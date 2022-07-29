|
Fuchs Petrolub : Factsheet H1 2022
FPSE - Factsheet
FUCHS PETROLUB SE Factsheet Q2 2022
Income Statement
|
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
|
Income Statement
|
in € million
|
H1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q1 2022
|
FY 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
Q1-Q3 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
H1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2021
|
FY 2020
|
Q4 2020
|
Q1-Q3 2020
|
Q3 2020
|
H1 2020
|
Q2 2020
|
Q1 2020
|
FY 2017
|
Q4 2017
|
Q1-3 2017
|
H1 2017
|
Q3 2017
|
Q2 2017
|
Q1 2017
|
Sales revenues
|
|
1,640
|
832
|
808
|
2,871
|
742
|
2,129
|
718
|
1,411
|
714
|
697
|
2,378
|
638
|
1,740
|
620
|
1,120
|
504
|
616
|
2,473
|
611
|
1,862
|
1,247
|
615
|
629
|
618
|
Cost of sales
|
-1,116
|
-570
|
-546
|
-1,906
|
-512
|
-1,394
|
-480
|
-914
|
-472
|
-442
|
-1,524
|
-399
|
-1,125
|
-395
|
-730
|
-332
|
-398
|
-1,591
|
-396
|
-1,195
|
-795
|
-400
|
-403
|
-392
|
Gross profit
|
524
|
262
|
262
|
965
|
230
|
735
|
238
|
497
|
242
|
255
|
854
|
239
|
615
|
225
|
390
|
172
|
218
|
882
|
215
|
667
|
452
|
215
|
226
|
226
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
-225
|
-115
|
-110
|
-412
|
-107
|
-305
|
-102
|
-203
|
-101
|
-102
|
-366
|
-95
|
-271
|
-91
|
-180
|
-84
|
-96
|
-361
|
-88
|
-273
|
-183
|
-90
|
-92
|
-91
|
Administrative expenses
|
-85
|
-41
|
-44
|
-153
|
-37
|
-116
|
-39
|
-77
|
-38
|
-39
|
-139
|
-33
|
-106
|
-35
|
-71
|
-35
|
-36
|
-121
|
-29
|
-92
|
-62
|
-30
|
-30
|
-32
|
Research and development expenses
|
-34
|
-17
|
-17
|
-59
|
-15
|
-44
|
-14
|
-30
|
-15
|
-15
|
-54
|
-14
|
-40
|
-13
|
-27
|
-13
|
-14
|
-47
|
-11
|
-36
|
-24
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
Other operating income and expenses
|
-2
|
-2
|
0
|
13
|
11
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
10
|
-2
|
2
|
-4
|
-2
|
-2
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
-2
|
3
|
0
|
-2
|
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity
|
178
|
87
|
91
|
354
|
82
|
272
|
85
|
187
|
88
|
99
|
303
|
107
|
196
|
88
|
108
|
38
|
70
|
356
|
89
|
267
|
181
|
86
|
92
|
89
|
Income from companies consolidated at equity
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
9
|
2
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
10
|
3
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
17
|
3
|
14
|
9
|
5
|
4
|
5
|
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
|
180
|
87
|
93
|
363
|
84
|
279
|
88
|
191
|
90
|
101
|
313
|
110
|
203
|
91
|
112
|
40
|
72
|
373
|
92
|
281
|
190
|
91
|
96
|
94
|
Financial result
|
-2
|
-1
|
-1
|
-5
|
-2
|
-3
|
-1
|
-2
|
-1
|
-1
|
-5
|
0
|
-5
|
-2
|
-3
|
-1
|
-2
|
-2
|
0
|
-2
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
0
|
Earnings before tax (EBT)
|
178
|
86
|
92
|
358
|
82
|
276
|
87
|
189
|
89
|
100
|
308
|
110
|
198
|
89
|
109
|
39
|
70
|
371
|
92
|
279
|
189
|
90
|
95
|
94
|
Income taxes
|
-49
|
-24
|
-25
|
-104
|
-26
|
-78
|
-25
|
-53
|
-24
|
-29
|
-87
|
-31
|
-56
|
-26
|
-30
|
-11
|
-19
|
-102
|
-21
|
-81
|
-55
|
-26
|
-27
|
-28
|
Earnings after tax
|
129
|
62
|
67
|
254
|
56
|
198
|
62
|
136
|
65
|
71
|
221
|
79
|
142
|
63
|
79
|
28
|
51
|
269
|
71
|
198
|
134
|
64
|
68
|
66
|
Thereof
