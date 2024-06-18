Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 104. Interim Announcement

Mannheim - June 18, 2024 - In the period from June 10, 2024, until and including June 14, 2024, 39,915 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 28,935 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase

Aggregated volume

Volume-weighted average share

Trading venue

(number of shares)

price (EUR)

(MIC Code)

10/06/2024

49

45.30

TQEX

10/06/2024

451

45.33

XETA

11/06/2024

1

45.52

AQEU

11/06/2024

58

45.52

CEUX

11/06/2024

441

45.64

XETA

12/06/2024

225

45.28

CEUX

12/06/2024

64

45.32

TQEX

12/06/2024

2,526

45.20

XETA

13/06/2024

460

44.76

AQEU

13/06/2024

1,246

44.76

CEUX

13/06/2024

681

44.80

TQEX

13/06/2024

15,013

44.63

XETA

14/06/2024

543

44.06

AQEU

14/06/2024

3,333

43.88

CEUX

14/06/2024

279

43.81

TQEX

14/06/2024

14,545

43.81

XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase

Aggregated volume

Volume-weighted average share

Trading venue

(number of shares)

price (EUR)

(MIC Code)

10/06/2024

618

35.06

AQEU

10/06/2024

1,643

34.94

CEUX

10/06/2024

130

34.92

TQEX

10/06/2024

5,489

34.84

XETA

11/06/2024

732

35.25

AQEU

11/06/2024

1,185

35.00

CEUX

11/06/2024

4,138

35.14

XETA

12/06/2024

483

35.03

AQEU

12/06/2024

1,316

35.01

CEUX

12/06/2024

3,201

35.07

XETA

13/06/2024

126

34.05

AQEU

13/06/2024

601

34.73

CEUX

13/06/2024

104

34.75

TQEX

13/06/2024

4,169

34.56

XETA

14/06/2024

354

33.67

AQEU

14/06/2024

584

33.58

CEUX

14/06/2024

50

33.70

TQEX

14/06/2024

4,012

33.76

XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at

https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including June 14, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,715,894 preference shares and 3,841,247 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 18/06/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE Einsteinstraße 11 68167 Mannheim +4962138021201 lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fuchs Petrolub SE published this content on 18 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2024 14:33:05 UTC.