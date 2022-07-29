Log in
    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:17 2021-10-05 am EDT
38.08 EUR   -1.50%
FUCHS PETROLUB : Factsheet H1 2022
PU
FUCHS PETROLUB : Conference Call presentation
PU
FUCHS PETROLUB : 29. Juli, Analysten Telefonkonferenz Ergebnisse H1 2022
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

07/29/2022 | 03:55am EDT
FPSE - Factsheet

FUCHS PETROLUB SE Factsheet Q2 2022

Income Statement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Income Statement
in € million H1 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 FY 2021 Q4 2021 Q1-Q3 2021 Q3 2021 H1 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 FY 2020 Q4 2020 Q1-Q3 2020 Q3 2020 H1 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 FY 2017 Q4 2017 Q1-3 2017 H1 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017
Sales revenues 1,640 832 808 2,871 742 2,129 718 1,411 714 697 2,378 638 1,740 620 1,120 504 616 2,473 611 1,862 1,247 615 629 618
Cost of sales -1,116 -570 -546 -1,906 -512 -1,394 -480 -914 -472 -442 -1,524 -399 -1,125 -395 -730 -332 -398 -1,591 -396 -1,195 -795 -400 -403 -392
Gross profit 524 262 262 965 230 735 238 497 242 255 854 239 615 225 390 172 218 882 215 667 452 215 226 226
Selling and distribution expenses -225 -115 -110 -412 -107 -305 -102 -203 -101 -102 -366 -95 -271 -91 -180 -84 -96 -361 -88 -273 -183 -90 -92 -91
Administrative expenses -85 -41 -44 -153 -37 -116 -39 -77 -38 -39 -139 -33 -106 -35 -71 -35 -36 -121 -29 -92 -62 -30 -30 -32
Research and development expenses -34 -17 -17 -59 -15 -44 -14 -30 -15 -15 -54 -14 -40 -13 -27 -13 -14 -47 -11 -36 -24 -12 -12 -12
Other operating income and expenses -2 -2 0 13 11 2 2 0 0 0 8 10 -2 2 -4 -2 -2 3 2 1 -2 3 0 -2
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 178 87 91 354 82 272 85 187 88 99 303 107 196 88 108 38 70 356 89 267 181 86 92 89
Income from companies consolidated at equity 2 0 2 9 2 7 3 4 2 2 10 3 7 3 4 2 2 17 3 14 9 5 4 5
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) 180 87 93 363 84 279 88 191 90 101 313 110 203 91 112 40 72 373 92 281 190 91 96 94
Financial result -2 -1 -1 -5 -2 -3 -1 -2 -1 -1 -5 0 -5 -2 -3 -1 -2 -2 0 -2 -1 -1 -1 0
Earnings before tax (EBT) 178 86 92 358 82 276 87 189 89 100 308 110 198 89 109 39 70 371 92 279 189 90 95 94
Income taxes -49 -24 -25 -104 -26 -78 -25 -53 -24 -29 -87 -31 -56 -26 -30 -11 -19 -102 -21 -81 -55 -26 -27 -28
Earnings after tax 129 62 67 254 56 198 62 136 65 71 221 79 142 63 79 28 51 269 71 198 134 64 68 66
Thereof
Non-controlling interests 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Profit attributable to shareholders of FUCHS PETROLUB SE 128 61 67 253 56 197 61 136 65 71 220 78 142 63 79 28 51 269 71 198 134 64 68 66
Earnings per share in € 1
Ordinary share 0.92 0.44 0.48 1.82 0.40 1.42 0.45 0.97 0.46 0.51 1.58 0.56 1.02 0.46 0.56 0.20 0.36 1.93 0.51 1.42 0.95 0.47 0.48 0.47
Preference share 0.93 0.45 0.48 1.83 0.41 1.42 0.44 0.98 0.47 0.51 1.59 0.57 1.02 0.45 0.57 0.20 0.37 1.94 0.51 1.43 0.96 0.47 0.48 0.48
1 Basic and diluted in both cases.
Sales Revenues by Region
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Development of Sales Revenues by Region
H1 2022
in € million H1 2022 H1 2021 Total Growth Organic Growth External Growth Exchange rate effects
EMEA 987 850 137 16% 131 15% 1 0% 5 1%
Asia-Pacific 454 424 30 7% -1 -0% 0 0% 31 7%
North and South America 300 224 76 34% 48 21% 0 0% 28 13%
Consolidation -101 -87 -14 - -14 - - - - -
Total 1,640 1,411 229 16% 164 12% 1 0% 64 4%
Q2 2022
in € million Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Total Growth Organic Growth External Growth Exchange rate effects
EMEA 506 431 75 17% 71 16% 0 0% 4 1%
Asia-Pacific 217 211 6 3% -11 -5% 0 0% 17 8%
North and South America 159 113 46 41% 28 25% 0 0% 18 16%
Consolidation -50 -41 -9 - -9 - - - - -
Total 832 714 118 17% 79 11% 0 0% 39 5%
Q1 2022
in € million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Total Growth Organic Growth External Growth Exchange rate effects
EMEA 481 419 62 15% 60 15% 1 0% 1 0%
Asia-Pacific 237 213 24 11% 10 5% 0 0% 14 6%
North and South America 141 111 30 27% 20 18% 0 0% 10 9%
Consolidation -51 -46 -5 - -5 - - - - -
Total 808 697 111 16% 85 12% 1 0% 25 16%
Q1-Q4 2021
in € million FY 2021 FY 2020 Total Growth Organic Growth External Growth Exchange rate effects
