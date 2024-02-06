EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 85. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



06.02.2024 / 12:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 85th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – February 6th, 2024 – In the period from January 29, 2024, until and including February 2, 2024, 42,400 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 33,008 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 29/01/2024 484 41.26 AQEU 29/01/2024 1,096 41.27 CEUX 29/01/2024 118 41.32 TQEX 29/01/2024 7,002 41.22 XETA 30/01/2024 311 41.57 AQEU 30/01/2024 595 41.24 CEUX 30/01/2024 301 41.25 TQEX 30/01/2024 6,293 41.25 XETA 31/01/2024 172 41.18 AQEU 31/01/2024 1,143 41.09 CEUX 31/01/2024 61 41.07 TQEX 31/01/2024 8,024 41.13 XETA 01/02/2024 297 40.83 AQEU 01/02/2024 1,305 40.83 CEUX 01/02/2024 324 40.88 TQEX 01/02/2024 6,474 40.80 XETA 02/02/2024 496 40.76 AQEU 02/02/2024 1,630 40.79 CEUX 02/02/2024 384 40.82 TQEX 02/02/2024 5,890 40.75 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 29/01/2024 894 33.18 AQEU 29/01/2024 1,766 33.11 CEUX 29/01/2024 4,117 33.14 XETA 30/01/2024 932 33.22 AQEU 30/01/2024 1,783 33.19 CEUX 30/01/2024 2,980 33.17 XETA 31/01/2024 946 33.19 AQEU 31/01/2024 1,906 33.19 CEUX 31/01/2024 4,041 33.15 XETA 01/02/2024 955 33.15 AQEU 01/02/2024 1,853 33.16 CEUX 01/02/2024 3,940 33.17 XETA 02/02/2024 1,030 33.26 AQEU 02/02/2024 1,885 33.23 CEUX 02/02/2024 3,980 33.21 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 2, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,164,681 preference shares and 3,131,551 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 6/2/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com