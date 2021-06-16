Log in
    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuchs Petrolub : 16. Juni, dbAccess, Virtuell

06/16/2021 | 03:32am EDT
FUCHS GROUP

Investor Presentation

| June 2021

| Stefan Fuchs, CEO

| Lutz Ackermann, Head of Investor Relations

Agenda

01

| The Leading Independent Lubricants Company

02

| FUCHS2025

03

| Q1 2020

04

| Shares

05

| Appendix

  1. 2

01 The Leading Independent Lubricants Company

FUCHS at a glance

Established 3 generations ago as a family-owned business

Around 5,700

Preference share is listed

employees

in the MDAX

No. 1

among the independent suppliers of lubricants

€2.4 bn

sales in 2020

58 companies worldwide

The Fuchs family holds

55% of

ordinary shares

A full range of over

10,000

lubricants and related specialties

  1. 4

Top 20 lubricant manufacturers1

Manufacturers

Independent

Major oil

lubricant

companies

manufacturers2

>100

>600

Number 1 independent

lubricant company

  • High degree of fragmentation
  • Concentration especially amongst smaller companies

Market Shares

>700

Top 10

manufacturers

manufacturers

<50%

>50%

1 Market Shares 2020

l 5

2 > 1000 tons

Disclaimer

Fuchs Petrolub SE published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 690 M 3 264 M 3 264 M
Net income 2021 238 M 288 M 288 M
Net cash 2021 153 M 185 M 185 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 5 362 M 6 502 M 6 505 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 5 742
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Duration : Period :
Fuchs Petrolub SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 44,90 €
Last Close Price 42,60 €
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Rudolf Fuchs Chairman-Executive Board
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lutz Lindemann Chief Technology Officer
Ingeborg Neumann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUCHS PETROLUB SE-8.27%6 502
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.50%98 547
AIR LIQUIDE7.66%82 731
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.26.01%56 228
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.18.70%36 378
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-11.26%27 273