EMEA 1,710 1,446 264 18% 253 17% 3 0% 8 1%
Asia-Pacific 855 698 157 22% 133 19% 0 0% 24 3%
North and South America 471 387 84 22% 96 25% 12 3% -24 -6%
Consolidation -165 -153 -12 - -12 - - - - -
Total 2,871 2,378 493 21% 470 20% 15 1% 8 -2%
Q4 2021
in € million Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Total Growth Organic Growth External Growth Exchange rate effects
EMEA 434 386 48 12% 41 11% 1 0% 6 2%
Asia-Pacific 218 189 29 15% 16 8% 0 0% 13 7%
North and South America 127 106 21 20% 18 17% 1 1% 2 2%
Consolidation -37 -43 6 - 6 - - - - -
Total 742 638 104 16% 81 13% 2 1% 21 3%
Q1-Q3 2021
in € million Q1-Q3 2021 Q1-Q3 2020 Total Growth Organic Growth External Growth Exchange rate effects
EMEA 1,276 1,060 216 20% 212 20% 2 0% 2 0%
Asia-Pacific 637 509 128 25% 117 23% 0 0% 11 2%
North and South America 344 281 63 22% 78 28% 11 4% -26 -9%
Consolidation -128 -110 -18 - -18 - - - - -
Total 2,129 1,740 389 22% 389 22% 13 1% -13 -1%
Q3 2021
in € million Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Total Growth Organic Growth External Growth Exchange rate effects
EMEA 426 370 56 15% 50 14% 1 0% 5 1%
Asia-Pacific 213 189 24 13% 15 8% 0 0% 9 5%
North and South America 120 100 20 20% 19 19% 2 2% -1 -1%
Consolidation -41 -39 -2 - -2 - - - - -
Total 718 620 98 16% 82 13% 3 0% 13 2%
H1 2021
in € million H1 2021 H1 2020 Total Growth Organic Growth External Growth Exchange rate effects
EMEA 850 690 160 23% 162 23% 1 0% -3 -0%
Asia-Pacific 424 320 104 33% 102 32% 0 0% 2 1%
North and South America 224 181 43 24% 59 33% 9 5% -25 -14%
Consolidation -87 -71 -16 - -16 - - - - -
Total 1,411 1,120 291 26% 307 27% 10 1% -26 -2%
Q2 2021
in € million Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Total Growth Organic Growth External Growth Exchange rate effects
EMEA 431 289 142 49% 138 48% 1 0% 3 1%
Asia-Pacific 211 174 37 21% 35 20% 0 0% 2 1%
North and South America 113 71 42 59% 53 75% 1 1% -12 -17%
Consolidation -41 -30 -11 - -11 - - - - -
Total 714 504 210 42% 215 43% 2 0% -7 -1%
Q1 2021
in € million Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Total Growth Organic Growth External Growth Exchange rate effects
EMEA 419 401 18 5% 24 6% 0 0% -6 -1%
Asia-Pacific 213 146 67 46% 67 46% 0 0% 0 0%
North and South America 111 110 1 1% 6 6% 8 7% -13 -12%
Consolidation -46 -41 -5 - -5 - - - - -
Total 697 616 81 13% 92 15% 8 1% -19 -3%
Segments
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Segments
H1 2022
in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP
H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021
Sales revenues by company location 987 850 454 424 300 224 -101 -87 1,640 1,411
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 82 89 55 63 35 31 6 4 178 187
in % of sales 8.3% 10.5% 12.1% 14.9% 11.7% 13.8% - - 10.9% 13.3%
Income from companies consolidated at equity 2 4 - - - - - - 2 4
Segment earnings (EBIT) 84 93 55 63 35 31 6 4 180 191
Investments in non-current assets 11 14 6 9 3 3 4 6 24 32
Employees as at June 30* 3,909 3,818 965 933 1,038 881 146 135 6,058 5,767
Q2 2022
in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP
Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021
Sales revenues by company location 506 431 217 211 159 113 -50 -41 832 714
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 40 42 26 29 18 15 3 2 87 88
in % of sales 7.9% 9.7% 12.0% 13.7% 11.3% 13.3% - - 10.5% 12.3%
Income from companies consolidated at equity 0 2 - - - - - - 2 2
Segment earnings (EBIT) 40 44 26 29 18 15 3 2 87 90
Investments in non-current assets 5 8 3 7 2 2 3 0 13 17
Employees as at June 30* 3,909 3,818 965 933 1,038 881 146 135 6,058 5,767
Q1 2022
in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP
Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021
Sales revenues by company location 481 419 237 213 141 111 -51 -46 808 697
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 42 47 29 34 17 16 3 2 91 99
in % of sales 8.7% 11.2% 12.2% 16.0% 12.1% 14.4% - - 11.3% 14.2%
Income from companies consolidated at equity 2 2 - - - - - - 2 2
Segment earnings (EBIT) 44 49 29 34 17 16 3 2 93 101
Investments in non-current assets 6 6 3 2 1 1 1 6 11 15
Employees as at March 31* 3,883 3,818 953 917 1,031 871 146 136 6,013 5,742
Q1-Q4 2021
in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP
FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020
Sales revenues by company location 1,710 1,446 855 698 471 387 -165 -153 2,871 2,378
