Fuchs Petrolub : 19th January, Kepler Cheuvreux / Unicredit 20th German Corporate Conference, Virtual

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FUCHS GROUP Investor Presentation | January 2021 | Dagmar Steinert, CFO | Lutz Ackermann, Head of Investor Relations Agenda 01 02 03 04 05 Click to navigate 2 | The Leading Independent Lubricants Company | FUCHS2025 | Q1-Q3 2020 | Shares | Appendix Download relevant documents 01 The Leading Independent Lubricants Company FUCHS at a glance Established 3 generations ago as a family-owned business Around 5,800 Preference share is listed employees in the MDAX 4 No. 1 among the independent suppliers of lubricants €2.6 bn sales in 2019 62 companies worldwide The Fuchs family holds 55% of ordinary shares A full range of over 10,000 lubricants and related specialties Top 20 lubricant manufacturers1 Number 1 independent lubricant company Manufacturers Independent Major oil lubricant companies manufacturers2 >100 >600 High degree of fragmentation

Concentration especially amongst smaller companies Market Shares >700 Top 10 manufacturers manufacturers <50% >50% 1 Market Shares 2019 l 5 2 > 1000 tons Our unique business model is the basis for our competitive advantage Technology and innovation leadership in FUCHS is fully focussed on lubricants Independency allows reliability, customer & market proximity (responsiveness and flexibility) and continuity Advantage over major oil companies 6 strategically important product areas FUCHS is a full-line supplier Global presence, R&D strength, know-how transfer, speed Advantage over independent companies We are where our customers are 62 Operating Companies 33 Production Sites 70%* 13% 17% Regional workforce structure l 7 *Incl. Holding As of Dec. 2019 Full-line supplier advantage 100,000 Customers in more than 150 Countries Car industry Manufacturing Engineering Heavy Duty Steel & Cement Aerospace Construction Mining Trade, Services & Transportation Agriculture Wind energy Food industry Sales 2019: €2.6 bn (~80% international) by customer location Automotive Lubricants Industrial Lubricants ~45% ~55% e.g. Engine & gear oils, e.g. Industrial oils, hydraulic oils, shock MWF/CP* and greases absorber fluids, etc. *metalworking fluids/corrosion preventives Well balanced customer structure Top 20 Customers account for ~ 25% sales Engineering / Machinery construction Industrial goods manufacturing Agriculture and construction 7% 18% 6% Sales 2019: Trade, transport and services 28% €2.6 bn 31% 10% Vehicle manufacturing Energy and mining 9 Organic growth potential in emerging countries Market Demand 36.4 mn t +1 % 36.8 mn t FUCHS Sales (by customer location) € 902 mn +185 % € 2,572 mn 27% 19% 53% (1,371) 27% 34% 54% 39% 20002019 17% (436) 59% (531) 30% 24% (219)(765) 17% (152) 20002019 l 10 Asia-Pacific Americas EMEA Investment in the future R&D expenses and Capex R&D expenses 2019: €55 mn 60 55 52 50 47 44 40 39 30 20 10 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 11 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 Capex 2019: €154 mn 154 121 93 105 73 50 47 53 58 11 PPA 11 39 11 10 5 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Capex Scheduled amortisation/depreciation Investment program 2016-2021 Capex ~ €670 mn € mn 200 Investment program for growth and replacement as well as efficiency improvements due to significant volume increases, technological changes and a changed product mix

From 2016-2019 €473 mn capex was spent with focus on the expansion of Mannheim, Kaiserslautern and Chicago as well as new plants in China, Australia and Sweden

2016-2019 capex was spent with focus on the expansion of Mannheim, Kaiserslautern and Chicago as well as new plants in China, Australia and Sweden In 2020 capex of €120 mn and with 2021 capex of €80 mn back on normalised level of depreciation 150 100 50 Estimated level of depreciation 0 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Capex Scheduled depreciation* * Depreciation figures excluding PPA from M&A 12 Strong track record of integrating businesses M&A transactions with more than € 10mn sales (p.a.) (GLOBAL) (DE) (SE) (AU) (US) € 21 mn € 135 mn € 140 mn € 25 mn € 46 mn* 2010 2015 2019 2014 2016 (ZA) (GB) (US) Lubricants (US) € 15 mn € 15 mn € 15 mn € 11 mn * Closing January 24, 2020 13 Acquisitions 2020 Automotive, medical, aerospace and in-vacuum industry

in-vacuum industry Sales 2019 USD 50 mn

(~ €45 mn), 180 employees

(~ €45 mn), 180 employees Closing January 24, 2020

Share Deal 14 Longstanding trading partner of FUCHS Italy

Sales 2019 of around €4 mn

Acquisition includes customer base and workforce

Signing / Closing October 1, 2020 Specialist for silicone greases and gels for many industries

Located in Sanford, NC, USA

Sales 2019 USD 9 mn

(~ €8 mn), mainly in North America, 21 employees

(~ €8 mn), mainly in North America, 21 employees Asset Deal ; Signing / Closing November 2, 2020 Growth market Africa Africa represents 6% of the global lubricant market

FUCHS intends to increase its presence in this rapidly growing market

FUCHS South Africa generates € 75 million in sales p.a. with 280 employees

Joint ventures were founded in Tanzania and Egypt in 2019

At the beginning of 2020, FUCHS acquired 50% of the shares in three distributors each in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique. The three joint ventures employ 90 people and generate sales of around € 21 million p.a.

In other African countries, FUCHS has license partners and distributors 15 FUCHS CO2-neutral as of 2020 Since 2010 already 30% reduction of energy consumption-specific CO 2 emissions per ton of FUCHS lubricant produced

consumption-specific CO emissions per ton of FUCHS lubricant produced From 2020 onwards, all FUCHS locations worldwide will be CO 2 -neutral - from energy consumption in production to consumables in administration   Emissions not yet avoided are offset by compensation measures Investment in high-quality climate protection projects for the expansion of renewable energies On track to deliver as promised l 16 02 FUCHS2025 New Mindset for Future Challenges The FUCHS2025 Strategy FUCHS2025 New Mindset for Future Challenges Digitization New solutions require new ways of operating. And new ways of operation require a new approach and a fresh mindset. E-Mobility 18 Global customer requirements New business models FUCHS2025 Key Elements Culture We want to use these challenges as an opportunity. That is why we are responding to them with a new mindset - an attitude that brings strategy, structure and culture into line in a purposeful way. StrategyStructure 19 FUCHS2025 - growing from a solid foundation Based on … • • • Our full product offering and global setup Our local entrepreneurship in 60+ subsidiaries Our performance driven culture and loyal employee base We want to … Be the partner of our customers around their needs in lubrication solutions

partner of our customers around their needs in lubrication solutions Achieve a better global alignment through harmonized standards and procedures

Leverage our experience and explore exisiting opportunities, especially in Asia and the Americas

Continously improve the CO 2 footprint of our products based on a lifecycle assessment

footprint of our products based on a lifecycle assessment Become the employer of choice 20 FUCHS2025 Strategy Strategic Pillars Global Customer & Technology Six strategic pillars form the base of Strength Market Focus Leader our strategy. They are the guiding principles for our strategic actions to reach our vision for FUCHS20205. Operational People & Sustainability Excellence Organization l 21 FUCHS2025 Strategy Actions Extensive market segment approach: holistic segmentation of all operations regarding customers and markets and effective alignment of organization towards it In addition initiation of several strategic initiatives with globally staffed cross-functional teams to introduce the strategic objectives from a group perspective Stronger emphasis on innovation, service solutions and new market perspectives to expand full-line supplier claim Joint approach with continuous development of corporate culture program to be able to leverage our strong cultural foundation for further strategy execution FUCHS2025 Strategy Highlights Sustainable revenue growth with operational excellence at a 15% EBIT margin and corresponding FVA growth Technology leadership in the segments we target until 2025 Be the employer of choice for our existing and future workforce 23 Better market penetration through market segmentation Overproportionate growth in Asia-Paciﬁc & the Americas CO2-neutrality in production "gate-to-gate" since 2020 and CO2-neutral products "cradle-to-gate" by 2025 03 Financial Results Q1-Q3 2020 Highlights Q1-3 2020 €1,740 mn Sales down by -11 % €203 mn EBIT down by -17 % l 25 Updated Outlook FY 2020 EBIT decline in the range of -15% (was -25%) Based on the assumption that there will not be any major lockdowns in FUCHS' key regions in Q4 2020

The effects of the crisis on supply chains, production and customer demand cannot be reliably estimated currently Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly weakened in Q3 2020

COVID-19 pandemic significantly weakened in Q3 2020 Cost saving measures show effect

Free cashflow before Acquisitions significantly above previous year

Continued very sound balance sheet structure and sufficient liquidity Sales development € mn 1,952 - 11% YoY 1,740 700 668 653 656 643 642 643 620 620 614 616 600 500 504 400 300 Q1 '18 Q2 '18 Q3 '18 Q4 '18 Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 Q3 '20 l 26 Q1-3 2020 Group sales € mn 2,200 -213 +37 -36 (-11%) (+2%) (-2%) 2,000 1,952 1,800 1,600 1,740 1,400 -212 (-11%) 1,200 1,000 Q1-Q3 2019 Organic Growth External Growth FX Q1-Q3 2020 l 27 Regional sales development Q1-3 2020 Q1-3 2020 Q1-3 2019 Growth Organic External FX (€ mn) (€ mn) Europe, Middle East, Africa 1,060 1,201 -12% -11% - -1% Asia-Pacific 509 535 -5% -4% +1% -2% Americas 281 320 -12% -20% +10% -2% Consolidation -110 -104 - - - - Total 1,740 1,952 -11% -11% +2% -2% 28 Income statement Q1-3 2020 € mn Q1-3 2020 Q1-3 2019 € mn in % Sales 1,740 1,952 -212 -11 Gross Profit 615 672 -57 -8 Gross Profit margin 35.3 % 34.4 % - +0.9 %-points Other function costs -419 -433 14 -3 EBIT before at Equity 196 239 -43 -18 At Equity 7 7 0 0 EBIT 203 246 -43 -17 Earnings after tax 142 176 -34 -19 29 EBIT development (Q3 2018: €12 mn one-off effect from sale of at equity share) € mn 120 246 - 17% YoY 203 101 104 92 (92) 91 86 89 90 77 80 75 72 60 40 30 0 Q1 '18 Q2 '18 Q3 '18 Q4 '18 Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 Q3 '20 l 30 EBIT by regions Q1-Q3 2020 (Q1-Q3 2019) € mn 200 150 100 50 0 EBIT margin before at equity 29 2 203 (41) (8) (246) 70 (67) 102 (130) EMEA Asia-Pacific Americas Holding/cons. Group 9.0% (10.2%) 13.8% (12.5%) 10.3% (12.8%) 11.3% (12.2%) 31 Quarterly EBIT development by regions Q1-Q3 2020 € mn Q1 Q2 Q3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q1 Q2 Q3 50 45 40 43 46 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 EBIT margin before at equity 29 24 13 17 15 12 2 EMEA Asia-Pacific Americas 10.2% 3.8% 11.6% 11.6% 13.8% 15.3% 10.9% 2.8% 15.0% 32 Cash flow Q1-3 2020 € mn Q1-3 2020 Q1-3 2019 in € mn in % Earnings after tax 142 176 -34 -19 Amortization/Depreciation 59 54 5 9 Changes in net operating working capital (NOWC) -6 -11 5 -45 Other changes 16 -22 38 >100 Capex -89 -103 14 14 Free cash flow before acquisitions1 122 94 28 30 Acquisitions -95 -10 -85 >100 Free cash flow 27 84 -57 -68 1 Free cash flow before cash paid for acquisitions and before cash acquired through acquisitions 33 Q1-3 2020 earnings summary Organic sales decrease reduced in all three regions after a strong performance in Q3, especially in September; Q3 in APAC above previous year mainly due to China

External growth in APAC (NULON) and Americas (ZIMMARK & NYE)

Gross margin at 35.3% (34.4) above previous year due to product mix changes and decreased raw material costs

Cost savings take effect; Other function costs down by €14 mn (adjusted for Acquisitions down by €30 mn)

Depreciation and amortization higher due to the investment program

EBIT at €203 mn (246) down by -17% and Earnings after tax at €142 mn (176) down by -19% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

-17% and Earnings after tax at €142 mn (176) down by -19% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic Updated Outlook FY 2020 view of the improved economic forecast and the Q1-3 20 business performance; EBIT decrease in the range of -15% for FY 2020 (was -25%) 34 Outlook FY 2020 updated Performance indicator Actual 2019 Outlook 2020 Outlook FY 2020 Sales EBIT FUCHS Value Added Free cash flow before acquisitions Capex (Pre-COVID-19) € 2,572 mn +0% to +4% € 321 mn +0% to +4% € 174 mn ~ € 170 mn € 175 mn ~ € 130 mn € 154 mn € 120 mn (Updated) ~ -25% ~ -15% -7% Decline in mid-single- digit %-range As of March 4, 2020 As of July As of October As of January 27, 2020 15, 2020 11, 2021 Updated Outlook as of January 11, 2021 Earnings decline in the mid-single-digit percentage range

mid-single-digit percentage range Sales and earnings significantly above expectations in Q4, in particular after a strong December

The complete reporting for the 2020 financial year will be published on March 9, 2021 35 04 Shares Breakdown ordinary & preference shares (December 31, 2020) Ordinary shares Preference shares Mawer Norges MDAX-listed 5% 3% DWS 8% Free float 100% Free Fuchs float family 29% 55% Basis: 69,500,000 ordinary shares Basis: 69,500,000 preference shares Characteristics: Share data: Characteristics: Share data:  Dividend  Symbol: FPE  Dividend pluspreference profit share (0.01€)  Symbol: FPE3  Voting rights  ISIN: DE0005790406  Restricted voting rights in case of:  ISIN: DE0005790430  WKN: 579040  preference profit share has not been fully paid  WKN: 579043  exclusion of pre-emption rights (e.g. capital increase, share buyback, etc.) 37 Stable dividend policy Our target: Increase the absolute dividend amount each year or at least maintain previous year's level Dividend per Preference Share € Payout Ratio 2019: 59% 18 years 0.97 1.00 of consecutive dividend increases 0.80 13 % 0.60 CAGR over the last 10 years 0.40 0.29 27 years 0.20 without dividend decreases 0.00 38 Market Capitalization mn

Technology and innovation leadership in strategically important product areas Independency allows reliability, customer & market proximity and continuity Well balanced customer & product portfolio as well as global footprint M&A: Strong track record of integrating businesses 39 FUCHS-Long-Term Performance vs. DAX & MDAX1 10000% 8000% 6000% 4000% 2000% 0% FUCHS Petrolub Pref. FUCHS Petrolub Ord. DAX MDAX 1 Share price development including reinvested dividends 05 Appendix Top 20 lubricant countries KT 8,000 2007 2019 7,000 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 41 China and the USA cover more than one third of the world lubricants market

FUCHS is present in every important lubricants consuming country Regional per-capita lubricants demand kg 25 2007 2019 20 15 10 5 0 42 Base oil / additives value split Base oil prices do not necessarily follow crude oil prices

No direct link between additives and crude oil prices

We even face price increases for certain raw materials where supply/demand is not balanced, or special situations occur

Special lubricants consist of less base fluid and more additives 43 20% 60% 80% 40% Standard Lubricants FUCHS Base Oils Additives, etc. Workforce Structure 5,627 employees globally Regional Workforce Structure Germany 1,670 (30%)EMEA w/o Germany 2,280 (40%) 2019 Functional Workforce Structure Marketing & Production Sales 1,772 2,428 (32%) (44%) 2019* Asia-Pacific 932 (17%) 44 Americas 745 (13%) R&D Admin 521 775 (10%) (14%) *Excl. 131 Trainees FUCHS - Act together Mission statement Lubricants Technology People Fully focused on lubricants Technological leadership in Basis for our success: strategically important fields loyal and motivated workforce Values Trust Creating value Respect Trust is the basis of our self- We deliver leading technology We acknowledge our understanding and first class service responsibility Reliability Integrity Act in a responsive and We believe in a high level of l 45 transparent way ethics and adhere to our CoC FUCHS2025 Strategy Global Strength Global Strength l 46 Strategic Objectives: Use market segmentation as basis for strategic and global business development, achieve better market penetration

Grow above Group average in Asia-Pacific and the Americas, achieve a better balance between all three world regions by 2025

Asia-Pacific and the Americas, achieve a better balance between all three world regions by 2025 Further refine the brand profile, strengthen brand equity and attractiveness FUCHS2025 Strategy Costumer & Market Focus Customer & Market Focus l 47 Strategic Objectives: Achieve maximum customer proximity, further utilize cross-selling opportunities, become the full-line supplier for our customers

cross-selling opportunities, become the full-line supplier for our customers Develop global service portfolio up to 2025, change from product-driven approach to solution-driven approach

product-driven approach to solution-driven approach Grow market shares to be amongst the leaders in the segments we target

Systematically introduce new business models within the broader world of lubrication FUCHS2025 Strategy Technology Leader Technology Leader l 48 Strategic Objectives: Increase our innovation power in R&D and beyond. Be technology leader in the segments we target until 2025

Innovate products and operational performance to make our customers more connected with us beyond lubricants by introducing digital solutions and platforms

Bring all three R&D centers in China, USA and Germany to the same level of expertise until 2025 FUCHS2025 Strategy Operational Excellence Operational Excellence l 49 Strategic Objectives: Strengthen our global manufacturing and distribution network to achieve self-sufficient supply and technology hubs in Asia-Pacific, EMEA and the Americas until 2025

self-sufficient supply and technology hubs in Asia-Pacific, EMEA and the Americas until 2025 Further standardize manufacturing and procurement procedures, equipment and output to achieve a more efficient supply chain

Expand data transparency based on further globalization of structures and harmonization of systems FUCHS2025 Strategy People & Organization People & Organization l 50 Strategic Objectives: Be the employer of choice for our existing and future workforce

Further improve working environments and global collaboration

Strengthen global talent acquisition and retention, enhance our development programs, competence models and succession planning

Endorse internationalization of entities, remote leadership, international job rotation FUCHS2025 Strategy Sustainability Sustainability l 51 Strategic Objectives: Economical Sustainability

Generate sustainable revenue growth at 15% EBIT margin with a corresponding increase of our FUCHS Value Added

Ecological Sustainability

CO 2 -neutral production ("gate-to-gate") since 2020 and carbon-neutral products ("cradle-to-gate") by 2025. Foster additional ecological sustainability projects

Social Sustainability

Further promote Corporate Social Responsibility projects

Digitalisation will fundamentally change our value creation FUCHS will become a truly digital company

Chief Digital Officer

Push further digitization of the FUCHS Group Big data, Machine Learning, etc.

Business Model Innovation and internal innovation as part of strategy development

Advanced Technology becomes more digital and international, e.g. sensors and IoT are added to the portfolio

Global Product Management Services & Equipment 52 Electrification of cars creates new applications Global light-duty vehicles sales forecast (in mn units) 144 131 14 117 10 107 40 93 96 17 29 32 34 40 44 49 53 59 59 58 51 44 36 RoW EU, USA, China Electric Vehicle Vehicle w/ combustion Engine RoW EU, USA, China Electrification is an opportunity for FUCHS to further strengthen its market leadership with technically advanced solutions  Electrification of cars will lead to new applications and higher requirements for existing applications  Regardless of the powertrain type, every car needs a variety of other lubricant applications  Combustion engines will face further efficiency improvements leading to higher requirements of existing lubricants (e.g. higher protection against deposits for turbocharged engines, higher heat and ageing stability for more compact engines)  Hybrid cars with efficient combustion engines will place complex requirements for existing applications but also create new demand for new applications  EVs will place whole new demand on gear oils, coolants, greases (e.g. contact with electrical currents and electromagnetic fields, higher heat emission, reduction gears with less gear steps and higher input speeds) 2018 2020 2025 2030 2035 2040 Source: FEV / Base Scenario  FUCHS is used to quickly adapting to new market demands and is working on concrete methods to meet the challenges of the future mobility 53 Lubricant applications in passenger cars In modern cars there are more than 30 different types of greases Central hydraulic system Skin parts / washing oils prevention for wire cables Corrosion Processing seat components Axle drive Power steering Air conditioning Engine handling Engine Transmission Radiator antifreeze Engine components Shock absorber oils Forming add-ons and skin panels 54 Lubricant applications in passenger cars Electrification brings a variety of opportunities for FUCHS Coolants for power electronics Greases for bearings in E- Motor MTF in machining of E-Motor a. gearbox Drawing oils for copperwire E-Drive Oil for E- Motor and gearbox Axle transmission oil Corrosion preventive for battery housing Contact grease for electric connections Compressor oil for heatpump / air condition Coolant for battery Cleaners in battery production 1st Fill engine oils & gear oils ~10% of sales Forming oils for battery cell cups or battery module cases Powertrain ICE HEV BEV Applications Engine oil ✓ ✓ - Transmission oil ✓ ✓ ✓ / - Greases ✓ ✓ ✓ Specialty greases ✓ + + Lubricants for ✓ + + Auxiliary systems Cooling & ✓ + + functional liquids Products, which are needed independent from propulsion type are not shown l 55 - Omitted ✓ Required + Increased FUCHS DrivElectric Does DrivElectric Damage Demand? Asia-Pacific & MEA Americas Europe 36.4 Mio. t 36.8 Mio. t 23% 19% 32% 27% 45% 54% 2007 2019 Greases Process oils 8% 3% MWF/CP 6% 36 Mio. t Industrial Automotive oils oils 26% 57% l 56 No! DriveElectric Diverts Demand! Impact (%) until 2035 EU 28 Automotive -10 to -20% Metalprocessing -30% Industrial stable Total Market -10% USA Efficiency/E-Mobility -20% China Automotive 15-20% Metalprocessing/Industrial Stable Total Market 10% World -2 to -3% Global Lubricants Demand / Source: FUCHS Estimation Long-term objective: Focus on Shareholder Value Drive returns Optimize capital Strengthen portfolio 57 Organic growth through strict customer focus, geographic expansion and product innovation

Improve operating profitability through margin and mix management, operating cost management and efficiency improvements

Capex with returns above WACC

Manage NOWC

Reinvest in the business

Acquisitions Cash allocation priority Reinvest in the business Shareholder value-oriented Capex Stable Dividends Acquisitions Share Buyback 58 Unique track record for continued profitability and added value Sales (in € mn) 3,000 2,572 2,500 2,000 1,459 1,500 1,000 500 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EBIT (in € mn) 500 17.1% 18.0% 12.5% 375 321 12.0% 250 250 125 6.0% 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0.0% EBIT EBIT margin 59 Earnings After Tax (in € mn) 300 228 200 172 100 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 FVA (in € mn) 300 200 183 174 -1% 100 CAGR 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Development EBIT - Cost of Capital - FVA € mn 450 400 EBIT 371 373 383 350 Cost of capital 342 321 FVA 312 313 293 300 264 250 246 257 250 251 250 230 208 222 195 200 180 183 186 174 161 172 150 129 137 110 117 147 86 100 132 100 123 71 114 90 96 37 78 85 83 50 61 62 63 67 58 58 49 0 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 l 60 Cost of Capital = CE x WACC Stable Sales in 2019 € mn 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 18/19 Sales 2,079 2,267 2,473 2,567 2,572 0.2% Gross Profit 791 851 882 899 890 -1.0% Gross Profit margin 38.1% 37.5% 35.7% 35.0% 34.6% -0.4%-points Other function costs -467 -499 -526 -542 -580 7.0% EBIT before at Equity 324 352 356 357 310 -13.2% EBIT margin before at Equity 15.6% 15.5% 14.4% 13.9% 12.1% -1.8%-points At Equity 18 19 17 26 11 -57.7% EBIT 342 371 373 383 321 -16.2% EBIT margin 16.5% 16.4% 15.1% 14.9% 12.5% -2.4%-points EBITDA 381 418 432 441 400 -9.3% EBITDA margin 18.3% 18.4% 17.5% 17.2% 15.6% -1.6%-points 61 Solid balance sheet and strong cash flow generation € mn 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Total assets 2,023 1,891 1,751 1,676 1,490 Goodwill 175 174 173 185 166 Equity 1,561 1,456 1,307 1,205 1,070 Equity ratio 77% 77% 75% 72% 72% € mn 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Net liquidity 193 191 160 146 101 Operating cash flow 329 267 242 300 281 Capex 154 121 105 93 50 Free cash flow before acquisitions1 175 147 142 205 232 Free cash flow 162 159 140 164 62 1 Including divestments 62 Regional sales 2019 Organic sales in EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas decline slightly 2019 2018 Growth Organic External FX (€ mn) (€ mn) EMEA 1,579 1,618 -2% -2% - -0% Asia-Pacific 718 706 +2% -1% +2% +1% Americas 418 409 +2% -1% +0% +3% Consolidation -143 -166 - - - - Total 2,572 2,567 +0% -1% +1% +0% 63 EBIT by regions 2019 (2018) € mn 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 EBIT margin before at equity 49 12 321 (59) (11) (383) 93 (102) 167 (211) Europe Asia-Pacific, Africa Americas Holding/cons. Group 9.9% (11.4%) 13.0% (14.4%) 11.7% (14.4%) 12.1% (13.9%) 64 Cash flow 2019 € mn 2019 2018 in € mn in % Earnings after tax 228 288 -60 -21 Amortization/Depreciation and impairment 79 58 21 36 Changes in net operating working capital (NOWC) 45 -48 93 - Other changes -23 -30 7 -23 Capex -154 -121 -33 27 Free cash flow before acquisitions1 175 147 28 19 Acquisitions1 -13 12 -25 - Free cash flow 162 159 3 2 1 Including divestments. 