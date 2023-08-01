Transcript Fuchs IR
call - 28.07.2023
Friday, 28th July 2023
Transcript Fuchs IR call - 28. 07. 2023
Friday, 28th July 2023
Operator: Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the second quarter 2023 Analyst Conference Call of Fuchs SE. This conference will be recorded. As a reminder, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for the analyst of Fuchs to ask questions. May I now hand over to Lutz Ackermann, Head of Investor Relations at Fuchs SE who will start the meeting today? Please go ahead.
Introduction
Lutz Ackermann
Head of Investor Relations, Fuchs SE
Lutz Ackermann: Yeah. Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. This is Lutz Ackermann speaking. On behalf of Fuchs SE, I wish you a very warm welcome to today's conference call on the half years figure. As always, you can find all the documents at our IR section of our homepage, which we have uploaded at 7.00 AM this morning. And with me on the call today is Isabelle, our CFO, and Isabelle will run you through the presentation in a second. Afterwards, there will be a Q&A session where you have the opportunity to ask questions. Having said that, I would like to hand over to Isabelle. Isabelle, please go ahead.
Financial Results
Isabelle Adelt
CFO, Fuchs SE
Introductory remarks
Thank you, Lutz. And a warm welcome from my side as well to what is the first-ever analyst conference of Fuchs SE. So as you can see, we successfully lost the Petrolub July 3rd and are now Fuchs SE only. I'd like to guide you through the numbers of what we believe was a very successful first half of the year.
KPIs
So as you can see, all of our KPIs we always look at are up significantly. Sales as well as EBIT are up by 11%, which means we're already back to profitable growth. So looking at this
1.8 million in terms of sales, this is the best ever half year we've done in the history of Fuchs ever as our first half year up, 11% majorly obviously price driven. So the work our sales team did was amazing. Really pays off now. So the strong prices we put into place in 2022 now show their full effect. This is by sales up EBIT is up significantly as well. Now it's an EBIT margin of already 11 points again growing equally fast, which means the pricing increases we put into place do not only cater for the higher raw material costs but for the general flight inflation we will see later as well.
Cash Flow
I think we are most proud to announce that the free cash flow in the first half of the year was even beyond our expectations. So we came out at 164 million before acquisition, which is due to the strict working capital management we put into place end of last year. So what we saw in contrast to the years before is that we didn't have quite yet any working capital built
2
Transcript Fuchs IR call - 28. 07. 2023
Friday, 28th July 2023
up towards the half year. Usually, this looks very different and this is why our cash conversion is way beyond one in the first half of the year.
Due to those good numbers, I think in contrast to a lot of other chemical companies, especially in the German-speaking area, we are proud to confirm our outlook for this year. The sales of 3.6 billion, EBIT 390 million, FVA above prior year, and due to the good results we saw from our working capital management and the strong cash flow, we would like to increase our guidance for the free cash flow from formerly 250 to now 300 million for the entire year. I'll guide you through the numbers in a little bit more detail and then reiterate our guidance at the end of my presentation.
Sales Development
What we saw in the second quarter was sales of 386 million way beyond what we achieved in prior year with 832 million. In total for the half year, we were up by 11%. Looks like quarter two was a little slower compared to quarter one, but this is not really driven by the volumes, but merely by prices of the price variation clauses starting to come down. As you will see later prices, especially raw material prices now started to come down based in some of the regions already and this is obviously the effect we will see from this would say 25% of our sales roughly covered by price variation clauses.
EBIT Development
Looking at the EBIT development, we are [inaudible] that we were more or less able to repeat a very successful quarter one. So I think what we need to take into account that there's one special effect in quarter two due to the closure due to efficiency reasons and the move of some production at our location in Bremen, all of this is catered for in Q2 already, which is a mid-single digit amount. So compared to this, quarter two would look very similar to what we saw in quarter one. So yet another quarter above a hundred million. I think this is why we are very, very convinced that we will be able to meet our guidance and expect a second half of the year at a similar rate what we saw in the first half of the year.
Growth
Looking at where the growth came from, I think it was a very good achievement. All of the growth we saw in terms of top line and then obviously EBIT as well came from organic growth. So no acquisitions to take into account here, but all of this managed by ourselves but what we start to see now is obviously, and it's already announced earlier this year, the first impact from the stronger euro. You might remember last year in quarter two, but then especially quarter three, we had a very weak euro but partially, we even had parity to the US dollar, a very strong RMB, and this we expect to reverse during this year and those are the first impacts for the 52 million w we lost in the first half of the year already.
KPI Summary
So having said this, in summary, I think sales EBIT growing at the same rate, improvement in the margins again, our gross profit up by 10%. So we compensated for higher raw material prices in the general cost inflation, most of that as well because what you can see in other functional costs, they're obviously up compared to prior year as well due to the higher personal costs. So most of that really salary increases of existing employees. We're still very cautious in terms of adding additional headcount, what you can see in our headcount
3
Transcript Fuchs IR call - 28. 07. 2023
Friday, 28th July 2023
numbers but of course, we need to make sure to absorb the extraordinary increase inflation rates we saw last year. We now have the full-year impact of higher freight and energy cost as well, although we already see that a slight relief might come here and continue hopefully in the second half of the year.
