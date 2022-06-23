Fuel Tech : June 23, 2022Fuel Tech, Inc. Awarded Air Pollution Control Contracts Valued At $3.6 Million

CONTACT: Vince Arnone Devin Sullivan President and Chief Executive Officer Senior Vice President (630) 845-4500 The Equity Group Inc. (212) 836-9608 FUEL TECH AWARDED AIR POLLUTION CONTROL CONTRACTS VALUED AT $3.6 MILLION NEW CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY ACCOUNT COMMENCES OPERATIONS WARRENVILLE, Ill., June 23, 2022 - Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today announced the receipt of multiple air pollution control (APC) contracts from customers in Europe and the US. These awards have an aggregate value of approximately $3.6 million. The Company also announced the commencement of operations of a new FUEL CHEM® TIFI® Targeted In-FurnaceInjection system at a coal-firedunit in the western United States. APC AWARDS An award for a European APC project was received for Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology including an aqueous ammonia feed system, that will be installed on a large utility natural gas- fired turbine for a previous end use customer. SCR technology uses a catalyst along with urea or ammonia as the reagent to provide high levels of nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction. Deliveries are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2022, with final deliveries in the first quarter of 2023. Another contract was received in Europe for Fuel Tech's Advanced NOxOUT® Selective Non- Catalytic Reduction (ASNCR) technology for an industrial waste-fired energy unit. The ASNCR system utilizes proprietary state-of-the-art injectors and injection controls in combination with advanced temperature measurement techniques to provide NOx reduction efficiency well beyond conventional SNCR in difficult furnace environments. Equipment delivery is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2022.

An order was received in the US for three ULTRA® systems to be installed on natural gas-fired package boiler units which generate process steam at a food and beverage processing facility on the West Coast. Fuel Tech's ULTRA process provides for the safe and cost-effectiveon-site conversion of urea to ammonia for use as a reagent where SCR is used to reduce NOx, eliminating the hazards associated with the transport, storage and handling of anhydrous or aqueous ammonia. Deliveries are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022. The final US contract was received from an existing customer for Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR) system upgrades for two units firing both oil and natural gas. Fuel Tech's SNCR technology is a proven solution for utility and industrial combustion unit owners looking to comply with more stringent NOx control requirements. These upgrades are expected to improve performance and reduce operating costs. Work is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022. CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY The Company commenced operation of a new TIFI® Targeted In-Furnace Injection system at a coal-fired unit in the western United States. FUEL CHEM's TIFI® technology is allowing this customer to burn a more cost-efficient variety of coal than the unit is designed to burn, as they seek to generate power and optimize profitability at full-capacity levels during the high demand summer months. Initial results in reducing slagging and fouling at this facility have been promising. The revenue potential at this facility, represented by chemical sales, will be driven by power demand and unit dispatch. If the program continues to be successful, FUEL TECH expects that this one new facility will generate full year 2022 revenues of $500,000 to $1.0 million along with historic FUEL CHEM gross margins. FUEL CHEM's TIFI® offers a variety of benefits for coal-fired facilities, including: Fuel flexibility where unit owners are finding that they cannot keep their traditional long- term source of coal in inventory

Enabling coal unit dispatch where high natural gas prices are providing the opportunity for coal units to bid into regional power markets

The maximation of uptime for units running at high-capacity loads while using fuels that are difficult to burn

A zero-capital investment approach where customers only pay for FUEL CHEM's TIFI ® technology when it is needed