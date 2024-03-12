MANNHEIM (dpa-AFX) - The lubricant manufacturer Fuchs is aiming for further growth following increases in the past year. "Due to a large number of growth projects, we are confident about the year ahead despite all the existing uncertainties," said CEO Stefan Fuchs in a statement on Tuesday. Turnover is expected to grow to 3.6 billion euros in 2024. This is slightly less than analysts are expecting on average. The CEO estimates operating earnings before interest and taxes at around 430 million euros. Analysts had also expected more here.

Last year, the Group's turnover climbed by four percent year-on-year to 3.54 billion euros, as the MDax-listed company announced in Mannheim on Tuesday. The operating result increased by 13 percent to 413 million euros. The bottom line was a net profit of 283 million euros, nine percent more than in the previous year. Fuchs' figures were roughly in line with analysts' expectations. The dividend for preference shareholders is set to increase by four cents to 1.11 euros per share./mne/tih