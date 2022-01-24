Fuchs Petrolub : 17. Januar, KeplerCheuvreux / Unicredit German Corporate Conference, virtuell

FUCHS GROUP
Investor Presentation
| January 2022
| Dagmar Steinert, CFO
| Lutz Ackermann, Head of Investor Relations
Agenda
01
| The Leading Independent Lubricants Company
02
| FUCHS2025
03
| 9M 2021
04
| Shares
05
| Appendix
Click to
navigate
Download relevant
documents
01 The Leading Independent Lubricants Company
FUCHS at a glance
Established 3 generations ago as a family-owned business
Around 5,900
Preference share is listed
employees
in the MDAX
No. 1
among the independent suppliers of lubricants
€2.4 bn
sales in 2020
58 companies worldwide
The Fuchs family holds
55% of
ordinary shares
A full range of over
10,000
lubricants and related specialties
Top 20 lubricant manufacturers1
Manufacturers
Independent
Major oil
lubricant
companies
manufacturers2
>100
>600
Number 1 independent
lubricant company
Market Shares
>700
Top 10
manufacturers
<50%
>50%
1 Market Shares 2020
l 5
2 > 1000 tons
Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Fuchs Petrolub SE published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 15:23:02 UTC.