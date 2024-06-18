Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback - 104. Interim Announcement
Mannheim - June 18, 2024 - In the period from June 10, 2024, until and including June 14, 2024, 39,915 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 28,935 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume
Volume-weighted average share
Trading venue
(number of shares)
price (EUR)
(MIC Code)
10/06/2024
49
45.30
TQEX
10/06/2024
451
45.33
XETA
11/06/2024
1
45.52
AQEU
11/06/2024
58
45.52
CEUX
11/06/2024
441
45.64
XETA
12/06/2024
225
45.28
CEUX
12/06/2024
64
45.32
TQEX
12/06/2024
2,526
45.20
XETA
13/06/2024
460
44.76
AQEU
13/06/2024
1,246
44.76
CEUX
13/06/2024
681
44.80
TQEX
13/06/2024
15,013
44.63
XETA
14/06/2024
543
44.06
AQEU
14/06/2024
3,333
43.88
CEUX
14/06/2024
279
43.81
TQEX
14/06/2024
14,545
43.81
XETA
Ordinary shares
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume
Volume-weighted average share
Trading venue
(number of shares)
price (EUR)
(MIC Code)
10/06/2024
618
35.06
AQEU
10/06/2024
1,643
34.94
CEUX
10/06/2024
130
34.92
TQEX
10/06/2024
5,489
34.84
XETA
11/06/2024
732
35.25
AQEU
11/06/2024
1,185
35.00
CEUX
11/06/2024
4,138
35.14
XETA
12/06/2024
483
35.03
AQEU
12/06/2024
1,316
35.01
CEUX
12/06/2024
3,201
35.07
XETA
13/06/2024
126
34.05
AQEU
13/06/2024
601
34.73
CEUX
13/06/2024
104
34.75
TQEX
13/06/2024
4,169
34.56
XETA
14/06/2024
354
33.67
AQEU
14/06/2024
584
33.58
CEUX
14/06/2024
50
33.70
TQEX
14/06/2024
4,012
33.76
XETA
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at
https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including June 14, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,715,894 preference shares and 3,841,247 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.
Mannheim, 18/06/2024
FUCHS SE
The Executive Board
