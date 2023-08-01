Fuchs Petrolub Q1 2023 Results Friday, 28th April 2023

We're still looking at a war in Europe. We're looking at increasing tangents between the US and China. We are still in an environment of interest increases of high inflation rates, so this is why we are happy that we say we've started successful into the year and confirm the outlook was given to you a couple of weeks ago.

Sales development

Looking into a little bit more detail behind those numbers. The number speaks for itself, €936 million worth of sales, highest ever quarter, a record quarter to Fuchs in terms of sales volume.

Volumes in terms of how many tonnes do we sell to our customers are stabling out. So, this is still reflecting the wait-and-see mentality we see in the market currently. There's a lot of uncertainty out there. So, if you look at the IFO Consumer Climate Index, we are still way below 100, which you want to somehow interpret is positive consumer sentiment. So as of today, we're looking at a number of 93%. And this is something we can obviously feel when we talk to our customers, to our partners as well.

There's a lot of uncertainty in the market. And this is something, obviously, that will still continue throughout this part of the rest of the year.

EBIT Development

Looking at our EBIT development. This makes us equally proud and happy as the development of the sales, 11% up year-on-year compared to quarter one, and to reflect on that, I think quarter one last year was still a relatively normal quarter since January, February were not yet impacted by the war in Russia and Ukraine. That only happened end of February. And we had a very good quarter, first quarter of '22 in China as well. So, putting that into this practice, this is a result we are very satisfied with.

Q1 2023 Group sales

To look into the details a little more. The sales growth we are looking at is purely organic. So, there are no acquisitions that account exists 17%. We managed to do out of our own efforts out of the excellent work of our sales force managed to put the price increases through and the management of our customers of our partners that volumes are stable.

Currency impact, obviously, is something we are expecting as kind of a headwind for this year. If you remember, last year's numbers, we had a lot of tailwinds from currency. Since the euro became weaker against almost all other currencies, especially the currencies relevant for us to the RMB and the US dollar. But this only happened majorly in quarters two and three of this year. This is why you still see relatively small numbers here, but we expect that number to increase throughout the remainder of the year and somehow we've seen a counter effect of what we saw in terms of currency development in 2022.

Q1 2023 KPI Summary

Looking at our P&L, I think this is a performance we can be satisfied with. So gross profit is up by 10% as well, which means, obviously, we didn't only increase our sales but our profit, and we have reached the inflection point. Showing same picture here, obviously, compared to quarter one last year, we still see margins slightly behind, but we saw the inflection point, a sequential improvement of margin development compared to the fourth quarter.