Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.08.2024 / 14:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D56

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.40 EUR 1287.40 EUR
31.35 EUR 1975.05 EUR
31.35 EUR 1567.50 EUR
31.35 EUR 1222.65 EUR
31.60 EUR 1453.60 EUR
31.40 EUR 4741.40 EUR
31.30 EUR 344.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
31.4012469 EUR 12591.90 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE
MIC: AQEU


08.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

93431  08.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1964161&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a