CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information
July 02, 2024 at 03:32 am EDT
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information
02.07.2024 / 09:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 106. Interim Announcement
Mannheim – July 2, 2024 – In the period from June 24, 2024, until and including June 28, 2024, 70,660 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 24,043 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
Trading venue
(MIC Code)
24/06/2024
292
43.36
AQEU
24/06/2024
2,587
43.31
CEUX
24/06/2024
566
43.36
TQEX
24/06/2024
8,665
43.33
XETA
25/06/2024
520
43.14
AQEU
25/06/2024
985
43.14
CEUX
25/06/2024
615
42.95
TQEX
25/06/2024
12,880
43.03
XETA
26/06/2024
667
42.85
AQEU
26/06/2024
2,048
42.88
CEUX
26/06/2024
754
42.91
TQEX
26/06/2024
18,589
42.85
XETA
27/06/2024
515
42.90
AQEU
27/06/2024
1,161
42.88
CEUX
27/06/2024
239
42.85
TQEX
27/06/2024
4,585
42.88
XETA
28/06/2024
615
42.74
AQEU
28/06/2024
1,848
42.74
CEUX
28/06/2024
374
42.72
TQEX
28/06/2024
12,155
42.76
XETA
Ordinary shares
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
Trading venue
(MIC Code)
24/06/2024
424
33.99
AQEU
24/06/2024
777
33.95
CEUX
24/06/2024
65
33.85
TQEX
24/06/2024
3,626
33.86
XETA
25/06/2024
386
33.50
AQEU
25/06/2024
735
33.51
CEUX
25/06/2024
88
33.50
TQEX
25/06/2024
3,791
33.52
XETA
26/06/2024
326
33.54
AQEU
26/06/2024
1,433
33.50
CEUX
26/06/2024
62
33.60
TQEX
26/06/2024
3,179
33.50
XETA
27/06/2024
384
33.50
AQEU
27/06/2024
1,401
33.50
CEUX
27/06/2024
5
33.50
TQEX
27/06/2024
2,449
33.47
XETA
28/06/2024
352
33.50
AQEU
28/06/2024
1,465
33.50
CEUX
28/06/2024
120
33.47
TQEX
28/06/2024
2,975
33.46
XETA
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including June 28, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,836,763 preference shares and 3,888,704 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.
FUCHS SE, formerly Fuchs Petrolub SE, is a Germany-based company which is engaged in the development, production and supply of lubricants and related products for industry. Its portfolio of products includes lubricants for a range of applications, including engine and gear oils for vehicles and motorcycles; mould release agents for concrete and cement casting; metalworking fluids, which are used for cooling, lubricating and flushing in machine operations; metal forming lubricants, including prelube oils and process-compatible deep drawing oils, which are tailor-made for a range of metal forming processes; corrosion preventives, designed to protect bare metal surfaces of machinery and components; quenching oils, used in the heat treatment of metal; diverse greases for automobiles and heavy industry; industrial lubricants, and rapidly biodegradable lubricants. The Company operates within three geographic segments: Europe; Asia-Pacific, Africa, and North and South America.