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Profit attributable to shareholders of FUCHS PETROLUB SE
|
128
|
61
|
67
|
253
|
56
|
197
|
61
|
136
|
65
|
71
|
220
|
78
|
142
|
63
|
79
|
28
|
51
|
269
|
71
|
198
|
134
|
64
|
68
|
66
|
Earnings per share in € 1
|
Ordinary share
|
0.92
|
0.44
|
0.48
|
1.82
|
0.40
|
1.42
|
0.45
|
0.97
|
0.46
|
0.51
|
1.58
|
0.56
|
1.02
|
0.46
|
0.56
|
0.20
|
0.36
|
1.93
|
0.51
|
1.42
|
0.95
|
0.47
|
0.48
|
0.47
|
Preference share
|
0.93
|
0.45
|
0.48
|
1.83
|
0.41
|
1.42
|
0.44
|
0.98
|
0.47
|
0.51
|
1.59
|
0.57
|
1.02
|
0.45
|
0.57
|
0.20
|
0.37
|
1.94
|
0.51
|
1.43
|
0.96
|
0.47
|
0.48
|
0.48
|
1 Basic and diluted in both cases.
Sales Revenues by Region
|
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
|
Development of Sales Revenues by Region
|
H1 2022
|
in € million
|
H1 2022
|
H1 2021
|
Total Growth
|
Organic Growth
|
External Growth
|
Exchange rate effects
|
EMEA
|
987
|
850
|
137
|
16%
|
131
|
15%
|
1
|
0%
|
5
|
1%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
454
|
424
|
30
|
7%
|
-1
|
-0%
|
0
|
0%
|
31
|
7%
|
North and South America
|
300
|
224
|
76
|
34%
|
48
|
21%
|
0
|
0%
|
28
|
13%
|
Consolidation
|
-101
|
-87
|
-14
|
-
|
-14
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
1,640
|
1,411
|
229
|
16%
|
164
|
12%
|
1
|
0%
|
64
|
4%
|
Q2 2022
|
in € million
|
Q2 2022
|
Q2 2021
|
Total Growth
|
Organic Growth
|
External Growth
|
Exchange rate effects
|
EMEA
|
506
|
431
|
75
|
17%
|
71
|
16%
|
0
|
0%
|
4
|
1%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
217
|
211
|
6
|
3%
|
-11
|
-5%
|
0
|
0%
|
17
|
8%
|
North and South America
|
159
|
113
|
46
|
41%
|
28
|
25%
|
0
|
0%
|
18
|
16%
|
Consolidation
|
-50
|
-41
|
-9
|
-
|
-9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
832
|
714
|
118
|
17%
|
79
|
11%
|
0
|
0%
|
39
|
5%
|
Q1 2022
|
in € million
|
Q1 2022
|
Q1 2021
|
Total Growth
|
Organic Growth
|
External Growth
|
Exchange rate effects
|
EMEA
|
481
|
419
|
62
|
15%
|
60
|
15%
|
1
|
0%
|
1
|
0%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
237
|
213
|
24
|
11%
|
10
|
5%
|
0
|
0%
|
14
|
6%
|
North and South America
|
141
|
111
|
30
|
27%
|
20
|
18%
|
0
|
0%
|
10
|
9%
|
Consolidation
|
-51
|
-46
|
-5
|
-
|
-5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
808
|
697
|
111
|
16%
|
85
|
12%
|
1
|
0%
|
25
|
16%
|
Q1-Q4 2021
|
in € million
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2020
|
Total Growth
|
Organic Growth
|
External Growth
|
Exchange rate effects
|
EMEA
|
1,710
|
1,446
|
264
|
18%
|
253
|
17%
|
3
|
0%
|
8
|
1%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
855
|
698
|
157
|
22%
|
133
|
19%
|
0
|
0%
|
24
|
3%
|
North and South America
|
471
|
387
|
84
|
22%
|
96
|
25%
|
12
|
3%
|
-24
|
-6%
|
Consolidation
|
-165
|
-153
|
-12
|
-
|
-12
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
2,871
|
2,378
|
493
|
21%
|
470
|
20%
|
15
|
1%
|
8
|
-2%
|
Q4 2021
|
in € million
|
Q4 2021
|
Q4 2020
|
Total Growth
|
Organic Growth
|
External Growth
|
Exchange rate effects
|
EMEA
|
434
|
386
|
48
|
12%
|
41
|
11%
|
1
|
0%
|
6
|
2%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
218
|
189
|
29
|
15%
|
16
|
8%
|
0
|
0%
|
13
|
7%
|
North and South America
|
127
|
106
|
21
|
20%
|
18
|
17%
|
1
|
1%
|
2
|
2%
|
Consolidation
|
-37
|
-43
|
6
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
742
|
638
|
104
|
16%
|
81
|
13%
|
2
