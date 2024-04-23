EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 96. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



23.04.2024

Share buyback – 96. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – April 23, 2024 – In the period from April 15, 2024, until and including April 19, 2024, 61,108 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 34,266 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 15/04/2024 671 45.62 AQEU 15/04/2024 1,163 45.65 CEUX 15/04/2024 724 45.63 TQEX 15/04/2024 10,442 45.62 XETA 16/04/2024 458 44.77 AQEU 16/04/2024 5,059 44.79 CEUX 16/04/2024 685 44.81 TQEX 16/04/2024 15,598 44.79 XETA 17/04/2024 38 44.94 CEUX 17/04/2024 3,761 44.82 XETA 18/04/2024 125 44.69 AQEU 18/04/2024 1,815 44.60 CEUX 18/04/2024 411 44.56 TQEX 18/04/2024 10,399 44.55 XETA 19/04/2024 680 44.41 AQEU 19/04/2024 1,044 44.32 CEUX 19/04/2024 185 44.19 TQEX 19/04/2024 7,850 44.23 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 15/04/2024 571 36.55 AQEU 15/04/2024 688 36.49 CEUX 15/04/2024 3,800 36.38 XETA 16/04/2024 581 35.58 AQEU 16/04/2024 1,364 35.56 CEUX 16/04/2024 112 35.62 TQEX 16/04/2024 6,192 35.56 XETA 17/04/2024 414 35.68 AQEU 17/04/2024 1,446 35.78 CEUX 17/04/2024 7,005 35.74 XETA 18/04/2024 600 35.76 AQEU 18/04/2024 1,460 35.79 CEUX 18/04/2024 6,971 35.74 XETA 19/04/2024 444 35.55 AQEU 19/04/2024 2,618 35.53 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including April 19, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,528,158 preference shares and 3,592,872 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 23/04/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

