Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control, and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We reported higher total revenues compared to full year 2022, completed a successful trial of our Dissolved Gas Infusion (DGITM) technology in an aquaculture setting, maintained tight expense control, and ended the year in a strong financial position, with $33.4 million in cash and investments, and no long-term debt,” said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO.

“Our Air Pollution Control (APC) business performed well in the 2023 fourth quarter and full year, driven by approximately $8.3 million of new project awards announced during the year, with an emphasis on our ULTRA, SCR, SNCR and FGC emissions control solutions both domestically and abroad. Our APC backlog at December 31, 2023 was $7.5 million, up from $5.6 million at September 30, 2023. Although we do expect that APC revenue will increase modestly in 2024 when compared to 2023, it is likely that the bulk of our new award activity will occur in the second half of the year. As expected, revenues at our FUEL CHEM® segment declined year-over-year for both the fourth quarter and full year 2023, with warmer weather across the US impacting unit dispatch; however, segment gross margin was essentially unchanged and at historic levels. Our base FUEL CHEM unit count remains intact as we enter 2024 and we are currently pursuing additional FUEL CHEM opportunities which could provide incremental revenue contribution in 2024.”

Mr. Arnone concluded, “We are very pleased with the trajectory of our DGI business segment. In February we announced the publication of a white paper that detailed the benefits of deploying DGI for oxygen injection at a shrimp farm in the US and we presented these results at Aquaculture America in San Antonio, Texas. We have received a notable increase in inquiries regarding our DGI technology from potential customers in multiple end markets and are currently in negotiations with potential customers regarding on-site demonstrations of DGI. We are targeting to enter into our first commercial contract for DGI in 2024.”

Q4 2023 Consolidated Results Overview

Consolidated revenues for Q4 2023 declined to $6.3 million from $7.0 million in Q4 2022, with modest declines in both business segments from the prior year.

Consolidated gross margin for Q4 2023 rose to 51.1% of revenues from 42.8% of revenues in Q4 2022, due to a significant increase in APC gross margin during the quarter driven by the mix of APC projects and services executed during the quarter.

SG&A expenses increased to $3.7 million from $3.1 million in Q4 2022, reflecting the timing of employee and employee-related expenses.

Interest income improved to $0.3 million from $0.1 million in Q4 2022, reflecting an increase in capital invested and higher interest rates on held-to-maturity debt securities and money market funds.

Net loss in Q4 2023 was $(539,000), or $(0.02) per share, compared to net loss of $(402,000), or $(0.01) per share, in Q4 2022.

Consolidated APC segment backlog at December 31, 2023 was $7.5 million compared to $5.6 million at September 30, 2023 and $8.2 million at December 31, 2022.

APC segment revenue decreased to $2.8 million from $2.9 million in Q4 2022. APC gross margin rose to 55.6% from 35.4%, due primarily to the mix of APC projects and services executed during the quarter.

FUEL CHEM segment revenue declined to $3.6 million from $4.1 million in Q4 2022, due to a decline in electrical generation demand for the units on which our FUEL CHEM program is installed. Gross margin was unchanged at 48.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(0.6) million in Q4 2023 compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.3) million in Q4 2022.

2023 Full Year Overview

Consolidated revenues for 2023 rose 1.0% to $27.1 million from $26.9 million in 2022, reflecting the increase in APC revenue partially offset by a decline in FUEL CHEM revenue.

Consolidated gross margin for full year 2023 was unchanged at 43% compared to 2022, reflecting an increase in APC gross margin and a stable FUEL CHEM gross margin.

SG&A expenses for 2023 increased to $12.8 million, or 47.3% of revenues, from $12.3 million, or 45.6% of revenues, in 2022, reflecting an increase in employee related costs and other expenses.

Interest income improved to $1.3 million from $0.2 million in 2022, reflecting an increase in capital invested and higher interest rates on held-to-maturity debt securities and money market funds.

Net loss for 2023 was $(1.5) million, or $(0.05) per share, compared to net loss of $(1.4) million, or $(0.05) per share, in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.0) million in 2023 compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.9) million in 2022.

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $17.6 million, short-term investments were $12.1 million, and long-term investments totaled $3.7 million. Stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2023 was $43.7 million, or $1.44 per share, and the Company had no debt.

FUEL TECH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,578 $ 23,328 Short-term investments 12,136 2,981 Accounts receivable, less current expected credit loss of $111 and $110, respectively 6,729 7,729 Inventories, net 439 392 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,439 1,395 Total current assets 38,321 35,825 Property and equipment, net 4,539 4,435 Goodwill 2,116 2,116 Other intangible assets, net 358 397 Right-of-use operating lease assets 609 197 Long-term investments 3,664 6,360 Other assets 781 794 Total assets $ 50,388 $ 50,124 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,421 $ 2,710 Accrued liabilities: Operating lease liabilities - current 81 125 Employee compensation 1,252 1,105 Other accrued liabilities 1,934 826 Total current liabilities 5,688 4,766 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 533 66 Deferred income taxes 172 177 Other liabilities 281 274 Total liabilities 6,674 5,283 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 31,361,303 and 31,272,303 shares issued, and 30,385,297 and 30,296,297 shares outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively 313 313 Additional paid-in capital 164,853 164,422 Accumulated deficit (117,529 ) (115,991 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,748 ) (1,728 ) Nil coupon perpetual loan notes 76 76 Treasury stock, at cost (Note 5) (2,251 ) (2,251 ) Total stockholders’ equity 43,714 44,841 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 50,388 $ 50,124 See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