|
1%
|
21
|
3%
|
Q1-Q3 2021
|
in € million
|
Q1-Q3 2021
|
Q1-Q3 2020
|
Total Growth
|
Organic Growth
|
External Growth
|
Exchange rate effects
|
EMEA
|
1,276
|
1,060
|
216
|
20%
|
212
|
20%
|
2
|
0%
|
2
|
0%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
637
|
509
|
128
|
25%
|
117
|
23%
|
0
|
0%
|
11
|
2%
|
North and South America
|
344
|
281
|
63
|
22%
|
78
|
28%
|
11
|
4%
|
-26
|
-9%
|
Consolidation
|
-128
|
-110
|
-18
|
-
|
-18
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
2,129
|
1,740
|
389
|
22%
|
389
|
22%
|
13
|
1%
|
-13
|
-1%
|
Q3 2021
|
in € million
|
Q3 2021
|
Q3 2020
|
Total Growth
|
Organic Growth
|
External Growth
|
Exchange rate effects
|
EMEA
|
426
|
370
|
56
|
15%
|
50
|
14%
|
1
|
0%
|
5
|
1%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
213
|
189
|
24
|
13%
|
15
|
8%
|
0
|
0%
|
9
|
5%
|
North and South America
|
120
|
100
|
20
|
20%
|
19
|
19%
|
2
|
2%
|
-1
|
-1%
|
Consolidation
|
-41
|
-39
|
-2
|
-
|
-2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
718
|
620
|
98
|
16%
|
82
|
13%
|
3
|
0%
|
13
|
2%
|
H1 2021
|
in € million
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2020
|
Total Growth
|
Organic Growth
|
External Growth
|
Exchange rate effects
|
EMEA
|
850
|
690
|
160
|
23%
|
162
|
23%
|
1
|
0%
|
-3
|
-0%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
424
|
320
|
104
|
33%
|
102
|
32%
|
0
|
0%
|
2
|
1%
|
North and South America
|
224
|
181
|
43
|
24%
|
59
|
33%
|
9
|
5%
|
-25
|
-14%
|
Consolidation
|
-87
|
-71
|
-16
|
-
|
-16
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
1,411
|
1,120
|
291
|
26%
|
307
|
27%
|
10
|
1%
|
-26
|
-2%
|
Q2 2021
|
in € million
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2020
|
Total Growth
|
Organic Growth
|
External Growth
|
Exchange rate effects
|
EMEA
|
431
|
289
|
142
|
49%
|
138
|
48%
|
1
|
0%
|
3
|
1%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
211
|
174
|
37
|
21%
|
35
|
20%
|
0
|
0%
|
2
|
1%
|
North and South America
|
113
|
71
|
42
|
59%
|
53
|
75%
|
1
|
1%
|
-12
|
-17%
|
Consolidation
|
-41
|
-30
|
-11
|
-
|
-11
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
714
|
504
|
210
|
42%
|
215
|
43%
|
2
|
0%
|
-7
|
-1%
|
Q1 2021
|
in € million
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2020
|
Total Growth
|
Organic Growth
|
External Growth
|
Exchange rate effects
|
EMEA
|
419
|
401
|
18
|
5%
|
24
|
6%
|
0
|
0%
|
-6
|
-1%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
213
|
146
|
67
|
46%
|
67
|
46%
|
0
|
0%
|
0
|
0%
|
North and South America
|
111
|
110
|
1
|
1%
|
6
|
6%
|
8
|
7%
|
-13
|
-12%
|
Consolidation
|
-46
|
-41
|
-5
|
-
|
-5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
697
|
616
|
81
|
13%
|
92
|
15%
|
8
|
1%
|
-19
|
-3%
Segments
|
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
|
Segments
|
H1 2022
|
in € million
|
EMEA
|
ASIA-PACIFIC
|
NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA
|
HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION
|
FUCHS GROUP
|
H1 2022
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2022
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2022
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2022
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2022
|
H1 2021
|
Sales revenues by company location
|
987
|
850
|
454
|
424
|
300
|
224
|
-101
|
-87
|
1,640
|
1,411
|
