Fuego Enterprises : 2020-2021
FUEGO ENTERPRISES, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2020 and 2021 …………… 3
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Years Ended
December 31, 2020 and 2021 …………………………………………………………… . 4
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the Period from
December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021 ……………………………………………… 5
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Years Ended
December 31, 2020 and 2021 …………………………………………………………… . 6
Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………… .. …... 7
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Cash
$
44,010 $ 4,367
Furniture and Property, net
447,441 427,873
Investments
1,005,693
1,130,693
Other Assets
2,749
-
TOTAL ASSETS
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable Customer Deposits
$ 1,562,934
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
50,835 $
- 50,148 208,660
Accrued Interest - 12,081
License Fee Advance - 71,778
Total Current Liabilities
100,984 292,519
Mortgage Payable
Notes Payable
357,044 345,719
273,580 324,937
Total Liabilities
Stockholders' Equity
Paid-In Capital: Common Stock
(60,000,000 shares authorized; 24,326,827 issued and outstanding; par value $0.001)
Paid-In Capital: SBA EIDL Advance Paid-In Capital: SBA PPP Forgiveness Additional Paid-In Capital: Common Stock
(60,000,000 shares authorized; 24,326,827 issued
and outstanding; par value $0.001)
Paid-In Capital: Preferred Stock
(15,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000,000 issued and outstanding; par value $0.001)
Total Paid-In Capital Accumulated Deficit
Total Stockholders' Equity
731,607 963,174
24,327 24,327
14,000 14,000
- 64,180
4,675,452
4,675,452
10,000 4,723,778 (3,955,493)
10,000 4,787,958 (4,188,199)
768,286
599,760
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,499,893
$
SEE ACCOMPANYING NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1,562,934
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
Revenue
$
366,750
$
474,429
Costs and Expenses
Cost of Revenue
39,645
64,695
Selling, General, and Administrative
1,261,021
642,439
Total Costs and Expenses
1,300,667
707,134
Net Income (Loss)
$
(933,917)
$
(232,706)
Earnings per Share (Basic)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.01)
Earnings per Share (Diluted)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.01)
Common Shares Outsanding (Basic)
24,326,827
24,326,827
Common Shares Outsanding (Diluted)
34,326,827
34,326,827
SEE ACCOMPANYING NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Balance, December 31, 2019
Share-Based Compensation Net Income
SBA EIDL Advance
Balance, December 31, 2020
Share-Based Compensation Net Income
PPP Forgiveness
Balance, December 31, 2021
Common Stock
Additional Shares
Paid-In Paid-In Capital Capital Preferred Series "A"
Additional
Paid-In Paid-In
Shares Capital Capital Total Paid-In Capital
Accumulated
Deficit Total
22,043,160 2,283,667
$ $
22,043 $4,535,052
2,284 $ 140,400
10,000,000
$ 10,000
$
- $4,567,095
$(3,021,575) $1,545,520
$ 142,683
$ (933,917)
$ 14,000
24,326,827
$
24,327
$4,675,452
10,000,000
$ 10,000
$
- $4,723,778
$(3,955,493) $ 768,286
$ (232,706)
$
64,180
24,326,827 $ 24,327 $4,675,452
10,000,000
$ 10,000
$
- $4,787,958
$ (4,188,199) $ 599,760
SEE ACCOMPANYING NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Fuego Enterprises Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 20:31:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUEGO ENTERPRISES, INC.
2021 FUEGO ENTERPRISES : Fuego Enterprises, Inc.
AQ
2021 FUEGO ENTERPRISES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2021 Fuego Enterprises, Inc. Reports It Has Received a License to Operate as a U.S. Business..
CI
2020 Fuego Enterprises, Inc. cancelled the transaction announced on October 16, 2019
CI
2019 Fuego Enterprises, Inc. announced a financing transaction
CI
2019 Fuego Enterprises, Inc. Announces Earnings Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
CI
2019 Fuego To Seek Investments
CI
2016 Fuego Enterprises, Inc. Reports Revenue Results for the Nine Months Period Ended Februa..
CI
2016 Fuego Enterprises, Inc. acquired majority stake in Porlalivre, Inc.
CI
2013 Cuba Business Development Group, Inc. completed the acquisition of 51% stake in The Ame..
CI
Chart FUEGO ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week