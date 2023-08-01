FUCHS Petrolub - Full Year Results 2022 Wednesday, 8th March 2023

Supply chain issues and inflation

And all of that led to a further disruption of the supply chain, which anyway, had issues after 2020/21 with the Texas freeze at that time. We saw significant raw material cost increases all year long, also coupled with energy price increases. Also, we are not as intensive as some of the other chemical industries, but all of that was topped up with high inflation rates of 10% in the US, in Germany, more than 15% in countries like Poland. So, for me it was really a challenging year and I think, bearing that in mind, that we were down in China and made up for it in all the other countries, it was, for us, a very good result.

Board member changes and additions

If we move on, we have issued a couple of press releases now regarding our board and we are now complete for the years to come. On the very right, you will see our colleague Lutz Lindemann, he was our CTO for many years. He is in the group since more than 25 years, a really wonderful guy. He is a PhD chemist, but he understood the business in and out and we are sorry to let him go, but it was his wish to always retire when he hits the age of 63, which will be in May. So, he will move out of the board at the end of March and then stay on for another two months, and then we will be back to five people in the board.

I think we are very happy with Isabelle. We don't want to introduce her again because I think you all met her at the Capital Markets Day and numerous conferences, but that was a great addition to her team. As is Sebastian, our new CTO. They are both fairly young, and both - I mean, Isabelle came directly from the outside, Sebastian came two years ago. It is also, I think, a good mixture with continuous people who are there for the long-term and then also get some ideas from the outside.

And, yesterday, we made a press release that with Timo and Ralph, their contracts expire normally at the end of this year, and they've got another five-year extension from 1st January 2024 until 30th December 2028. So, I think it's a good combination of people who were a long time with FUCHS, and with two additions. And I think it is a fairly young board, and therefore, I can only say we, as a team, are very happy together.

Diversity and Inclusion

If you go to the next page, diversity is a big matter for us. And we were proud last year because, in the year 2021, amongst all listed German companies, DAX, MDAX and SDAX, we keep the place number three. And in the year 2022, we actually hit the place number one, and it is measured with the women quarter in the board and in the supervisory board, as well as the equal pay principle. And I think that it is something which Isabelle took into her hands last week and made us very proud, and I just wanted to mention it here.

Now I hand over to Isabelle and she will run you through all our numbers, and I look forward to that.