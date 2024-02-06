CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information
February 06, 2024 at 06:11 am EST
Share
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE
/ Share buyback 85. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information
06.02.2024 / 12:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 85th Interim Announcement
Mannheim – February 6th, 2024 – In the period from January 29, 2024, until and including February 2, 2024, 42,400 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 33,008 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
Trading venue
(MIC Code)
29/01/2024
484
41.26
AQEU
29/01/2024
1,096
41.27
CEUX
29/01/2024
118
41.32
TQEX
29/01/2024
7,002
41.22
XETA
30/01/2024
311
41.57
AQEU
30/01/2024
595
41.24
CEUX
30/01/2024
301
41.25
TQEX
30/01/2024
6,293
41.25
XETA
31/01/2024
172
41.18
AQEU
31/01/2024
1,143
41.09
CEUX
31/01/2024
61
41.07
TQEX
31/01/2024
8,024
41.13
XETA
01/02/2024
297
40.83
AQEU
01/02/2024
1,305
40.83
CEUX
01/02/2024
324
40.88
TQEX
01/02/2024
6,474
40.80
XETA
02/02/2024
496
40.76
AQEU
02/02/2024
1,630
40.79
CEUX
02/02/2024
384
40.82
TQEX
02/02/2024
5,890
40.75
XETA
Ordinary shares
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
Trading venue
(MIC Code)
29/01/2024
894
33.18
AQEU
29/01/2024
1,766
33.11
CEUX
29/01/2024
4,117
33.14
XETA
30/01/2024
932
33.22
AQEU
30/01/2024
1,783
33.19
CEUX
30/01/2024
2,980
33.17
XETA
31/01/2024
946
33.19
AQEU
31/01/2024
1,906
33.19
CEUX
31/01/2024
4,041
33.15
XETA
01/02/2024
955
33.15
AQEU
01/02/2024
1,853
33.16
CEUX
01/02/2024
3,940
33.17
XETA
02/02/2024
1,030
33.26
AQEU
02/02/2024
1,885
33.23
CEUX
02/02/2024
3,980
33.21
XETA
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 2, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,164,681 preference shares and 3,131,551 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.
Fuchs Petrolub SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the development, production and supply of lubricants and related products for industry. Its portfolio of products includes lubricants for a range of applications, including engine and gear oils for vehicles and motorcycles; mould release agents for concrete and cement casting; metalworking fluids, which are used for cooling, lubricating and flushing in machine operations; metal forming lubricants, including prelube oils and process-compatible deep drawing oils, which are tailor-made for a range of metal forming processes; corrosion preventives, designed to protect bare metal surfaces of machinery and components; quenching oils, used in the heat treatment of metal; diverse greases for automobiles and heavy industry; industrial lubricants, and rapidly biodegradable lubricants. The Company operates within three geographic segments: Europe; Asia-Pacific, Africa, and North and South America.