Mannheim – January 8th, 2024 – In the period from January 2, 2024, until and including January 5, 2024, 30,683 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 20,748 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Ordinary shares
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including January 5, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,000,000 preference shares and 3,000,000 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.
Mannheim, 8/1/2024
FUCHS SE
The Executive Board