65 Net Liquidity € mn 450 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 -75 228 45 -23 -131 -13 -7 -22 Free cash flow before acquisitions 191 €175 mn 193 Net liquidity Leasing Earnings after D&A, Imp ./. NOWC Other Dividend Acquisitions Other Net liquidity Dec 2018 tax Capex changes changes Dec 2019 66 Net operating working capital (NOWC) 750 700 28.0% 25.5% 650 23.4% 600 21.8% 21.0% 21.3% 21.8% 22.3% 21.5% 23.0% 550 20.5% 500 450 18.0% 400 15.5% 77 78 79 81 85 80 79 350 13.0% 300 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1-3 2020 NOWC (in € mn) NOWC (in %)* NOWC (in days)* * In relation to the annualized sales revenues of the last quarter 67 Quarterly income statement € mn 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Sales 618 629 615 611 643 668 642 614 643 653 656 620 616 504 620 Gross Profit 226 226 215 215 225 239 222 213 217 224 231 218 218 172 225 Gross Profit margin (in %) 36.6 35.8 35.0 35.2 35.0 35.8 34.6 34.7 33.7 34.3 35.2 35.2 35.4 34.1 36.3 Other function costs -137 -134 -129 -126 -136 -140 -134 -132 -142 -147 -144 -147 -148 -134 -137 EBIT before at Equity 89 92 86 89 89 99 88 81 75 77 87 71 70 38 88 EBIT margin before at Equity (in %) 14.5 14.5 14.1 14.6 13.8 14.8 13.7 13.2 11.7 11.8 13.3 11.5 11.4 7.5 14.2 At Equity 5 4 5 3 3 2 16 5 2 3 2 4 2 2 3 EBIT 94 96 91 92 92 101 104 86 77 80 89 75 72 40 91 EBIT margin (in %) 15.3 15.1 14.8 15.1 14.3 15.1 16.2 14.0 12.0 12.3 13.6 12.1 11.7 7.9 14.7 EBITDA 107 109 105 111 106 115 118 102 95 98 107 100 92 60 110 EBITDA margin (in %) 17.4 17.3 17.0 18.2 16.5 17.2 18.4 16.6 14.8 15.0 16.3 16.1 14.9 11.9 17.7 68 Quarterly figures by region 2019 EMEA Asia-Pacific North and South America Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Sales by company location 400 399 402 378 1,579 171 184 180 183 718 106 106 108 98 418 EBIT before at equity income 36 39 48 33 156 21 23 23 26 93 14 15 12 8 49 in % of sales 9.0 9.8 11.9 8.7 9.9 12.3 12.5 12.8 14.2 13.0 13.2 14.2 11.1 8.2 11.7 Income from at equity companies 2 3 2 4 11 - - - - - - - - - - Segment earnings (EBIT) 38 42 50 37 167 21 23 23 26 93 14 15 12 8 49 in % of sales 9.5 10.5 12.4 9.8 10.6 12.3 12.5 12.8 14.2 13.0 13.2 14.2 11.1 8.2 11.7 2020 EMEA Asia-Pacific North and South America Q1 Q2 Q3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Sales by company location 401 289 370 146 174 189 110 71 100 EBIT before at equity income 41 11 43 17 24 29 12 2 15 in % of sales 10.2 3.8 11.6 11.6 13.8 15.3 10.9 2.8 15.0 Income from at equity companies 2 2 3 - - - - - - Segment earnings (EBIT) 43 13 46 17 24 29 12 2 15 in % of sales 10.7 4.5 12.4 11.6 13.8 15.3 10.9 2.8 15.0 69 Quarterly sales & EBIT by regions Sales (€ mn) 20181 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 EMEA 415 414 408 381 1,618 400 399 402 378 1,579 401 289 370 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - -4 -4 -1 -1 -2 0 -28 -8 Asia-Pacific 178 191 173 164 706 171 184 180 183 718 146 174 189 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - -4 -4 4 12 2 -14 -5 5 Americas 95 104 105 105 409 106 106 108 98 418 110 71 100 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - 12 2 3 -7 2 4 -33 -7 Holding/consolidation -45 -41 -44 -36 -166 -34 -36 -34 -39 -143 -41 -30 -39 FUCHS Group 643 668 642 614 2,567 643 653 656 620 2,572 616 504 620 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - 0 -2 2 1 0 -4 -23 -5 EBIT (€ mn) 20181 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 EMEA 50 51 61 49 211 38 42 50 37 167 43 13 46 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - -24 -18 -18 -24 -21 13 -69 -8 Asia-Pacific 28 28 24 22 102 21 23 23 26 93 17 24 29 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - -25 -18 -4 18 -9 -19 4 26 Americas 13 17 15 14 59 14 15 12 8 49 12 2 15 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - 8 -12 -20 -43 -17 -14 -87 25 Holding/consolidation 1 5 4 1 11 4 0 4 4 12 0 1 1 FUCHS Group 92 101 104 86 383 77 80 89 75 321 72 40 91 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - -16 -21 -14 -13 -16 -6 -50 2 1 Previous year's figures adjusted to account for the changes in the organizational and reporting structure 70 Quarterly sales development split by regions Organic Growth (in %) 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 