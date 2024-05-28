Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback - 101. Interim Announcement
Mannheim - May 28, 2024 - In the period from May 20, 2024, until and including May 24, 2024, 2,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 45,599 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume
Volume-weighted average share
Trading venue
(number of shares)
price (EUR)
(MIC Code)
20/05/2024
262
34.96
AQEU
20/05/2024
104
34.90
CEUX
20/05/2024
5,634
34.90
XETA
21/05/2024
507
35.20
AQEU
21/05/2024
1,935
35.13
CEUX
21/05/2024
133
35.25
TQEX
21/05/2024
7,024
35.07
XETA
22/05/2024
575
34.97
AQEU
22/05/2024
1,558
34.94
CEUX
22/05/2024
178
35.00
TQEX
22/05/2024
7,689
34.92
XETA
23/05/2024
346
35.05
AQEU
23/05/2024
2,313
35.07
CEUX
23/05/2024
50
35.20
TQEX
23/05/2024
7,291
35.09
XETA
24/05/2024
637
35.14
AQEU
24/05/2024
1,167
35.12
CEUX
24/05/2024
8,196
35.12
AQEU
Ordinary shares
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume
Volume-weighted average share
Trading venue
(number of shares)
price (EUR)
(MIC Code)
20/05/2024
500
45.08
XETA
21/05/2024
500
45.26
XETA
22/05/2024
500
45.08
XETA
23/05/2024
500
45.41
XETA
24/05/2024
26
45.70
CEUX
24/05/2024
474
45.41
XETA
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at
https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including May 24, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,670,979 preference shares and 3,723,679 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.
Mannheim, 28/05/2024
FUCHS SE
The Executive Board
Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE Einsteinstraße 11 68167 Mannheim +4962138021201 lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
