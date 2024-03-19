CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information
March 19, 2024 at 09:31 am EDT
Share
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE
/ Share buyback 91. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information
19.03.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 91th Interim Announcement
Mannheim – March 19, 2024 – In the period from March 11, 2024, until and including March 15, 2024, 19,057 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 42,091 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
Trading venue
(MIC Code)
11/03/2024
111
41.32
AQEU
11/03/2024
1,556
41.17
CEUX
11/03/2024
306
41.24
TQEX
11/03/2024
4,427
41.22
XETA
12/03/2024
284
41.02
AQEU
12/03/2024
343
41.61
CEUX
12/03/2024
62
41.50
TQEX
12/03/2024
6,218
42.19
XETA
15/03/2024
2,396
42.95
CEUX
15/03/2024
150
43.24
TQEX
15/03/2024
3,204
42.92
XETA
Ordinary shares
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
Trading venue
(MIC Code)
11/03/2024
999
32.57
AQEU
11/03/2024
2,058
32.60
CEUX
11/03/2024
4,264
32.60
XETA
12/03/2024
568
33.05
AQEU
12/03/2024
1,033
33.13
CEUX
12/03/2024
2,669
33.05
XETA
13/03/2024
1,105
34.26
AQEU
13/03/2024
2,134
34.18
CEUX
13/03/2024
6,095
34.26
XETA
14/03/2024
1,359
34.45
AQEU
14/03/2024
2,470
34.43
CEUX
14/03/2024
6,633
34.45
XETA
15/03/2024
1,350
34.56
AQEU
15/03/2024
2,468
34.57
CEUX
15/03/2024
6,886
34.50
XETA
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 15, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,381,500 preference shares and 3,347,106 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.
Fuchs Petrolub SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the development, production and supply of lubricants and related products for industry. Its portfolio of products includes lubricants for a range of applications, including engine and gear oils for vehicles and motorcycles; mould release agents for concrete and cement casting; metalworking fluids, which are used for cooling, lubricating and flushing in machine operations; metal forming lubricants, including prelube oils and process-compatible deep drawing oils, which are tailor-made for a range of metal forming processes; corrosion preventives, designed to protect bare metal surfaces of machinery and components; quenching oils, used in the heat treatment of metal; diverse greases for automobiles and heavy industry; industrial lubricants, and rapidly biodegradable lubricants. The Company operates within three geographic segments: Europe; Asia-Pacific, Africa, and North and South America.