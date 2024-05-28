Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 101. Interim Announcement

Mannheim - May 28, 2024 - In the period from May 20, 2024, until and including May 24, 2024, 2,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 45,599 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares Day of repurchase Aggregated volume Volume-weighted average share Trading venue (number of shares) price (EUR) (MIC Code) 20/05/2024 262 34.96 AQEU 20/05/2024 104 34.90 CEUX 20/05/2024 5,634 34.90 XETA 21/05/2024 507 35.20 AQEU 21/05/2024 1,935 35.13 CEUX 21/05/2024 133 35.25 TQEX 21/05/2024 7,024 35.07 XETA 22/05/2024 575 34.97 AQEU 22/05/2024 1,558 34.94 CEUX 22/05/2024 178 35.00 TQEX 22/05/2024 7,689 34.92 XETA 23/05/2024 346 35.05 AQEU 23/05/2024 2,313 35.07 CEUX 23/05/2024 50 35.20 TQEX 23/05/2024 7,291 35.09 XETA 24/05/2024 637 35.14 AQEU 24/05/2024 1,167 35.12 CEUX 24/05/2024 8,196 35.12 AQEU Ordinary shares Day of repurchase Aggregated volume Volume-weighted average share Trading venue (number of shares) price (EUR) (MIC Code) 20/05/2024 500 45.08 XETA 21/05/2024 500 45.26 XETA 22/05/2024 500 45.08 XETA 23/05/2024 500 45.41 XETA 24/05/2024 26 45.70 CEUX 24/05/2024 474 45.41 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at

https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.