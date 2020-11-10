Fuel Tech : November 10, 2020Fuel Tech Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CONTACT: Vince Arnone President and CEO (630) 845-4500 Devin Sullivan Senior Vice President The Equity Group Inc. (212) 836-9608 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FUEL TECH REPORTS 2020 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS WARRENVILLE, Ill. - November 10, 2020 - Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 ("Q3 2020"). "Although we have experienced some deferred decision-making on the part of some customers due in part to uncertainty created by the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, I am very proud of how our team has continued to navigate these challenging times. As a result of their efforts, we are seeing encouraging signs across our enterprise," said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO. "Within our Air Pollution Control (APC) business segment, we remain intensely focused on providing custom-engineered solutions that fulfill the unique needs of each of our customers, and expect the final decisions to be made on multiple projects by the end of the year which, if Fuel Tech's bids are selected, would increase backlog for 2021 and beyond by $10 to $15 million." "Our FUEL CHEM® segment results reflected contributions from the installation of our TIFI® Targeted In-Furnace Injection technology on three new domestic coal-fired units for a repeat customer in the Northeast, as well as a return to normalized run rates across our fleet following a period of slower unit activity in Q2 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commercial programs represented by these three new units will generate revenue when the units are dispatched to generate power in their respective geographic areas. If these units are operational and utilizing the technology on a continual basis throughout the year, we would expect to see revenues of $500,000-$750,000 per unit. Longer term, we continue to build on our progress with our partner in Mexico to employ our FUEL CHEM solutions to help mitigate harmful emissions from burning high sulfur fuel oil. Our partner continues to engage with local officials in Mexico to advance this solution and we are continuing to support its efforts in this regard."

Mr. Arnone concluded, "We have collected and repatriated in excess of $1 million in cash as of September 30, 2020 following the closure of our underperforming China operation ("Beijing Fuel Tech"), and expect to continue these collections throughout 2020. We ended the quarter with $11.8 million in cash and cash equivalents." DGI™ Dissolved Gas Infusion The Company is pursuing three new opportunities to demonstrate its dissolved gas infusion technology, one to a new customer in the pulp and paper business located in the Pacific Northwest and the remaining two for municipal wastewater treatment applications in conjunction with our partner Kadance Corporation. As previously reported, an on-site demonstration of Fuel Tech's DGI technology at a pulp and paper facility in the Midwest planned for early in Q2 2020 has been delayed due to the impact of COVID-19. The Company is encouraged to see the increase in interest in this technology application and looks forward to providing additional information regarding the progress of these demonstrations in the future. In addition, in Q3 2020 the Company signed a new license agreement related to the DGI technology with Kadance which purchased the assets of our prior licensor of the technology. Kadance is focused primarily on serving the municipal wastewater treatment market and also offers the ability to deliver biological treatment solutions. Under the terms of the new agreement, among other things, Fuel Tech has been provided expanded access to markets outside of municipal wastewater treatment and has the right to independently manufacture DGI systems. Q3 2020 Consolidated Results Overview Consolidated revenues increased 26.4% to $8.2 million from $6.5 million in Q3 2019, reflecting higher revenue in both the APC and FUEL CHEM segments. As previously announced, Fuel Tech reached a settlement with its insurance carrier ("the settlement") that resulted in the Company receiving $2.6 million in proceeds related to an outstanding claim that was previously reported in 2019. The proceeds of the settlement were received in Q4 2020, however, in Q3 2020 the Company recorded a receivable for the proceeds that reduced cost of sales at the APC business by a like amount. Gross margin for Q3 2020 was 72.4% of revenues compared to 44.8% of revenues in Q3 2019, primarily reflecting the impact of the settlement on APC costs of sales. Excluding the settlement, consolidated gross margin for Q3 2020 was 40.7%. SG&A expenses declined by 16.7% to $3.2 million from $3.8 million in Q3 2019, reflecting lower administrative and professional services costs.

Net income from continuing operations was $2.4 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $(1.3) million, or $(0.05) per share, primarily due to the impact of the aforementioned settlement in Q3 2020. Capital projects backlog at September 30, 2020 was $6.4 million, $6.0 million of which was domestic. Backlog at December 31, 2019 was $9.7 million, of which $8.6 million was domestic. APC segment revenues improved to $2.9 million from $1.8 million in Q3 2019, primarily the result of project timing, and the decrease in new APC orders announced during 2019 and continuing through the first nine months of 2020. APC gross margin was $3.2 million, or 110% of revenue, reflecting the above referenced settlement, compared to gross margin of $0.6 million, or 34.1%, in Q3 2019. Excluding the settlement, APC gross margin for Q3 2020 was 20.8%. FUEL CHEM segment revenues rose to $5.3 million from to $4.6 million in Q3 2019, primarily reflecting installations of three new units during Q3 2020. Segment gross margin was 51.7% in Q3 2020 and 49.0% in Q3 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 million in Q3 2020 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.8) million in Q3 2019. Financial Condition At September 30, 2020 total cash was $11.8 million including restricted cash of $2.4 million, down from total cash of $13.5 million, including restricted cash of $2.6 million, at December 31, 2019. Stockholders' equity was $23.8 million, or $0.96 per share. Conference Call Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing: (877) 423-9820 ( Domestic ) or

The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Company's web site at www.ftek.com. Following management's opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session. Questions may be asked during the live call, or alternatively, you may e-mail questions in advance to dsullivan@equityny.com.For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available at www.ftek.com.

About Fuel Tech Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been in installed on over 1,200 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company's FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI™ Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented nozzle to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech's products and services rely heavily on the Company's exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech's web site at www.ftek.com. NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech's current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Tech's Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption "Risk Factors," and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech's actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

