transparent way
ethics and adhere to our CoC
FUCHS2025 Strategy
Global Strength
Global
Strength
l 45
Strategic Objectives:
Use market segmentation as basis for strategic and global business development, achieve better market penetration
Grow above Group average in Asia-Pacific and the Americas, achieve a better balance between all three world regions by 2025
Further refine the brand profile, strengthen brand equity and attractiveness
FUCHS2025 Strategy
Costumer & Market Focus
Customer &
Market Focus
l 46
Strategic Objectives:
Achieve maximum customer proximity, further utilize cross-selling opportunities, become the full-line supplier for our customers
Develop global service portfolio up to 2025, change from product-driven approach to solution-driven approach
Grow market shares to be amongst the leaders in the segments we target
Systematically introduce new business models within the broader world of lubrication
FUCHS2025 Strategy
Technology Leader
Technology
Leader
l 47
Strategic Objectives:
Increase our innovation power in R&D and beyond. Be technology leader in the segments we target until 2025
Innovate products and operational performance to make our customers more connected with us beyond lubricants by introducing digital solutions and platforms
Bring all three R&D centers in China, USA and Germany to the same level of expertise until 2025
FUCHS2025 Strategy
Operational Excellence
Operational
Excellence
l 48
Strategic Objectives:
Strengthen our global manufacturing and distribution network to achieve self-sufficient supply and technology hubs in Asia-Pacific, EMEA and the Americas until 2025
Further standardize manufacturing and procurement procedures, equipment and output to achieve a more efficient supply chain
Expand data transparency based on further globalization of structures and harmonization of systems
FUCHS2025 Strategy
People & Organization
People &
Organization
l 49
Strategic Objectives:
Be the employer of choice for our existing and future workforce
Further improve working environments and global collaboration
Strengthen global talent acquisition and retention, enhance our development programs, competence models and succession planning
Endorse internationalization of entities, remote leadership, international job rotation
FUCHS2025 Strategy
Sustainability
Sustainability
l 50
Strategic Objectives:
Economical Sustainability
Generate sustainable revenue growth at 15% EBIT margin with a corresponding increase of our FUCHS Value Added
Ecological Sustainability
CO2-neutral production ("gate-to-gate") since 2020 and carbon-neutral products ("cradle-to-gate") by 2025. Foster additional ecological sustainability projects
Social Sustainability
Further promote Corporate Social Responsibility projects
Digitalisation will fundamentally change our value creation
inoviga GmbH is a think tank outside the operative business
Driving force behind digitalization projects
Develops prototypes and tools for digital business models
Current topics:
eCommerce
Digitalized product development & production
Smart Services
51
Electrification of cars creates new applications
Global light-duty vehicles sales forecast (in mn units)
144
131
14
117
10
107
40
93
96
17
29
32
34
40
44
49
53
59
59
58
51
44
36
RoW
EU, USA, China
Electric Vehicle
Vehicle w/ combustion Engine
RoW
EU, USA, China
Electrification is an opportunity for FUCHS to further strengthen its market leadership with technically advanced solutions
Electrification of cars will lead to new applications and higher requirements for
existing applications
Regardless of the powertrain type, every car needs a variety of other lubricant
applications
Combustion engines will face further efficiency improvements leading to higher
requirements of existing lubricants (e.g. higher protection against deposits for
turbocharged engines, higher heat and ageing stability for more compact engines)
Hybrid cars with efficient combustion engines will place complex requirements for
existing applications but also create new demand for new applications
EVs will place whole new demand on gear oils, coolants, greases (e.g. contact
with electrical currents and electromagnetic fields, higher heat emission, reduction
gears with less gear steps and higher input speeds)
2018
2020
2025
2030
2035
2040
Source: FEV / Base Scenario
FUCHS is used to quickly adapting to new market demands and is working on
concrete methods to meet the challenges of the future mobility
52
Lubricant applications in passenger cars
In modern cars there are more than 30 different types of greases
Central hydraulic system
Skin parts / washing oils
prevention for wire cables
Corrosion
Processing seat components
Axle drive
Power steering
Air conditioning
Engine handling
Engine
Transmission
Radiator antifreeze
Engine components
Shock absorber oils
Forming add-ons and skin panels
53
Lubricant applications in passenger cars
Electrification brings a variety of opportunities for FUCHS
Coolants for power
Corrosion preventive for battery housing
Powertrain
ICE
HEV
BEV
Applications
electronics
Greases for bearings in E- Motor
MTF in machining of E-Motor a. gearbox
Drawing oils
for copperwire
E-Drive Oil for E- Motor and gearbox
Axle transmission oil
Contact grease for electric connections
Compressor oil for heatpump / air condition
Coolant for battery
Cleaners in battery production
Forming oils for battery cell cups or battery module cases
Engine oil
✓
✓
-
Transmission oil
✓
✓
✓ / -
Greases
✓
✓
✓
Specialty greases
✓
+
+
Lubricants for
✓
+
+
Auxiliary systems
Cooling &
✓
+
+
functional liquids
Products, which are needed independent from propulsion type are not shown
l 54
- Omitted ✓ Required + Increased
Long-term objective:
Focus on Shareholder Value
Drive returns
Optimize capital
Strengthen portfolio
55
Organic growth through strict customer focus, geographic expansion and product innovation
Improve operating profitability through margin and mix management, operating cost management and efficiency improvements
Capex with returns above WACC
Manage NOWC
Reinvest in the business
Acquisitions
Cash allocation priority
Reinvest in the business
Shareholder value-oriented
Capex
Stable Dividends
Acquisitions
Share Buyback
56
Unique track record for continued profitability and added value
The information contained in this presentation is for background purposes only and is subject to amendment, revision and updating. Certain statements and information contained in this presentation may relate to future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, including without limitation, statements referring to risk limitations, operational profitability, financial strength, performance targets, profitable growth opportunities, and risk adequate pricing, other words such as "may, will, should, expects, plans, intends, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, or continue", "potential, future, or further", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.
By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors can include, among other factors, changes in the overall economic climate, procurement prices, changes to exchange rates and interest rates, and changes in the lubricants industry. FUCHS PETROLUB SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this presentation and assumes no liability for such. Statements contained in this presentation regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future.
The company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In particular, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation.