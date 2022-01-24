Log in
    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
Fuchs Petrolub : 17. Januar, KeplerCheuvreux / Unicredit German Corporate Conference, virtuell

01/24/2022
FUCHS GROUP

Investor Presentation

| January 2022

| Dagmar Steinert, CFO

| Lutz Ackermann, Head of Investor Relations

Agenda

01

| The Leading Independent Lubricants Company

02

| FUCHS2025

03

| 9M 2021

04

| Shares

05

| Appendix

Click to

navigate

Download relevant

documents

  1. 2

01 The Leading Independent Lubricants Company

FUCHS at a glance

Established 3 generations ago as a family-owned business

Around 5,900

Preference share is listed

employees

in the MDAX

No. 1

among the independent suppliers of lubricants

€2.4 bn

sales in 2020

58 companies worldwide

The Fuchs family holds

55% of

ordinary shares

A full range of over

10,000

lubricants and related specialties

  1. 4

Top 20 lubricant manufacturers1

Manufacturers

Independent

Major oil

lubricant

companies

manufacturers2

>100

>600

Number 1 independent

lubricant company

  • High degree of fragmentation
  • Concentration especially amongst smaller companies

Market Shares

>700

Top 10

manufacturers

manufacturers

<50%

>50%

1 Market Shares 2020

l 5

2 > 1000 tons

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

