CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information
January 15, 2024 at 09:56 am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE
/ Share buyback 82. Interim Announcement
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 82nd Interim Announcement
Mannheim – January 15th, 2024 – In the period from January 8, 2024, until and including January 12, 2024, 41,074 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 32,278 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
Trading venue
(MIC Code)
08/01/2024
345
38.69
AQEU
08/01/2024
1,335
38.61
CEUX
08/01/2024
71
38.69
TQEX
08/01/2024
6,649
38.57
XETA
09/01/2024
501
38.97
AQEU
09/01/2024
292
38.59
CEUX
09/01/2024
37
39.04
TQEX
09/01/2024
7,604
39.06
XETA
10/01/2024
805
39.44
AQEU
10/01/2024
1,446
39.56
CEUX
10/01/2024
143
39.37
TQEX
10/01/2024
5,686
39.48
XETA
11/01/2024
232
39.92
AQEU
11/01/2024
1,474
39.97
CEUX
11/01/2024
9
39.90
TQEX
11/01/2024
6,265
40.00
XETA
12/01/2024
639
40.74
AQEU
12/01/2024
1,011
40.77
CEUX
12/01/2024
6,530
40.69
XETA
Ordinary shares
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
Trading venue
(MIC Code)
08/01/2024
937
32.00
AQEU
08/01/2024
1,803
32.00
CEUX
08/01/2024
3,340
31.97
XETA
09/01/2024
1,014
32.39
AQEU
09/01/2024
1,574
32.45
CEUX
09/01/2024
4,756
32.47
XETA
10/01/2024
1,037
32.79
AQEU
10/01/2024
1,884
32.62
CEUX
10/01/2024
996
32.74
XETA
11/01/2024
1,048
32.93
AQEU
11/01/2024
1,923
32.76
CEUX
11/01/2024
4,475
32.79
XETA
12/01/2024
1,051
33.01
AQEU
12/01/2024
1,833
32.99
CEUX
12/01/2024
4,607
33.03
XETA
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including January 12, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,041,074 preference shares and 3,032,278 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.
