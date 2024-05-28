Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 101. Interim Announcement

Mannheim - May 28, 2024 - In the period from May 20, 2024, until and including May 24, 2024, 2,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 45,599 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase

Aggregated volume

Volume-weighted average share

Trading venue

(number of shares)

price (EUR)

(MIC Code)

20/05/2024

262

34.96

AQEU

20/05/2024

104

34.90

CEUX

20/05/2024

5,634

34.90

XETA

21/05/2024

507

35.20

AQEU

21/05/2024

1,935

35.13

CEUX

21/05/2024

133

35.25

TQEX

21/05/2024

7,024

35.07

XETA

22/05/2024

575

34.97

AQEU

22/05/2024

1,558

34.94

CEUX

22/05/2024

178

35.00

TQEX

22/05/2024

7,689

34.92

XETA

23/05/2024

346

35.05

AQEU

23/05/2024

2,313

35.07

CEUX

23/05/2024

50

35.20

TQEX

23/05/2024

7,291

35.09

XETA

24/05/2024

637

35.14

AQEU

24/05/2024

1,167

35.12

CEUX

24/05/2024

8,196

35.12

AQEU

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase

Aggregated volume

Volume-weighted average share

Trading venue

(number of shares)

price (EUR)

(MIC Code)

20/05/2024

500

45.08

XETA

21/05/2024

500

45.26

XETA

22/05/2024

500

45.08

XETA

23/05/2024

500

45.41

XETA

24/05/2024

26

45.70

CEUX

24/05/2024

474

45.41

XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at

https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including May 24, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,670,979 preference shares and 3,723,679 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 28/05/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE Einsteinstraße 11 68167 Mannheim +4962138021201 lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com

Disclaimer

