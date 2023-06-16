|
Fuchs Petrolub : 20. Juni, dbAccess Conference, Frankfurt
FUCHS GROUP
Investor Presentation
| June 2023
| Stefan Fuchs, CEO
| Lutz Ackermann, Head of Investor Relations
Agenda
|
01
|
| Business Model
|
02
|
| Financial Results Q1 2023
|
03
|
| FUCHS2025
04 | Megatrends
-
Sustainability
-
E-Mobility
-
Digitalization
-
2
-
| FUCHS - a convincing investment
-
| Appendix
|
Established 3
|
generations ago as a
|
family-owned business
No. 1
among the independent suppliers of lubricants
€3.4 bn
sales in 2022
The Fuchs family holds
55% of
ordinary shares
A full range of over
Preference share is listed in the MDAX
10,000
lubricants and related specialties
THE LEADING INDEPENDENT LUBRICANTS COMPANY
Number 1 independent lubricant company
-
5
|
Manufacturers
|
|
Independent
|
Major oil
|
lubricant
|
companies
|
manufacturers1
|
>100
|
>800
|
-
High degree of fragmentation
-
Concentration especially amongst smaller companies
Market Shares
|
>700
|
Top 10
|
manufacturers
|
manufacturers
|
<50%
|
>50%
|
1 > 1000 tons
|
Disclaimer
Fuchs Petrolub SE published this content on 16 June 2023
© Publicnow 2023
