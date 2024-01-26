EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

FUCHS SE honored with the 'DMG MORI Partner Award 2023' for the second time



26.01.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

FUCHS SE honored with the "DMG MORI Partner Award 2023" for the second time

In addition to the prestigious partner award from DMG MORI, the world's leading manufacturer of machine tools, both companies are also celebrating the tenth anniversary of this successful, appreciative and forward-looking partnership in the current year 2024.

After 2021, DMG MORI honored the world's largest independent supplier of lubrication solutions, FUCHS SE, with the "DMG MORI Partner Award 2023" for the second time. FUCHS has repeatedly impressed with its long-standing technology partnership in the DMG MORI Qualified Products (DMQP) partner program, which stands for optimal manufacturing solutions for machine components, peripherals and accessories. FUCHS reliably supplies high-quality, high-performance lubricants that are exclusively tailored to the needs of DMG MORI and thus provides active service and sales support for DMG MORI customers around the globe. This ensures a secure and global supply chain as well as a sustainable and holistic approach to lubricants.

FUCHS CEO Stefan Fuchs, Susanne Heirich, Member of the Management Board of FUCHS LUBRICANTS GERMANY and Global Key Account Manager Jens Tempel were delighted to receive the award from DMG MORI President Dr. Masahiko Mori, Alfred Geißler, CEO DMG MORI AG and Timo Rickermann, CPO DMG MORI AG, at the "DMG MORI Open House" on January 25, 2024 in Pfronten. "Our common goal was and is to set standards in the field of lubrication solutions for machine tools with innovative product developments. We have succeeded in ensuring that every lubricant in the machine is tailor-made and perfectly coordinated, which means even better performance and greater sustainability for customers. Everyone benefits from this claim: DMG MORI as a leading machine tool manufacturer, FUCHS as a lubricant manufacturer and especially our joint customers. We are very pleased about this special recognition of our partnership-based cooperation," said Stefan Fuchs at the award ceremony.

Alfred Geißler, Chairman of the Executive Board of DMG MORI AG, also took the opportunity of the award ceremony to thank FUCHS for the ten years of cooperation: "FUCHS has always been a valuable partner for us, with whom we have successfully mastered challenges and achieved common goals. The high-quality lubricants from FUCHS have helped to keep our machines running reliably and smoothly. On behalf of the entire DMG MORI management, I would like to thank the FUCHS team for the outstanding cooperation over the last decade. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership in the years to come."



Growing together worldwide

FUCHS has been a technology partner since 2014 and an official lubricant partner of the DMG MORI Qualified Products (DMQP) partner program since 2019. As a certified DMQP partner, FUCHS provides lubricants tailored to DMG MORI machines and processes, such as cooling lubricants, metalworking lubricants, cleaners and greases. The technology partnership between the two companies began with projects in China and was gradually extended to other markets. The partners are now active in 41 countries worldwide. Together, FUCHS and DMG MORI are developing new lubrication solutions and services for machine tool applications to advance the digitalization of production processes and the condition monitoring of machines and systems. These holistic solutions ensure a threefold secure supply chain: globally, locally and in the future.

Mannheim, January 26, 2024

About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner. In 2022, the high-tech company generated revenue of EUR 3.4 billion with 34 production sites and 56 operating companies.