CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information
April 23, 2024 at 03:31 am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE
/ Share buyback 96. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information
23.04.2024 / 09:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 96. Interim Announcement
Mannheim – April 23, 2024 – In the period from April 15, 2024, until and including April 19, 2024, 61,108 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 34,266 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
Trading venue
(MIC Code)
15/04/2024
671
45.62
AQEU
15/04/2024
1,163
45.65
CEUX
15/04/2024
724
45.63
TQEX
15/04/2024
10,442
45.62
XETA
16/04/2024
458
44.77
AQEU
16/04/2024
5,059
44.79
CEUX
16/04/2024
685
44.81
TQEX
16/04/2024
15,598
44.79
XETA
17/04/2024
38
44.94
CEUX
17/04/2024
3,761
44.82
XETA
18/04/2024
125
44.69
AQEU
18/04/2024
1,815
44.60
CEUX
18/04/2024
411
44.56
TQEX
18/04/2024
10,399
44.55
XETA
19/04/2024
680
44.41
AQEU
19/04/2024
1,044
44.32
CEUX
19/04/2024
185
44.19
TQEX
19/04/2024
7,850
44.23
XETA
Ordinary shares
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
Trading venue
(MIC Code)
15/04/2024
571
36.55
AQEU
15/04/2024
688
36.49
CEUX
15/04/2024
3,800
36.38
XETA
16/04/2024
581
35.58
AQEU
16/04/2024
1,364
35.56
CEUX
16/04/2024
112
35.62
TQEX
16/04/2024
6,192
35.56
XETA
17/04/2024
414
35.68
AQEU
17/04/2024
1,446
35.78
CEUX
17/04/2024
7,005
35.74
XETA
18/04/2024
600
35.76
AQEU
18/04/2024
1,460
35.79
CEUX
18/04/2024
6,971
35.74
XETA
19/04/2024
444
35.55
AQEU
19/04/2024
2,618
35.53
XETA
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including April 19, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,528,158 preference shares and 3,592,872 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.
FUCHS SE, formerly Fuchs Petrolub SE, is a Germany-based company which is engaged in the development, production and supply of lubricants and related products for industry. Its portfolio of products includes lubricants for a range of applications, including engine and gear oils for vehicles and motorcycles; mould release agents for concrete and cement casting; metalworking fluids, which are used for cooling, lubricating and flushing in machine operations; metal forming lubricants, including prelube oils and process-compatible deep drawing oils, which are tailor-made for a range of metal forming processes; corrosion preventives, designed to protect bare metal surfaces of machinery and components; quenching oils, used in the heat treatment of metal; diverse greases for automobiles and heavy industry; industrial lubricants, and rapidly biodegradable lubricants. The Company operates within three geographic segments: Europe; Asia-Pacific, Africa, and North and South America.