Fuego Enterprises : 2020-2021

FUEGO ENTERPRISES, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2021

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Cash

$

44,010 $ 4,367

Furniture and Property, net

447,441 427,873

Investments

1,005,693

1,130,693

Other Assets

2,749

-

TOTAL ASSETS

Current Liabilities

Accounts Payable Customer Deposits

$ 1,499,893

$ 1,562,934

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

50,835 $

-50,148 208,660

Accrued Interest - 12,081

License Fee Advance - 71,778

Total Current Liabilities

100,984 292,519

Mortgage Payable

Notes Payable

357,044 345,719

273,580 324,937

Total Liabilities

Stockholders' Equity

Paid-In Capital: Common Stock

(60,000,000 shares authorized; 24,326,827 issued and outstanding; par value $0.001)

Paid-In Capital: SBA EIDL Advance Paid-In Capital: SBA PPP Forgiveness Additional Paid-In Capital: Common Stock

(60,000,000 shares authorized; 24,326,827 issued

and outstanding; par value $0.001)

Paid-In Capital: Preferred Stock

(15,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000,000 issued and outstanding; par value $0.001)

Total Paid-In Capital Accumulated Deficit

Total Stockholders' Equity

731,607 963,174

24,327 24,327

14,000 14,000

- 64,180

4,675,452

4,675,452

10,000 4,723,778 (3,955,493)

10,000 4,787,958 (4,188,199)

768,286

599,760

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,499,893

$

1,562,934

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Revenue $ 366,750 $ 474,429 Costs and Expenses Cost of Revenue 39,645 64,695 Selling, General, and Administrative 1,261,021 642,439 Total Costs and Expenses 1,300,667 707,134 Net Income (Loss) $ (933,917) $ (232,706) Earnings per Share (Basic) $ (0.04) $ (0.01) Earnings per Share (Diluted) $ (0.03) $ (0.01) Common Shares Outsanding (Basic) 24,326,827 24,326,827 Common Shares Outsanding (Diluted) 34,326,827 34,326,827

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Balance, December 31, 2019

Share-Based Compensation Net Income

SBA EIDL Advance

Balance, December 31, 2020

Share-Based Compensation Net Income

PPP Forgiveness

Balance, December 31, 2021

Common Stock

AdditionalShares

Paid-In Paid-In Capital CapitalPreferred Series "A"

Additional

Paid-In Paid-In

Shares Capital CapitalTotal Paid-In Capital

Accumulated

DeficitTotal

22,043,160 2,283,667

$ $

22,043 $4,535,052

2,284 $ 140,400

10,000,000

$ 10,000

$

-$4,567,095

$(3,021,575) $1,545,520

$ 142,683 $ (933,917)

$ 14,000

24,326,827

$

24,327

$4,675,452

10,000,000

$ 10,000

$

-$4,723,778

$(3,955,493) $ 768,286

$ (232,706)

$

64,180

24,326,827 $ 24,327 $4,675,452

10,000,000

$ 10,000

$

-$4,787,958

$ (4,188,199) $ 599,760

