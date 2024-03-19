EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 91. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



19.03.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 91th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – March 19, 2024 – In the period from March 11, 2024, until and including March 15, 2024, 19,057 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 42,091 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 11/03/2024 111 41.32 AQEU 11/03/2024 1,556 41.17 CEUX 11/03/2024 306 41.24 TQEX 11/03/2024 4,427 41.22 XETA 12/03/2024 284 41.02 AQEU 12/03/2024 343 41.61 CEUX 12/03/2024 62 41.50 TQEX 12/03/2024 6,218 42.19 XETA 15/03/2024 2,396 42.95 CEUX 15/03/2024 150 43.24 TQEX 15/03/2024 3,204 42.92 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 11/03/2024 999 32.57 AQEU 11/03/2024 2,058 32.60 CEUX 11/03/2024 4,264 32.60 XETA 12/03/2024 568 33.05 AQEU 12/03/2024 1,033 33.13 CEUX 12/03/2024 2,669 33.05 XETA 13/03/2024 1,105 34.26 AQEU 13/03/2024 2,134 34.18 CEUX 13/03/2024 6,095 34.26 XETA 14/03/2024 1,359 34.45 AQEU 14/03/2024 2,470 34.43 CEUX 14/03/2024 6,633 34.45 XETA 15/03/2024 1,350 34.56 AQEU 15/03/2024 2,468 34.57 CEUX 15/03/2024 6,886 34.50 XETA



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 15, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,381,500 preference shares and 3,347,106 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 19/03/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com