FUEL TECH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per-share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 6,345 $ 7,021 $ 27,081 $ 26,941 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 3,102 4,018 15,425 15,298 Selling, general and administrative 3,677 3,074 12,803 12,275 Research and development 367 179 1,511 895 7,146 7,271 29,739 28,468 Operating loss (801 ) (250 ) (2,658 ) (1,527 ) Interest expense (6 ) (4 ) (21 ) (17 ) Interest income 332 101 1,300 202 Other income (expense), net 5 (204 (90 ) (46 ) Loss before income taxes (470 ) (357 ) (1,469 ) (1,388 ) Income tax expense (69 ) (45 ) (69 ) (54 ) Net loss $ (539 ) $ (402 ) $ (1,538 ) $ (1,442 ) Net loss per common share: Basic net loss per common share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted net loss per common share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 30,385,000 30,296,000 30,348,000 30,289,000 Diluted 30,385,000 30,296,000 30,348,000 30,289,000 See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

FUEL TECH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands) For the years ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (1,538 ) $ (1,442 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments (20 ) (124 ) Total other comprehensive loss (20 ) (124 ) Comprehensive loss $ (1,558 ) $ (1,566 ) See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

FUEL TECH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) For the years ended December 31, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (1,538 ) $ (1,442 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 281 352 Amortization 61 88 Loss on sale of equipment 10 — Non-cash interest income on held-to-maturity securities (433 ) (5 ) Provision for credit losses, net of recoveries — (106 ) Deferred income taxes (5 ) 38 Stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures 389 224 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,039 (4,448 ) Inventories (46 ) (45 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other non-current assets (6 ) (314 ) Accounts payable (295 ) 1,159 Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities 1,239 360 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 696 (4,139 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of equipment and patents (418 ) (206 ) Purchases of debt securities (14,026 ) (9,777 ) Maturities of debt securities 8,000 500 Net cash used in investing activities (6,444 ) (9,483 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of stock options 42 — Taxes paid on behalf of equity award participants — (17 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 42 (17 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (44 ) (87 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,750 ) (13,726 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 23,328 37,054 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 17,578 $ 23,328 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for: Cash income taxes paid, net $ 12 $ 14 See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Fuel Tech, Inc. Segment Data- Reporting Segments (in thousands) Information about reporting segment net sales and gross margin from operations is provided below: Three months ended December 31, 2023 Air Pollution

Control

Segment FUEL

CHEM

Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 2,791 $ 3,554 $ — $ 6,345 Cost of sales (1,255 ) (1,847 ) — (3,102 ) Gross margin 1,536 1,707 — 3,243 Selling, general and administrative — — (3,677 ) (3,677 ) Research and development — — (367 ) (367 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,536 $ 1,707 $ (4,044 ) $ (801 )

Three ended December 31, 2022 Air Pollution

Control

Segment FUEL

CHEM

Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 2,927 $ 4,094 $ — $ 7,021 Cost of sales (1,892 ) (2,126 ) — (4,018 ) Gross margin 1,035 1,968 — 3,003 Selling, general and administrative — — (3,074 ) (3,074 ) Research and development — — (179 ) (179 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,035 $ 1,968 $ (3,253 ) $ (250 )

For the year ended December 31, 2023 Air Pollution

Control

Segment FUEL

CHEM

Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 13,483 $ 13,598 $ — $ 27,081 Cost of sales (8,410 ) (7,015 ) — (15,425 ) Gross margin 5,073 6,583 — 11,656 Selling, general and administrative — — (12,803 ) (12,803 ) Research and development — — (1,511 ) (1,511 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 5,073 $ 6,583 $ (14,314 ) $ (2,658 )

For the year ended December 31, 2022 Air Pollution

Control

Segment FUEL

CHEM

Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 10,597 $ 16,344 $ — $ 26,941 Cost of sales (6,924 ) (8,374 ) — (15,298 ) Gross margin 3,673 7,970 — 11,643 Selling, general and administrative — — (12,275 ) (12,275 ) Research and development — — (895 ) (895 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 3,673 $ 7,970 $ (13,170 ) $ (1,527 )

Fuel Tech, Inc. Geographic Segment Financial Data (in thousands) Information concerning our operations by geographic area is provided below. Revenues are attributed to countries based on the location of the end-user. Assets are those directly associated with operations of the geographic area. For the years ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: United States $ 21,062 $ 20,311 Foreign 6,019 6,630 $ 27,081 $ 26,941

As of December 31, 2023 2022 Assets: United States $ 46,487 $ 47,007 Foreign 3,901 3,117 $ 50,388 $ 50,124

FUEL TECH, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (539 ) $ (402 ) $ (1,538 ) $ (1,442 ) Interest income, net (326 ) (97 (1,279 ) (185 ) Income tax expense 69 45 69 54 Depreciation expense 34 85 281 352 Amortization expense 15 18 61 88 EBITDA (747 ) (351 ) (2,406 ) (1,133 ) Stock compensation expense 101 88 389 224 Adjusted EBITDA $ (646 ) $ (263 ) $ (2,017) $ (909)

Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company has provided an Adjusted EBITDA disclosure as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock compensation expense, and intangible assets abandonment and building impairment. The Company's reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Adjusted EBITDA is provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and ability to generate cash flow, which we believe is a meaningful measure for our investor and analyst communities. In many cases non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by these individuals to evaluate Company performance and ultimately determine a reasonable valuation for our common stock. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure of net income (loss) has been included in the above financial table.

