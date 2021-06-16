Fuchs Petrolub : 16. Juni, dbAccess, Virtuell

FUCHS GROUP
Investor Presentation
| June 2021
| Stefan Fuchs, CEO
| Lutz Ackermann, Head of Investor Relations
Download relevant
documents
-
2
01 The Leading Independent Lubricants Company
FUCHS at a glance
Established 3 generations ago as a family-owned business
|
Around 5,700
|
|
Preference share is listed
|
employees
|
|
in the MDAX
|
|
|
No. 1
among the independent suppliers of lubricants
€2.4 bn
sales in 2020
58 companies worldwide
The Fuchs family holds
55% of
ordinary shares
A full range of over
10,000
lubricants and related specialties
Top 20 lubricant manufacturers1
Manufacturers
|
Independent
|
Major oil
|
lubricant
|
companies
|
manufacturers2
|
>100
|
>600
|
Number 1 independent
lubricant company
-
High degree of fragmentation
-
Concentration especially amongst smaller companies
|
Market Shares
|
>700
|
Top 10
|
manufacturers
|
manufacturers
|
<50%
|
>50%
1 Market Shares 2020
