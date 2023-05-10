Fuel Tech : May 9, 2023Fuel Tech Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results
FUEL TECH REPORTS 2023 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
WARRENVILLE, Ill. - May 9, 2023 - Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control, and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
"We followed up a strong full year 2022 with 2023 first quarter results that included a 32% increase in total revenues reflecting quarter-over-quarter growth for our Air Pollution Control (APC) and FUEL CHEM® business segments, $5.2 million of new APC contract awards, and a significant leadership appointment at our Dissolved Gas Infusion (DGITM) technology business segment," said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO. "We generated positive cash from operations, and ended the first quarter with $33.8 million in cash and investments and no long-term debt. We remain optimistic about our outlook for the year and continue to expect that total revenue for full year 2023 will improve modestly from 2022."
He continued, "Within APC, we are having more meaningful conversations with potential utility and industrial clients following the March 2023 ruling by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from power plants and certain industrial facilities in 23 states. This rule, known as the Good Neighbor Plan, allows these facilities to comply with the 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standards. We expect that over time any such awards would benefit our SCR, SNCR and ULTRA emissions control solutions. In FUEL CHEM, we are implementing new marketing strategies to reintroduce the benefits of our chemical technology program to domestic coal-fired utilities while pursuing targeted international opportunities. We continue to expect that FUEL CHEM will show a modest decline in revenue for the year driven by reduced usage compared to 2022 and an expected plant closure, however, gross margins should align with historic levels."
Mr. Arnone concluded, "Our DGI segment continues to evolve and make meaningful advancements towards commercialization with a goal of securing our first contracts this year, and the addition of Bill Decker last month to the Fuel Tech team will bolster our efforts. To that end, we expect to commence an on-site demonstration using our small-scale dissolved oxygen infusion system at a customer site for one of our targeted markets in the United States late in the second quarter of 2023 or early in the third."
Q1 2023 Consolidated Results Overview
Consolidated revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") rose 31.7% to $7.3 million from $5.5 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022"), reflecting higher revenues at APC and FUEL CHEM.
Consolidated gross margin for Q1 2023 was 38.5% of revenues compared to 41.4% of revenues in Q1 2022, reflecting changes in product and project mix.
SG&A expenses rose to $3.2 million from $3.1 million in Q1 2022, reflecting higher employee-related expenses partially offset by lower administrative costs and depreciation. As a percentage of consolidated revenues, SG&A expenses declined to 45% from 55%.
Operating loss for the quarter was $(0.7) million compared to an operating loss of $(1.0) million in
Q1 2022.
Interest income improved to $0.3 million from $0.001 million in Q1 2022, reflecting higher interest rates on held-to-maturity debt securities and money market funds.
Net loss in Q1 2023 narrowed to $(0.4) million, or $(0.01) per share, from a net loss of $(1.0) million, or $(0.03) per share, in Q1 2022.
Consolidated APC segment backlog at March 31, 2023 was $7.6 million compared to $8.2 million at December 31, 2022.
APC revenues increased to $3.6 million from $2.2 million in Q1 2022 with gross margin of 27.1% compared to 35.2%, due primarily to the timing of project execution.
FUEL CHEM segment revenues rose to $3.7 million from $3.3 million in Q1 2022 due to increased demand, with gross margin improving to 49.4% from 45.5% in Q1 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(0.6) million in Q1 2023 compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.9) million in Q1 2022.
Financial Condition
At March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $15.7 million, short-term investments were $11.1
million, and long-term investments totaled $7.1 million. Stockholders' equity at March 31, 2023 was $44.6
million, or $1.47 per share, and the Company had no debt.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been in installed on over 1,200 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company's FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI™ Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented nozzle to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech's products and services rely heavily on the Company's exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech's web site at www.ftek.com.
NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech's current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Tech's Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption "Risk Factors," and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech's actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
FUEL TECH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
15,698
$
23,328
Short-term investments
11,067
2,981
Accounts receivable, net
6,755
7,729
Inventories, net
509
392
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,350
1,395
Total current assets
35,379
35,825
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $18,646 and $18,557,
respectively
4,370
4,435
Goodwill
2,116
2,116
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $418 and $406, respectively
401
397
Right-of-use operating lease assets, net
166
197
Long-term investments
7,054
6,360
Other assets
796
794
Total assets
$
50,282
$
50,124
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
3,651
$
2,710
Accrued liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities - current
109
125
Employee compensation
588
1,105
Other accrued liabilities
827
826
Total current liabilities
5,175
4,766
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
51
66
Deferred income taxes, net
177
177
Other liabilities
277
274
Total liabilities
5,680
5,283
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 31,272,303 and
31,272,303 shares issued, and 30,296,297 and 30,296,297 shares outstanding,
respectively
313
313
Additional paid-in capital
164,511
164,422
Accumulated deficit
(116,405)
(115,991)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,642)
(1,728)
Nil coupon perpetual loan notes
76
76
Treasury stock, at cost
(2,251)
(2,251)
Total stockholders' equity
44,602
44,841
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
50,282
$
50,124
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per-share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Revenues
$
7,287
$
5,535
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
4,482
3,245
Selling, general and administrative
3,245
3,054
Research and development
218
220
7,945
6,519
Operating loss
(658)
(984)
Interest expense
(5)
(5)
Interest income
339
1
Other expense, net
(90)
(10)
Loss before income taxes
(414)
(998)
Income tax expense
-
-
Net loss
$
(414)
$
(998)
Net loss per common share:
Basic
Basic net loss per common share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
Diluted net loss per common share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
30,296,000
30,267,000
Diluted
30,296,000
30,267,000