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 157 158 122 100 60 42 15 3 354 303
in % of sales 9.2% 10.9% 14.3% 14.3% 12.7% 10.9% - - 12.3% 12.7%
Income from companies consolidated at equity 9 10 - - - - - - 9 10
Segment earnings (EBIT) 166 168 122 100 60 42 15 3 363 313
Investments in non-current assets 43 75 20 22 8 13 9 12 80 122
Employees as at December 31* 3,860 3,803 944 924 1,028 862 144 139 5,976 5,728
Q4 2021
in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP
Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Q4 2020
Sales revenues by company location 434 386 218 189 127 106 -37 -43 742 638
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 33 63 29 30 14 13 6 1 82 107
in % of sales 7.6% 16.3% 13.3% 15.9% 11.0% 12.3% - - 11.1% 16.8%
Income from companies consolidated at equity 2 3 - - - - - - 2 3
Segment earnings (EBIT) 35 66 29 30 14 13 6 1 84 110
Investments in non-current assets 22 22 7 7 3 2 3 2 35 33
Employees as at December 31* 3,860 3,803 944 924 1,028 862 144 139 5,976 5,728
Q1-Q3 2021
in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP
Q1-Q3 2021 Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2021 Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2021 Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2021 Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2021 Q1-Q3 2020
Sales revenues by company location 1,276 1,060 637 509 344 281 -128 -110 2,129 1,740
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 124 95 93 70 46 29 9 2 272 196
in % of sales 9.7% 9.0% 14.6% 13.8% 13.4% 10.3% - - 12.8% 11.3%
Income from companies consolidated at equity 7 7 - - - - - - 7 7
Segment earnings (EBIT) 131 102 93 70 46 29 9 2 279 203
Investments in non-current assets 21 53 13 15 5 11 6 10 45 89
Employees as at September 30* 3,848 3,805 937 940 1,018 867 144 139 5,947 5,751
Q3 2021
in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP
Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020
Sales revenues by company location 426 370 213 189 120 100 -41 -39 718 620
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 35 43 30 29 15 15 5 1 85 88
in % of sales 8.2% 11.6% 14.1% 15.3% 12.5% 15.0% - - 11.8% 14.2%
Income from companies consolidated at equity 3 3 - - - - - - 3 3
Segment earnings (EBIT) 38 46 30 29 15 15 5 1 88 91
Investments in non-current assets 7 16 4 6 2 3 0 6 13 31
Employees as at September 30* 3,848 3,805 937 940 1,018 867 144 139 5,947 5,751
H1 2021
in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP
H1 2021 H1 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020
Sales revenues by company location 850 690 424 320 224 181 -87 -71 1,411 1,120
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 89 52 63 41 31 14 4 1 187 108
in % of sales 10.5% 7.5% 14.9% 12.8% 13.8% 7.7% - - 13.3% 9.6%
Income from companies consolidated at equity 4 4 - - - - - - 4 4
Segment earnings (EBIT) 93 56 63 41 31 14 4 1 191 112
Investments in non-current assets 14 37 9 9 3 8 6 4 32 58
Employees as at June 30* 3,818 3,815 933 934 881 907 135 136 5,767 5,792
Q2 2021
in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP
Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020
Sales revenues by company location 431 289 211 174 113 71 -41 -30 714 504
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 42 11 29 24 15 2 2 1 88 38
in % of sales 9.7% 3.8% 13.7% 13.8% 13.3% 2.8% - - 12.3% 7.5%
Income from companies consolidated at equity 2 2 - - - - - - 2 2
Segment earnings (EBIT) 44 13 29 24 15 2 2 1 90 40
Investments in non-current assets 8 16 7 6 2 3 0 2 17 27
Employees as at June 30* 3,818 3,815 933 934 881 907 135 136 5,767 5,792
Q1 2021
in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP
Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020
Sales revenues by company location 419 401 213 146 111 110 -46 -41 697 616
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 47 41 34 17 16 12 2 0 99 70
in % of sales 11.2% 10.2% 16.0% 11.6% 14.4% 10.9% - - 14.2% 11.4%
Income from companies consolidated at equity 2 2 - - - - - - 2 2
Segment earnings (EBIT) 49 43 34 17 16 12 2 0 101 72
Investments in non-current assets 6 21 2 3 1 5 6 2 15 31
Employees as at March 31* 3,818 3,856 917 942 871 941 136 134 5,742 5,873
* Incl. trainees

Disclaimer

Fuchs Petrolub SE published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 07:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
