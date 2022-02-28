Log in
FUEL TECH, INC.

Fuel Tech : February 28, 2022Fuel Tech, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results And Conference Call

02/28/2022 | 05:46pm EST
CONTACT: Vince Arnone

Devin Sullivan

President and CEO

Senior Vice President

(630) 845-4500

The Equity Group Inc.

(212) 836-9608

dsullivan@equityny.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FUEL TECH SCHEDULES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

WARRENVILLE, Ill., - February 28, 2022 - Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control, and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 after the close of the stock market.

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 423-9820 (Domestic) or
  • (201) 493-6749 (International)

The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Company's web site at www.ftek.com. Following management's opening remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Questions may be asked during the live call, or alternatively, you may e-mail questions in advance to dsullivan@equityny.com.For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available at www.ftek.com.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been in installed on over 1,200 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company's FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI™ Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented nozzle to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech's products and services rely heavily on the Company's exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech's web site at www.ftek.com.

Disclaimer

Fuel Tech Inc. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 22:42:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
