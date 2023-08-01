Transcript Fuchs IR call - 28. 07. 2023 Friday, 28th July 2023

up towards the half year. Usually, this looks very different and this is why our cash conversion is way beyond one in the first half of the year.

Due to those good numbers, I think in contrast to a lot of other chemical companies, especially in the German-speaking area, we are proud to confirm our outlook for this year. The sales of 3.6 billion, EBIT 390 million, FVA above prior year, and due to the good results we saw from our working capital management and the strong cash flow, we would like to increase our guidance for the free cash flow from formerly 250 to now 300 million for the entire year. I'll guide you through the numbers in a little bit more detail and then reiterate our guidance at the end of my presentation.

Sales Development

What we saw in the second quarter was sales of 386 million way beyond what we achieved in prior year with 832 million. In total for the half year, we were up by 11%. Looks like quarter two was a little slower compared to quarter one, but this is not really driven by the volumes, but merely by prices of the price variation clauses starting to come down. As you will see later prices, especially raw material prices now started to come down based in some of the regions already and this is obviously the effect we will see from this would say 25% of our sales roughly covered by price variation clauses.

EBIT Development

Looking at the EBIT development, we are [inaudible] that we were more or less able to repeat a very successful quarter one. So I think what we need to take into account that there's one special effect in quarter two due to the closure due to efficiency reasons and the move of some production at our location in Bremen, all of this is catered for in Q2 already, which is a mid-single digit amount. So compared to this, quarter two would look very similar to what we saw in quarter one. So yet another quarter above a hundred million. I think this is why we are very, very convinced that we will be able to meet our guidance and expect a second half of the year at a similar rate what we saw in the first half of the year.

Growth

Looking at where the growth came from, I think it was a very good achievement. All of the growth we saw in terms of top line and then obviously EBIT as well came from organic growth. So no acquisitions to take into account here, but all of this managed by ourselves but what we start to see now is obviously, and it's already announced earlier this year, the first impact from the stronger euro. You might remember last year in quarter two, but then especially quarter three, we had a very weak euro but partially, we even had parity to the US dollar, a very strong RMB, and this we expect to reverse during this year and those are the first impacts for the 52 million w we lost in the first half of the year already.

KPI Summary

So having said this, in summary, I think sales EBIT growing at the same rate, improvement in the margins again, our gross profit up by 10%. So we compensated for higher raw material prices in the general cost inflation, most of that as well because what you can see in other functional costs, they're obviously up compared to prior year as well due to the higher personal costs. So most of that really salary increases of existing employees. We're still very cautious in terms of adding additional headcount, what you can see in our headcount