    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:17:07 2021-10-05 am EDT
38.08 EUR   -1.50%
Fuchs Petrolub : 20. Juni, dbAccess Conference, Frankfurt

06/16/2023 | 08:36am EDT
FUCHS GROUP

Investor Presentation

| June 2023

| Stefan Fuchs, CEO

| Lutz Ackermann, Head of Investor Relations

Agenda

01

| Business Model

02

| Financial Results Q1 2023

03

| FUCHS2025

04 | Megatrends

  • Sustainability
  • E-Mobility
  • Digitalization
  1. 2

05

| Financial targets

  1. | FUCHS - a convincing investment
  2. | Appendix

01 Business Model

FUCHS AT A GLANCE

Established 3

generations ago as a

family-owned business

No. 1

among the independent suppliers of lubricants

€3.4 bn

sales in 2022

The Fuchs family holds

55% of

ordinary shares

A full range of over

Around 6,100 employees

  1. 4

Preference share is listed in the MDAX

56 companies worldwide

10,000

lubricants and related specialties

THE LEADING INDEPENDENT LUBRICANTS COMPANY

Number 1 independent lubricant company

  1. 5

Manufacturers

Independent

Major oil

lubricant

companies

manufacturers1

>100

>800

  • High degree of fragmentation
  • Concentration especially amongst smaller companies

Market Shares

>700

Top 10

manufacturers

manufacturers

<50%

>50%

1 > 1000 tons

Disclaimer

Fuchs Petrolub SE published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 12:35:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Stefan Rudolf Fuchs Chairman-Executive Board
Isabelle Adelt Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Loos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Heiner Chief Technology Officer
Ingeborg Neumann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUCHS PETROLUB SE-18.00%4 901
AIR LIQUIDE21.07%91 391
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.23%70 632
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.13%40 321
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.10.53%29 850
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION11.83%20 512