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity
|
82
|
89
|
55
|
63
|
35
|
31
|
6
|
4
|
178
|
187
|
in % of sales
|
8.3%
|
10.5%
|
12.1%
|
14.9%
|
11.7%
|
13.8%
|
-
|
-
|
10.9%
|
13.3%
|
Income from companies consolidated at equity
|
2
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
4
|
Segment earnings (EBIT)
|
84
|
93
|
55
|
63
|
35
|
31
|
6
|
4
|
180
|
191
|
Investments in non-current assets
|
11
|
14
|
6
|
9
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
24
|
32
|
Employees as at June 30*
|
3,909
|
3,818
|
965
|
933
|
1,038
|
881
|
146
|
135
|
6,058
|
5,767
|
Q2 2022
|
in € million
|
EMEA
|
ASIA-PACIFIC
|
NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA
|
HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION
|
FUCHS GROUP
|
Q2 2022
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2022
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2022
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2022
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2022
|
Q2 2021
|
Sales revenues by company location
|
506
|
431
|
217
|
211
|
159
|
113
|
-50
|
-41
|
832
|
714
|
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity
|
40
|
42
|
26
|
29
|
18
|
15
|
3
|
2
|
87
|
88
|
in % of sales
|
7.9%
|
9.7%
|
12.0%
|
13.7%
|
11.3%
|
13.3%
|
-
|
-
|
10.5%
|
12.3%
|
Income from companies consolidated at equity
|
0
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
2
|
Segment earnings (EBIT)
|
40
|
44
|
26
|
29
|
18
|
15
|
3
|
2
|
87
|
90
|
Investments in non-current assets
|
5
|
8
|
3
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
13
|
17
|
Employees as at June 30*
|
3,909
|
3,818
|
965
|
933
|
1,038
|
881
|
146
|
135
|
6,058
|
5,767
|
Q1 2022
|
in € million
|
EMEA
|
ASIA-PACIFIC
|
NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA
|
HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION
|
FUCHS GROUP
|
Q1 2022
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q1 2021
|
Sales revenues by company location
|
481
|
419
|
237
|
213
|
141
|
111
|
-51
|
-46
|
808
|
697
|
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity
|
42
|
47
|
29
|
34
|
17
|
16
|
3
|
2
|
91
|
99
|
in % of sales
|
8.7%
|
11.2%
|
12.2%
|
16.0%
|
12.1%
|
14.4%
|
-
|
-
|
11.3%
|
14.2%
|
Income from companies consolidated at equity
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
2
|
Segment earnings (EBIT)
|
44
|
49
|
29
|
34
|
17
|
16
|
3
|
2
|
93
|
101
|
Investments in non-current assets
|
6
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
11
|
15
|
Employees as at March 31*
|
3,883
|
3,818
|
953
|
917
|
1,031
|
871
|
146
|
136
|
6,013
|
5,742
|
Q1-Q4 2021
|
in € million
|
EMEA
|
ASIA-PACIFIC
|
NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA
|
HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION
|
FUCHS GROUP
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2020
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2020
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2020
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2020
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2020
|
Sales revenues by company location
|
1,710
|
1,446
|
855
|
698
|
471
|
387
|
-165
|
-153
|
2,871
|
2,378
|
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity
|
157
|
158
|
122
|
100
|
60
|
42
|
15
|
3
|
354
|
303
|
in % of sales
|
9.2%
|
10.9%
|
14.3%
|
14.3%
|
12.7%
|
10.9%
