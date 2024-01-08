EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 81. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



08.01.2024 / 16:14 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 81st Interim Announcement

Mannheim – January 8th, 2024 – In the period from January 2, 2024, until and including January 5, 2024, 30,683 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 20,748 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 02/01/2024 385 40.38 AQEU 02/01/2024 706 40.35 CEUX 02/01/2024 87 40.34 TQEX 02/01/2024 6,472 40.34 XETA 03/01/2024 808 39.96 AQEU 03/01/2024 324 39.97 CEUX 03/01/2024 79 39.81 TQEX 03/01/2024 6,459 39.85 XETA 04/01/2024 167 39.36 AQEU 04/01/2024 198 39.36 CEUX 04/01/2024 114 39.72 TQEX 04/01/2024 7,203 39.41 XETA 05/01/2024 153 38.82 AQEU 05/01/2024 531 38.77 CEUX 05/01/2024 173 38.82 TQEX 05/01/2024 6,824 38.77 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 02/01/2024 128 32.85 CEUX 02/01/2024 2,348 32.78 XETA 03/01/2024 446 32.26 AQEU 03/01/2024 492 32.27 CEUX 03/01/2024 3,941 32.53 XETA 04/01/2024 855 32.46 AQEU 04/01/2024 1,789 32.41 CEUX 04/01/2024 4,200 32.39 XETA 05/01/2024 868 32.24 AQEU 05/01/2024 1,380 32.24 CEUX 05/01/2024 4,301 32.33 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including January 5, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,000,000 preference shares and 3,000,000 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 8/1/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com