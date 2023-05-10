Fuel Tech : May 9, 2023Fuel Tech Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

CONTACT: Vince Arnone Devin Sullivan President and CEO Managing Director (630) 845-4500 The Equity Group Inc. dsullivan@equityny.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FUEL TECH REPORTS 2023 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS WARRENVILLE, Ill. - May 9, 2023 - Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control, and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. "We followed up a strong full year 2022 with 2023 first quarter results that included a 32% increase in total revenues reflecting quarter-over-quarter growth for our Air Pollution Control (APC) and FUEL CHEM® business segments, $5.2 million of new APC contract awards, and a significant leadership appointment at our Dissolved Gas Infusion (DGITM) technology business segment," said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO. "We generated positive cash from operations, and ended the first quarter with $33.8 million in cash and investments and no long-term debt. We remain optimistic about our outlook for the year and continue to expect that total revenue for full year 2023 will improve modestly from 2022." He continued, "Within APC, we are having more meaningful conversations with potential utility and industrial clients following the March 2023 ruling by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from power plants and certain industrial facilities in 23 states. This rule, known as the Good Neighbor Plan, allows these facilities to comply with the 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standards. We expect that over time any such awards would benefit our SCR, SNCR and ULTRA emissions control solutions. In FUEL CHEM, we are implementing new marketing strategies to reintroduce the benefits of our chemical technology program to domestic coal-fired utilities while pursuing targeted international opportunities. We continue to expect that FUEL CHEM will show a modest decline in revenue for the year driven by reduced usage compared to 2022 and an expected plant closure, however, gross margins should align with historic levels."

Mr. Arnone concluded, "Our DGI segment continues to evolve and make meaningful advancements towards commercialization with a goal of securing our first contracts this year, and the addition of Bill Decker last month to the Fuel Tech team will bolster our efforts. To that end, we expect to commence an on-site demonstration using our small-scale dissolved oxygen infusion system at a customer site for one of our targeted markets in the United States late in the second quarter of 2023 or early in the third." Q1 2023 Consolidated Results Overview Consolidated revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") rose 31.7% to $7.3 million from $5.5 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022"), reflecting higher revenues at APC and FUEL CHEM. Consolidated gross margin for Q1 2023 was 38.5% of revenues compared to 41.4% of revenues in Q1 2022, reflecting changes in product and project mix. SG&A expenses rose to $3.2 million from $3.1 million in Q1 2022, reflecting higher employee-related expenses partially offset by lower administrative costs and depreciation. As a percentage of consolidated revenues, SG&A expenses declined to 45% from 55%. Operating loss for the quarter was $(0.7) million compared to an operating loss of $(1.0) million in Q1 2022. Interest income improved to $0.3 million from $0.001 million in Q1 2022, reflecting higher interest rates on held-to-maturity debt securities and money market funds. Net loss in Q1 2023 narrowed to $(0.4) million, or $(0.01) per share, from a net loss of $(1.0) million, or $(0.03) per share, in Q1 2022. Consolidated APC segment backlog at March 31, 2023 was $7.6 million compared to $8.2 million at December 31, 2022. APC revenues increased to $3.6 million from $2.2 million in Q1 2022 with gross margin of 27.1% compared to 35.2%, due primarily to the timing of project execution. FUEL CHEM segment revenues rose to $3.7 million from $3.3 million in Q1 2022 due to increased demand, with gross margin improving to 49.4% from 45.5% in Q1 2022. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(0.6) million in Q1 2023 compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.9) million in Q1 2022.

Financial Condition At March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $15.7 million, short-term investments were $11.1 million, and long-term investments totaled $7.1 million. Stockholders' equity at March 31, 2023 was $44.6 million, or $1.47 per share, and the Company had no debt. Conference Call Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities.

About Fuel Tech Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been in installed on over 1,200 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company's FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI™ Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented nozzle to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech's products and services rely heavily on the Company's exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech's web site at www.ftek.com. NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech's current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Tech's Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption "Risk Factors," and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech's actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FUEL TECH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,698 $ 23,328 Short-term investments 11,067 2,981 Accounts receivable, net 6,755 7,729 Inventories, net 509 392 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,350 1,395 Total current assets 35,379 35,825 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $18,646 and $18,557, respectively 4,370 4,435 Goodwill 2,116 2,116 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $418 and $406, respectively 401 397 Right-of-use operating lease assets, net 166 197 Long-term investments 7,054 6,360 Other assets 796 794 Total assets $ 50,282 $ 50,124 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,651 $ 2,710 Accrued liabilities: Operating lease liabilities - current 109 125 Employee compensation 588 1,105 Other accrued liabilities 827 826 Total current liabilities 5,175 4,766 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 51 66 Deferred income taxes, net 177 177 Other liabilities 277 274 Total liabilities 5,680 5,283 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 31,272,303 and 31,272,303 shares issued, and 30,296,297 and 30,296,297 shares outstanding, respectively 313 313 Additional paid-in capital 164,511 164,422 Accumulated deficit (116,405) (115,991) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,642) (1,728) Nil coupon perpetual loan notes 76 76 Treasury stock, at cost (2,251) (2,251) Total stockholders' equity 44,602 44,841 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 50,282 $ 50,124 See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.