CAPEX
For our CAPEX, we still stand for our former guidance of 80 million, so on the level of our depreciation every year but general pattern we see is that we have slightly slowest spending in the first half of the year, but we still expect to come up at 80 million at the end of the year, although we spent a little more in the first half of the year than we did last year and then I think definitely the biggest change compared to last year is the increase in that working capital. If you remember same time last year when we talked, we had to build up almost 150 million more in working capital due to the increases in raw material pricing we saw, especially after Russia invaded Ukraine.
This year, we were able to keep our networking capital more or less on the same level we had at the end of the year and that's despite the fact that our sales grew by 11%. So you can imagine that our receivables are now due to the higher prices we have in the market, significantly higher than what we had at year-end. So we did a very good job in managing our inventories, managing our payables to make sure that this stays at a constant level and this is why we are proud to show you a free cash flow before acquisitions of 164 for the first half of the year.
Growth from Different Regions
Having said this, I think it's worthwhile to look a little bit into the different regions to give you a flavor of what is happening and where our growth is coming from. EMEA has shown a very strong performance, a surprisingly strong performance in the first half of the year. Almost all countries we are in, we saw double-digit growth rates in our sales. So this does not come from Germany only, but from countries such as Great Britain, Sweden, Poland, France as well. So across the board we really see a very favorable development in terms of sales as well as obviously, the effects of the price increases we put into place last year. A very strong increase in EBIT for our own entities, but for our ad equity companies as well.
We have some small currency effects. This is majorly due to the fact that we have countries like Great Britain and Poland in here, but I think the bigger effect we will see later on from the two other regions but I think in total major contributor to our growth was the EMEA region again, and we can see what a great job our salespeople did last year with really making sure that the price increases are passed through to our customers.
Asia-Pacific
Looking at the Asia-Pacific region, this is more of a mixed picture. So we see increase in sales compared to last year, although not as high as we would've expected it in the beginning
- at the beginning of the year, but I think this is a very strong signal that the rest of the group is able to compensate for the moderate economic recovery, how we would like to phrase it. What we see in China and even in the APAC region itself, all other countries we have maybe Australia, India, the Southeast Asia region or East Asia with Korea and Japan performed convincingly well and had very good results compared to last year but what we, of
4
Transcript Fuchs IR call - 28. 07. 2023
Friday, 28th July 2023
course, have to take into account looking at the Asia-Pacific region is the effect China has on that region being by far the largest country there for the Fuchs group and what we see is a good contribution, yet not as strong as we would have expected at beginning of the year.
Why is that? Well, I mean if you look at how the economy in China is developing growth rates are not yet - we're not there where we used to see them before COVID. So economy is still relatively slow. There's a lot of uncertainty in the market. The demand from the industry is not as strong as it used to be before COVID and we only see a slow recovery, especially due to the fact that a lot of export business in China is not there yet and it's only picking up slowly, which means especially for our business we already have, so the base business, the volumes are not coming back as fast as we would've anticipated.
Although our team in China was very successful in gaining new accounts, getting us access to new customers in the market. So we were able to compensate for most of the volume growth that did not come from the existing accounts yet. So I think this is very good news because once the economy starts to pick up again, we have the old base business with Chinese as well as Western customers and we already have the new business in our books with the customers we now onboarded to make sure that we can at least meet our expectations, we expect that that recovery to continue at a similar speed throughout the second half of the year.
Americas
And last but not least, looking at our Americas business, we saw a really nice growth rate compared to last year. So very good growth in sales, slight effect from currency already, but then growth in EBIT compared to last year as well. So I think what is extremely important to mention is we saw good growth rates in the US despite the fact that they are at the brink of a recession right now, but our team still has very good access to the customers, volumes are still at a good level, and we see all the intake forming back for what is the third quarter as well. We saw really nice developments in Brazil and countries such as Mexico as well. So I think in general, a very good success story for the region and well above what we saw in prior year.
Net Liquidity
Coming back to our net liquidity again, I think again with mentioning free cash flow above earnings after tax, so cash conversion well above 1.1 for the first half of the year, especially due to the fact that we did not have any build-up in that working capital. To put that into perspective, what does that mean? It means that we outearned the dividend payment we did for last year in the first half year alone. We would've expected the net liquidity to be at much lower level as of June because of the dividend, the share buyback but we already earned all of this in the first half of the year, which I think is a very good success story and we expect that trend to continue throughout the second half of the year.
Net Working Capital
Major contributor to this development was the net working capital, which you can see on the next slide. So you see a nice trend in inventories. They are gradually going down compared to quarter four 2022. We are now at 24% working capital in terms of sales and we'll further look into to lower that ratio but as you can see compared to quarter one, inventories are down again and even receivables net off liabilities are down despite the fact that the revenues
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Fuchs Petrolub SE published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 09:03:10 UTC.