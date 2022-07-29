Fuchs Petrolub : Factsheet H1 2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Segments

H1 2022

in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP

H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021

Sales revenues by company location 987 850 454 424 300 224 -101 -87 1,640 1,411

EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 82 89 55 63 35 31 6 4 178 187

in % of sales 8.3% 10.5% 12.1% 14.9% 11.7% 13.8% - - 10.9% 13.3%

Income from companies consolidated at equity 2 4 - - - - - - 2 4

Segment earnings (EBIT) 84 93 55 63 35 31 6 4 180 191

Investments in non-current assets 11 14 6 9 3 3 4 6 24 32

Employees as at June 30* 3,909 3,818 965 933 1,038 881 146 135 6,058 5,767

Q2 2022

in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021

Sales revenues by company location 506 431 217 211 159 113 -50 -41 832 714

EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 40 42 26 29 18 15 3 2 87 88

in % of sales 7.9% 9.7% 12.0% 13.7% 11.3% 13.3% - - 10.5% 12.3%

Income from companies consolidated at equity 0 2 - - - - - - 2 2

Segment earnings (EBIT) 40 44 26 29 18 15 3 2 87 90

Investments in non-current assets 5 8 3 7 2 2 3 0 13 17

Employees as at June 30* 3,909 3,818 965 933 1,038 881 146 135 6,058 5,767

Q1 2022

in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021

Sales revenues by company location 481 419 237 213 141 111 -51 -46 808 697

EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 42 47 29 34 17 16 3 2 91 99

in % of sales 8.7% 11.2% 12.2% 16.0% 12.1% 14.4% - - 11.3% 14.2%

Income from companies consolidated at equity 2 2 - - - - - - 2 2

Segment earnings (EBIT) 44 49 29 34 17 16 3 2 93 101

Investments in non-current assets 6 6 3 2 1 1 1 6 11 15

Employees as at March 31* 3,883 3,818 953 917 1,031 871 146 136 6,013 5,742

Q1-Q4 2021

in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP

FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020

Sales revenues by company location 1,710 1,446 855 698 471 387 -165 -153 2,871 2,378

EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 157 158 122 100 60 42 15 3 354 303

in % of sales 9.2% 10.9% 14.3% 14.3% 12.7% 10.9% - - 12.3% 12.7%

Income from companies consolidated at equity 9 10 - - - - - - 9 10

Segment earnings (EBIT) 166 168 122 100 60 42 15 3 363 313

Investments in non-current assets 43 75 20 22 8 13 9 12 80 122

Employees as at December 31* 3,860 3,803 944 924 1,028 862 144 139 5,976 5,728

Q4 2021

in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Q4 2020

Sales revenues by company location 434 386 218 189 127 106 -37 -43 742 638

EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 33 63 29 30 14 13 6 1 82 107

in % of sales 7.6% 16.3% 13.3% 15.9% 11.0% 12.3% - - 11.1% 16.8%

Income from companies consolidated at equity 2 3 - - - - - - 2 3

Segment earnings (EBIT) 35 66 29 30 14 13 6 1 84 110

Investments in non-current assets 22 22 7 7 3 2 3 2 35 33

Employees as at December 31* 3,860 3,803 944 924 1,028 862 144 139 5,976 5,728

Q1-Q3 2021

in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP

Q1-Q3 2021 Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2021 Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2021 Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2021 Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2021 Q1-Q3 2020

Sales revenues by company location 1,276 1,060 637 509 344 281 -128 -110 2,129 1,740

EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 124 95 93 70 46 29 9 2 272 196

in % of sales 9.7% 9.0% 14.6% 13.8% 13.4% 10.3% - - 12.8% 11.3%

Income from companies consolidated at equity 7 7 - - - - - - 7 7

Segment earnings (EBIT) 131 102 93 70 46 29 9 2 279 203

Investments in non-current assets 21 53 13 15 5 11 6 10 45 89

Employees as at September 30* 3,848 3,805 937 940 1,018 867 144 139 5,947 5,751

Q3 2021

in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020

Sales revenues by company location 426 370 213 189 120 100 -41 -39 718 620

EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 35 43 30 29 15 15 5 1 85 88

in % of sales 8.2% 11.6% 14.1% 15.3% 12.5% 15.0% - - 11.8% 14.2%

Income from companies consolidated at equity 3 3 - - - - - - 3 3

Segment earnings (EBIT) 38 46 30 29 15 15 5 1 88 91

Investments in non-current assets 7 16 4 6 2 3 0 6 13 31

Employees as at September 30* 3,848 3,805 937 940 1,018 867 144 139 5,947 5,751

H1 2021

in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP

H1 2021 H1 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020

Sales revenues by company location 850 690 424 320 224 181 -87 -71 1,411 1,120

EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 89 52 63 41 31 14 4 1 187 108

in % of sales 10.5% 7.5% 14.9% 12.8% 13.8% 7.7% - - 13.3% 9.6%

Income from companies consolidated at equity 4 4 - - - - - - 4 4

Segment earnings (EBIT) 93 56 63 41 31 14 4 1 191 112

Investments in non-current assets 14 37 9 9 3 8 6 4 32 58

Employees as at June 30* 3,818 3,815 933 934 881 907 135 136 5,767 5,792

Q2 2021

in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020

Sales revenues by company location 431 289 211 174 113 71 -41 -30 714 504

EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 42 11 29 24 15 2 2 1 88 38

in % of sales 9.7% 3.8% 13.7% 13.8% 13.3% 2.8% - - 12.3% 7.5%

Income from companies consolidated at equity 2 2 - - - - - - 2 2

Segment earnings (EBIT) 44 13 29 24 15 2 2 1 90 40

Investments in non-current assets 8 16 7 6 2 3 0 2 17 27

Employees as at June 30* 3,818 3,815 933 934 881 907 135 136 5,767 5,792

Q1 2021

in € million EMEA ASIA-PACIFIC NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION FUCHS GROUP

Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020

Sales revenues by company location 419 401 213 146 111 110 -46 -41 697 616

EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 47 41 34 17 16 12 2 0 99 70

in % of sales 11.2% 10.2% 16.0% 11.6% 14.4% 10.9% - - 14.2% 11.4%

Income from companies consolidated at equity 2 2 - - - - - - 2 2

Segment earnings (EBIT) 49 43 34 17 16 12 2 0 101 72

Investments in non-current assets 6 21 2 3 1 5 6 2 15 31

Employees as at March 31* 3,818 3,856 917 942 871 941 136 134 5,742 5,873