|
-
|
-
|
12.3%
|
12.7%
|
Income from companies consolidated at equity
|
9
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
10
|
Segment earnings (EBIT)
|
166
|
168
|
122
|
100
|
60
|
42
|
15
|
3
|
363
|
313
|
Investments in non-current assets
|
43
|
75
|
20
|
22
|
8
|
13
|
9
|
12
|
80
|
122
|
Employees as at December 31*
|
3,860
|
3,803
|
944
|
924
|
1,028
|
862
|
144
|
139
|
5,976
|
5,728
|
Q4 2021
|
in € million
|
EMEA
|
ASIA-PACIFIC
|
NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA
|
HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION
|
FUCHS GROUP
|
Q4 2021
|
Q4 2020
|
Q4 2021
|
Q4 2020
|
Q4 2021
|
Q4 2020
|
Q4 2021
|
Q4 2020
|
Q4 2021
|
Q4 2020
|
Sales revenues by company location
|
434
|
386
|
218
|
189
|
127
|
106
|
-37
|
-43
|
742
|
638
|
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity
|
33
|
63
|
29
|
30
|
14
|
13
|
6
|
1
|
82
|
107
|
in % of sales
|
7.6%
|
16.3%
|
13.3%
|
15.9%
|
11.0%
|
12.3%
|
-
|
-
|
11.1%
|
16.8%
|
Income from companies consolidated at equity
|
2
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
3
|
Segment earnings (EBIT)
|
35
|
66
|
29
|
30
|
14
|
13
|
6
|
1
|
84
|
110
|
Investments in non-current assets
|
22
|
22
|
7
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
35
|
33
|
Employees as at December 31*
|
3,860
|
3,803
|
944
|
924
|
1,028
|
862
|
144
|
139
|
5,976
|
5,728
|
Q1-Q3 2021
|
in € million
|
EMEA
|
ASIA-PACIFIC
|
NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA
|
HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION
|
FUCHS GROUP
|
Q1-Q3 2021
|
Q1-Q3 2020
|
Q1-Q3 2021
|
Q1-Q3 2020
|
Q1-Q3 2021
|
Q1-Q3 2020
|
Q1-Q3 2021
|
Q1-Q3 2020
|
Q1-Q3 2021
|
Q1-Q3 2020
|
Sales revenues by company location
|
1,276
|
1,060
|
637
|
509
|
344
|
281
|
-128
|
-110
|
2,129
|
1,740
|
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity
|
124
|
95
|
93
|
70
|
46
|
29
|
9
|
2
|
272
|
196
|
in % of sales
|
9.7%
|
9.0%
|
14.6%
|
13.8%
|
13.4%
|
10.3%
|
-
|
-
|
12.8%
|
11.3%
|
Income from companies consolidated at equity
|
7
|
7
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
7
|
Segment earnings (EBIT)
|
131
|
102
|
93
|
70
|
46
|
29
|
9
|
2
|
279
|
203
|
Investments in non-current assets
|
21
|
53
|
13
|
15
|
5
|
11
|
6
|
10
|
45
|
89
|
Employees as at September 30*
|
3,848
|
3,805
|
937
|
940
|
1,018
|
867
|
144
|
139
|
5,947
|
5,751
|
Q3 2021
|
in € million
|
EMEA
|
ASIA-PACIFIC
|
NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA
|
HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION
|
FUCHS GROUP
|
Q3 2021
|
Q3 2020
|
Q3 2021
|
Q3 2020
|
Q3 2021
|
Q3 2020
|
Q3 2021
|
Q3 2020
|
Q3 2021
|
Q3 2020
|
Sales revenues by company location
|
426
|
370
|
213
|
189
|
120
|
100
|
-41
|
-39
|
718
|
620
|
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity
|
35
|
43
|
30
|
29
|
15
|
15
|
5
|
1
|
85
|
88
|
in % of sales
|
8.2%
|
11.6%
|
14.1%
|
15.3%
|
12.5%
|
15.0%
|
-
|
-
|
11.8%
|
14.2%
|
Income from companies consolidated at equity
|
3
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
3
|
Segment earnings (EBIT)
|
38
|
46
|
30
|
29
|
15
|
15
|
5
|
1
|
88
|
91
|
Investments in non-current assets
|
7
|
16
|
4
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
13
|
31
|
Employees as at September 30*
|
3,848
|
3,805
|
937
|
940
|
1,018
|
867
|
144
|
139
|
5,947
|
5,751
|
H1 2021
|
in € million
|
EMEA
|
