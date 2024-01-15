EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 82. Interim Announcement

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 82nd Interim Announcement

Mannheim – January 15th, 2024 – In the period from January 8, 2024, until and including January 12, 2024, 41,074 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 32,278 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 08/01/2024 345 38.69 AQEU 08/01/2024 1,335 38.61 CEUX 08/01/2024 71 38.69 TQEX 08/01/2024 6,649 38.57 XETA 09/01/2024 501 38.97 AQEU 09/01/2024 292 38.59 CEUX 09/01/2024 37 39.04 TQEX 09/01/2024 7,604 39.06 XETA 10/01/2024 805 39.44 AQEU 10/01/2024 1,446 39.56 CEUX 10/01/2024 143 39.37 TQEX 10/01/2024 5,686 39.48 XETA 11/01/2024 232 39.92 AQEU 11/01/2024 1,474 39.97 CEUX 11/01/2024 9 39.90 TQEX 11/01/2024 6,265 40.00 XETA 12/01/2024 639 40.74 AQEU 12/01/2024 1,011 40.77 CEUX 12/01/2024 6,530 40.69 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 08/01/2024 937 32.00 AQEU 08/01/2024 1,803 32.00 CEUX 08/01/2024 3,340 31.97 XETA 09/01/2024 1,014 32.39 AQEU 09/01/2024 1,574 32.45 CEUX 09/01/2024 4,756 32.47 XETA 10/01/2024 1,037 32.79 AQEU 10/01/2024 1,884 32.62 CEUX 10/01/2024 996 32.74 XETA 11/01/2024 1,048 32.93 AQEU 11/01/2024 1,923 32.76 CEUX 11/01/2024 4,475 32.79 XETA 12/01/2024 1,051 33.01 AQEU 12/01/2024 1,833 32.99 CEUX 12/01/2024 4,607 33.03 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including January 12, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,041,074 preference shares and 3,032,278 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 15/1/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