EMEA -3 -3 -1 -1 -2 0 -26 -6 Asia-Pacific -5 -6 -1 8 -1 -16 -3 8 Americas 8 -2 -1 -7 -1 -6 -42 -11 FUCHS Group -1 -3 0 0 -1 -6 -23 -4 External Growth (in %) 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 EMEA - - - - - - - - Asia-Pacific - 3 4 3 2 3 - - Americas - - - 1 0 10 10 10 FUCHS Group - 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 FX Effects (in %) 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 EMEA -1 -1 0 0 0 0 -2 -2 Asia-Pacific 1 -1 1 1 1 -1 -2 -3 Americas 4 4 4 -1 3 0 -1 -6 FUCHS Group 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2 -3 71 The Executive Board Stefan Fuchs Dr. Lutz Lindemann Dr. Timo Reister CEO; Corporate Group Development, HR, PR & CTO; R&D, Technology, Product Management, Supply Asia-Pacific, Americas, Industry Division Marketing, Strategy, Automotive Aftermarket Division Chain, Sustainability, Mining Division, OEM Division Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt Dagmar Steinert CFO; Finance, Controlling, Investor Relations, Compliance, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Internal Audit, Digitalization (IT, ERP systems, Big Data etc.), FUCHS LUBRITECH Division l 72 Legal, Taxes Executive Compensation & FUCHS Shares Executive Board 50% of multi-year variable compensation (LTI) must be invested in FUCHS preference shares with a lock-up period of 4 years LTI ≙ 55% of total variable compensation Supervisory Board 50% of variable compensation must be invested in FUCHS preference shares with a lock-up period of 4 years 73 Download: Key documents for our shareholders Our added value Q3 2020 Factsheet Transparency Shareholder-oriented Annual Report Well informed 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2020 Financial Call PPT Report Dividend Ad hoc history releases Click & Download 74 Financial Calendar & Contact Financial Calendar 2021 March 9, 2021 Annual Report 2020 April 29, 2021 Quarterly statement Q1 2021 May 4, 2021 Annual General Meeting July 30, 2021 Half-year financial report 2021 October 29, 2021 Quarterly statement Q3 2021 The financial calendar is updated regularly. You find the latest dates on the webpage at www.fuchs.com/financial-calendar 75 Investor Relations Contact FUCHS PETROLUB SE Friesenheimer Str. 17 68169 Mannheim Phone: +49 (0) 621 3802-1105www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations Lutz Ackermann Head of Investor Relations lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com Andrea Leuser Manager Investor Relations andrea.leuser@fuchs.com Kelvin Jörn Junior Manager Investor Relations kelvin.joern@fuchs.com Disclaimer The information contained in this presentation is for background purposes only and is subject to amendment, revision and updating. Certain statements and information contained in this presentation may relate to future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, including without limitation, statements referring to risk limitations, operational profitability, financial strength, performance targets, profitable growth opportunities, and risk adequate pricing, other words such as "may, will, should, expects, plans, intends, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, or continue", "potential, future, or further", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors can include, among other factors, changes in the overall economic climate, procurement prices, changes to exchange rates and interest rates, and changes in the lubricants industry. FUCHS PETROLUB SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this presentation and assumes no liability for such. Statements contained in this presentation regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In particular, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. 76 Attachments Original document