ASIA-PACIFIC
|
NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA
|
HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION
|
FUCHS GROUP
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2020
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2020
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2020
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2020
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2020
|
Sales revenues by company location
|
850
|
690
|
424
|
320
|
224
|
181
|
-87
|
-71
|
1,411
|
1,120
|
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity
|
89
|
52
|
63
|
41
|
31
|
14
|
4
|
1
|
187
|
108
|
in % of sales
|
10.5%
|
7.5%
|
14.9%
|
12.8%
|
13.8%
|
7.7%
|
-
|
-
|
13.3%
|
9.6%
|
Income from companies consolidated at equity
|
4
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
4
|
Segment earnings (EBIT)
|
93
|
56
|
63
|
41
|
31
|
14
|
4
|
1
|
191
|
112
|
Investments in non-current assets
|
14
|
37
|
9
|
9
|
3
|
8
|
6
|
4
|
32
|
58
|
Employees as at June 30*
|
3,818
|
3,815
|
933
|
934
|
881
|
907
|
135
|
136
|
5,767
|
5,792
|
Q2 2021
|
in € million
|
EMEA
|
ASIA-PACIFIC
|
NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA
|
HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION
|
FUCHS GROUP
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2020
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2020
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2020
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2020
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2020
|
Sales revenues by company location
|
431
|
289
|
211
|
174
|
113
|
71
|
-41
|
-30
|
714
|
504
|
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity
|
42
|
11
|
29
|
24
|
15
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
88
|
38
|
in % of sales
|
9.7%
|
3.8%
|
13.7%
|
13.8%
|
13.3%
|
2.8%
|
-
|
-
|
12.3%
|
7.5%
|
Income from companies consolidated at equity
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
2
|
Segment earnings (EBIT)
|
44
|
13
|
29
|
24
|
15
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
90
|
40
|
Investments in non-current assets
|
8
|
16
|
7
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
17
|
27
|
Employees as at June 30*
|
3,818
|
3,815
|
933
|
934
|
881
|
907
|
135
|
136
|
5,767
|
5,792
|
Q1 2021
|
in € million
|
EMEA
|
ASIA-PACIFIC
|
NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA
|
HOLDING / CONSOLIDATION
|
FUCHS GROUP
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2020
|
Sales revenues by company location
|
419
|
401
|
213
|
146
|
111
|
110
|
-46
|
-41
|
697
|
616
|
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity
|
47
|
41
|
34
|
17
|
16
|
12
|
2
|
0
|
99
|
70
|
in % of sales
|
11.2%
|
10.2%
|
16.0%
|
11.6%
|
14.4%
|
10.9%
|
-
|
-
|
14.2%
|
11.4%
|
Income from companies consolidated at equity
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
2
|
Segment earnings (EBIT)
|
49
|
43
|
34
|
17
|
16
|
12
|
2
|
0
|
101
|
72
|
Investments in non-current assets
|
6
|
21
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
6
|
2
|
15
|
31
|
Employees as at March 31*
|
3,818
|
3,856
|
917
|
942
|
871
|
941
|
136
|
134
|
5,742
|
5,873
|
* Incl. trainees
Disclaimer
Fuchs Petrolub SE published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 07:54:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|