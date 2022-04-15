Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Fuego Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUGI   US35953E2019

FUEGO ENTERPRISES, INC.

(FUGI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02/07 09:30:03 am EST
0.0130 USD   -96.26%
2021FUEGO ENTERPRISES : Fuego Enterprises, Inc.
AQ
2021FUEGO ENTERPRISES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Fuego Enterprises, Inc. Reports It Has Received a License to Operate as a U.S. Business in the Republic of Cuba
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuego Enterprises : 2020-2021

04/15/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FUEGO ENTERPRISES, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2020 and 2021 …………… 3

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Years Ended

December 31, 2020 and 2021 …………………………………………………………… . 4

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the Period from

December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021 ……………………………………………… 5

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Years Ended

December 31, 2020 and 2021 …………………………………………………………… . 6

Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………… ..…... 7

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Cash

$

44,010 $ 4,367

Furniture and Property, net

447,441 427,873

Investments

1,005,693

1,130,693

Other Assets

2,749

-

TOTAL ASSETS

Current Liabilities

Accounts Payable Customer Deposits

  • $ 1,499,893

$ 1,562,934

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

50,835 $

-50,148 208,660

Accrued Interest - 12,081

License Fee Advance - 71,778

Total Current Liabilities

100,984 292,519

Mortgage Payable

Notes Payable

357,044 345,719

273,580 324,937

Total Liabilities

Stockholders' Equity

Paid-In Capital: Common Stock

(60,000,000 shares authorized; 24,326,827 issued and outstanding; par value $0.001)

Paid-In Capital: SBA EIDL Advance Paid-In Capital: SBA PPP Forgiveness Additional Paid-In Capital: Common Stock

(60,000,000 shares authorized; 24,326,827 issued

and outstanding; par value $0.001)

Paid-In Capital: Preferred Stock

(15,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000,000 issued and outstanding; par value $0.001)

Total Paid-In Capital Accumulated Deficit

Total Stockholders' Equity

731,607 963,174

24,327 24,327

14,000 14,000

- 64,180

4,675,452

4,675,452

10,000 4,723,778 (3,955,493)

10,000 4,787,958 (4,188,199)

768,286

599,760

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,499,893

$

SEE ACCOMPANYING NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1,562,934

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Revenue

$

366,750

$

474,429

Costs and Expenses

Cost of Revenue

39,645

64,695

Selling, General, and Administrative

1,261,021

642,439

Total Costs and Expenses

1,300,667

707,134

Net Income (Loss)

$

(933,917)

$

(232,706)

Earnings per Share (Basic)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.01)

Earnings per Share (Diluted)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.01)

Common Shares Outsanding (Basic)

24,326,827

24,326,827

Common Shares Outsanding (Diluted)

34,326,827

34,326,827

SEE ACCOMPANYING NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Balance, December 31, 2019

Share-Based Compensation Net Income

SBA EIDL Advance

Balance, December 31, 2020

Share-Based Compensation Net Income

PPP Forgiveness

Balance, December 31, 2021

Common Stock

AdditionalShares

Paid-In Paid-In Capital CapitalPreferred Series "A"

Additional

Paid-In Paid-In

Shares Capital CapitalTotal Paid-In Capital

Accumulated

DeficitTotal

22,043,160 2,283,667

$ $

  • 22,043 $4,535,052

  • 2,284 $ 140,400

10,000,000

$ 10,000

$

-$4,567,095

$(3,021,575) $1,545,520

  • $ 142,683

    $ (933,917)

  • $ 14,000

24,326,827

$

24,327

$4,675,452

10,000,000

$ 10,000

$

-$4,723,778

$(3,955,493) $ 768,286

$ (232,706)

$

64,180

24,326,827 $ 24,327 $4,675,452

10,000,000

$ 10,000

$

-$4,787,958

$ (4,188,199) $ 599,760

SEE ACCOMPANYING NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fuego Enterprises Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 20:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUEGO ENTERPRISES, INC.
2021FUEGO ENTERPRISES : Fuego Enterprises, Inc.
AQ
2021FUEGO ENTERPRISES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Fuego Enterprises, Inc. Reports It Has Received a License to Operate as a U.S. Business..
CI
2020Fuego Enterprises, Inc. cancelled the transaction announced on October 16, 2019
CI
2019Fuego Enterprises, Inc. announced a financing transaction
CI
2019Fuego Enterprises, Inc. Announces Earnings Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
CI
2019Fuego To Seek Investments
CI
2016Fuego Enterprises, Inc. Reports Revenue Results for the Nine Months Period Ended Februa..
CI
2016Fuego Enterprises, Inc. acquired majority stake in Porlalivre, Inc.
CI
2013Cuba Business Development Group, Inc. completed the acquisition of 51% stake in The Ame..
CI
More news
Chart FUEGO ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fuego Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Hugo M. Cancio Chairman, President, CEO & Treasurer
Gisselle Pinares Director-Finance & Human Resources
Fabiana Brunetta Director-Research & Development
Ariel Machado Chief Operating Officer, Secretary, Director & VP
Jorge Ruiz Vice President-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUEGO ENTERPRISES, INC.0.00%0
NEWS CORPORATION-5.11%12 482
INFORMA PLC19.67%11 752
PEARSON PLC25.90%7 554
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-6.48%7 318
SCHIBSTED ASA-38.78%5 302